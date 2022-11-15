19-year-old college student murdered in Karnataka’s Kalaburgi

Kalaburagi, Nov 16: A teenage college student was brutally beaten to death on Tuesday, November 15, by a group of miscreants in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi.

The victim has been identified as Mohammad Muddassir, 19, a resident of Kalaburagi city. He was a student of the Sharnbasva University.

It is learnt that the group attacked Muddassir with lethal weapons near the Aamir Gulshan Function Hall in Bauli Gully of Chota Roza Layout.

Muddassir was rushed to the Manur Hospital where he breathed his last around 10 p.m. without responding to any treatment.

A case has been registered at the jurisdictional police station and investigations are on.