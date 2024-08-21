  1. Home
100 Siddaramaiahs should come to arrest me, says HDK; 1 constable enough, responds Siddaramaiah

August 21, 2024

Bengaluru: A war of words broke out between Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy over the Lokayukta's Special Investigation Team (SIT) seeking Governor's sanction to prosecute the latter in an alleged illegal mining lease case.

Siddaramaiah told reporters at Ganigera in Koppal district on Wednesday that he has not said anywhere that Kumaraswamy would be arrested in connection with the case.

But the Chief Minister added: "If there is a circumstance (in connection with the case) to arrest him, we will arrest him without any hesitation. Such a circumstance is not there now. He is now scared that the Governor (Thaawarchand Gehlot) will give sanction,", the Chief Minister said.

"If he is not scared, he would not have held a press meet today."

Hitting back at the Chief Minister, Kumaraswamy told reporters here: "100 Siddaramaiahs should come (to arrest him). Do you think so (I am scared) when you see me?"

Responding to this, the Chief Minister said: "It's not 100 Siddaramaiahs....It's the police who arrest Kumaraswamy....not me...one constable is enough to arrest him. Even if 100 Siddarmaiahs come, arrest can't be made. I am not arresting... arrest is done by police."

The SIT has once again submitted a proposal to the Governor on Monday seeking permission to file a charge-sheet against Kumaraswamy in the alleged mining lease case.

The SIT had first requested Gehlot's nod in November last year to prosecute the Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, who had allegedly granted mining lease to Sri Sai Venkateshwara Minerals when he was the Chief Minister in 2007 in violation of law.

The Chief Minister also dubbed Kumaraswamy a "hit and run case". Siddaramaiah alleged that Kumaraswamy, a former Chief Minister, had levelled many allegations but not taken any of them to "logical end".

August 17,2024

New Delhi: Healthcare services have been hit across the nation as doctors responded to the Indian Medical Association's (IMA) call for a 24-hour withdrawal of medical services from 6 am on Saturday till Sunday.

Amid growing protests over the gruesome rape-murder of a trainee doctor at a Kolkata hospital, The IMA has called for a nationwide strike during which routine OPD services and elective surgeries will not be conducted. However, all emergency services will be functional.

The Health Ministry has requested the agitating doctors to resume their duties in the public interest and assured them that a committee would be set up to ensure the safety of healthcare professionals. Representatives of all stakeholders including state governments have been invited to share their suggestions with the committee. 

OPD services at major Delhi hospitals remain suspended as doctors at Guru Teg Bahadur, Ram Manohar Lohia and DDU hospitals along with AIIMS continue their protest.

In Jharkhand, all government and private hospitals are taking part in the strike, IMA said. Multiple medical organisations have also planned to take out a march in Ranchi later in the day. A sit-in protest by doctors is on at Assam Medical College and Hospital, the oldest medical college in the Northeast.

In Chennai, doctors have organised a boycott protest while outpatient departments of both government and private hospitals have been affected across West Bengal.

The IMA's Chandigarh unit has suspended OPD services and will conduct a protest march. In Bengaluru, over 1,000 doctors will participate in a protest at the IMA office.

IMA, the largest organisation of doctors in India, has demanded an overhaul of the working and living conditions of resident doctors, including 36-hour shifts and safe places to rest. It sought a central law to prevent violence against medical professionals at workplaces.

In its statement, the IMA has put forth a list of demands to ensure that security protocols of hospitals "be no less than (that of) an airport". Hospitals should be declared as safe zones with CCTVs and higher deployment of security personnel, it said.

The nationwide strike comes a day after medical students across Indian cities conducted protest marches and staged dharnas against the alleged inaction over the horrific rape-murder that has sent shockwaves across the country.

Protesting doctors at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where the horrific crime took place, have accused the police of mishandling the case and the ruling Trinamool Congress government of trying to destroy evidence to shield the accused.

The case is now being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) under an order from the Calcutta High Court. "We have identified at least 30 suspects and have started questioning them," a CBI officer said on Friday.

August 20,2024

Mangaluru: Mangaluru City police have arrested two students in connection with a kidnap and assault case.

The arrested are Diyaan and Salman. City police commissioner Anupam Agrawal said on Tuesday, that an incident of kidnapping and assault was reported in the city, involving two groups of students on Monday. 

Preliminary investigation revealed that the incident began on Aug 14, during a football match at Nehru Maidan Football Ground between the football teams of two private colleges.

A dispute during the match appears to have led to this crime, he said.

At 6.15pm on Monday, August 19, near Forum Mall in Pandeshwar, the complainant, who is a 17-year-old minor boy and a student of the college that won the match, was allegedly taken by a group of individuals in the age group of 18-19 years, identified as Diyaan, Taslim, Salman, and two other minor individuals aged around 17 years. 

The accused forced the victim and his friends, including two other boys, who are students of the college that won the match and from a private institution, into a car and physically assaulted them with hands and legs.

The victims were allegedly then taken to different locations, including near Mahakalipadpu and the Mahakalipadpu Masjid, where they were further assaulted. The accused also filmed the victims while assaulting them. The victims were later let off. 

Among the accused, Diyaan and a minor male have been identified as students of the college that lost the match, and another minor male from the private institute, including a few other individuals. The victims were taken to Wenlock District Hospital, and their condition is stable. 

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered at the Mangaluru South police station in this regard, and efforts are on to secure the remaining accused at the earliest.

August 17,2024

Mangaluru: Minister for Health and Family Welfare who is also District in Charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said that an amendment has been made to the law to provide protection for doctors, nurses, and medical staff, and it is awaiting the Governor's assent.

Speaking to reporters in Mangaluru on Saturday, he mentioned that the incident of sexual assault involving a medical student in Kolkata has caused concern and panic among all. Doctors and other staff work throughout the night. Female staff also work through the night.

“We have amended law related to the protection of doctors. As per the amendment, none should abuse, insult doctors, nurses, and staff. Even making videos against doctors and staff and posting them on social media will be considered a crime under this law. Ensuring safety is also the responsibility of those running the hospital and we also have a responsibility,” he said.

“I have convened a meeting with doctors and hospital owners on Tuesday to discuss the steps to be taken with regard to the safety,” he said.

“With the doctors calling for a protest throughout the day, emergency services will be available in all hospitals. Only the OPD (Outpatient Department) will be closed on Saturday. I wont say that there will not be any inconvenience with the doctors protest. won’t say the protest is wrong and they are doing it with good intentions. There should not be any fearful atmosphere at the workplace,” said the minister.

