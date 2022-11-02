  1. Home
12 arrested on charge of attempting to convert tribals in Karnataka

News Network
November 2, 2022

Ramnagar, Nov 2: At least 12 persons were arrested for attempting religious conversions of tribals in Kanakapura taluk of Ramnagar district, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, after gathering specific inputs, a team of its personnel conducted raids and made the arrests.

Police said that the arrested 12 persons were making arrangements for a mass religious conversion of Hindu tribals into Christianity in the region.

The arrested persons were being grilled by the police.

Preliminary investigations revealed that many people belonging to Chikkamuduwadi Tandya were kept in a house in Kanakapura town.

Sources stated the police will investigate the matter further. More details are yet to emerge regarding the case.

Hindu activists for a long time have been alleging forceful conversions in the region by Christian missionaries.

Earlier, attempts to build the tallest statue of Jesus in the world in Kapalabetta in Kanakapura taluk were made. The Hindu activists then alleged that state Congress President D K Shivakumar was supporting the building of the tallest statue of Jesus Christ to impress former AICC President Sonia Gandhi in his constituency.

Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), and other Hindu organisations had announced agitation against the building of Jesus Christ's statue at Kapalabetta. The Karnataka High Court later gave a stay order on the construction work and gave directions that no work should be carried out without its permission. 

News Network
October 19,2022

dogs.jpg

Kalaburgi, Oct 19: The dead body of an elderly woman, who died after being abandoned at a Hindu pilgrimage centre in Deval Ganagapur in Afzalpur taluk of Kalaburgi district, has been eaten away by the stray dogs. 

Hindu devotees visiting Dattatreya temple in Deval Ganagapur - most of them from Maharashtra - abandon aged and mentally ill members of their family on the belief that they would be cured after a few days’ stay at the temple. The practice is in vogue for several years.

More than 100 such persons are staying at the pilgrimage centre. The taluk administration on Tuesday shifted around 25 of them to old age home. For the past two decades the temple trust has been performing last rites of the dead. 

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Dr Girish Badole, who visited Ganagapur on Tuesday, said that aged persons are abandoned at the temple every full moon day. He said the officials of District Senior Citizens’ Welfare Department have been directed to register cases against persons abandoning elders at the temple.

Ganagapur police station sub-inspector Raju Rathod said that it was difficult to take action in such cases as the people leave their aged relatives at the temple during night. 

“We try to contact relatives if these abandoned senior citizens are able to provide their address and mobile number. Sometimes, these relatives will take them back home if they have recovered,” said Namdev Rathod, the executive officer of the temple.

The CEO directed the officials to install solar streetlights, provide drinking water and other facilities around the temple. He said the post mortem  has confirmed that dogs ate the dead body. 

Deputy Commissioner Yashwant Gurukar said that he has directed District Senior Citizens Welfare Department to conduct a survey in Ganagapur and shift such people to old age homes.

coastaldigest.com news network
October 25,2022

siblings.jpg

Mangaluru, Oct 25: Two young children of a family died in a hospital in the city after suffering from severe fever for several days. 

The deceased are Safwan (8) and Sinan (4), sons of Mohammad Abbas, a resident of Maddadka Lady in Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada district.   

It is learnt that both the children had been suffering from fever for several days. They were gradually admitted to a hospital in Mangaluru after their fever exacerbated. 

However, the condition of the children continued to worsen in hospital too. While one child passed away last night, the other one breathed his last this morning, sources said. 

The parents are shell-shocked after losing their both children in a day.

News Network
October 22,2022

Ranchi, Oct 22: A 26-year-old software engineer was allegedly raped by around 10 men in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district, police said on Saturday. The woman, who is here as she is working from home, was out with her boyfriend on a two-wheeler on Thursday evening when the incident took place near the old aerodrome in Chaibasa, they said.

A group of eight-ten men stopped the couple, beat the boyfriend up and allegedly raped the woman after taking her to a secluded spot, police said. Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar said that a case was registered at the Muffasil police station and an investigation underway to identify those behind the incident.

The woman works at a well-known IT company, police said. After raping her, the accused left her at the spot and fled. They also took away her wallet and mobile phone.

The woman somehow managed to reach home, and told her family about the incident after which they filed a police complaint. Her medical check-up was conducted at the Sadar Hospital.

