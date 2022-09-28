  1. Home
19-year-old old boy falls to death from running train while returning to Mangaluru

News Network
September 29, 2022



Mangaluru, Sept, 29: In a gut-wrenching tragedy, a youth from Dakshina Kannada district lost his life after he slipped and fell out of a running train while returning to Mangaluru from Kerala.

The deceased is Mohammed Anas (19), son of Ashraf Usman, a resident of Pilivalachil near Kadambu in Vittla area of Bantwal taluk. He was an AC mechanic by profession.

It is learnt that Anas had gone to Kerala for work. The tragedy occurred when he was returning to Mangaluru after finishing his work. 

Sources said that he was lost his balance and slipped off the train near Aluva in Ernakulam district when he was standing near the door. He died on the spot. 

News Network
September 24,2022



Mangaluru, Sept 24: Three girl students of a private PU college in Mangaluru, who had escaped from their hospital on September 21, were traced in Puducherry and brought back to the city by a team of city police.

The three first year students of Vikas PU College were missing after they escaped from the college’s hostel in Mary Hill in the early hours of September 21. They reportedly broke open a window to get out of the hostel building and left with their backpacks and few handbags. Two of the girls hailed from Bengaluru, and the other one from Chikkamagaluru.

Following complaint by the hostel warden, the Kankanady police flashed the news across police stations in the country. Three separate teams were formed to trace the girls. The city police also posted message about the missing girls on its social media handle.

While looking at the posts of the missing girls, the city police found a post of a girl on her instagram made from Puducherry. There was also debit of amount from an ATM in Puducherry. 

Taking help of the Chennai police, the city police traced the girls in Puducherry. A city police team went to Chennai and brought the girls to Mangaluru. They were handed over to their parents, who were in Mangaluru since September 22.

News Network
September 26,2022



New Delhi, Sept 26: The mother of the 19-year-old receptionist, whose murder sparked massive protests in Uttarakhand, has claimed her daughter was hastily cremated, and she never got to see her body. She has accused the administration of tricking her into going to a hospital on the pretext of taking her to her daughter.

News reports had earlier said the mother was admitted to a hospital as she was unwell. However, a video has now surfaced where she has claimed she was fine and was ferried to a hospital on false pretext.

"The took my husband along forcibly, but didn't take me. They brought me here from the forest where I live, saying I will see my daughter," the visibly upset mother could be heard complaining in the video shot in the hospital.

She said she kept asking where they were taking her, and they reassured her, saying they were taking her to her daughter. 

"Doctors then put me in a wheelchair. I asked why was it needed but they took me to a hospital. They then forcibly put me on intravenous sugar solution and started recording a video," she said.

Narrating her ordeal, she said four-five people had come to her and said they would take her to the cremation site. "I said I am her mother, I won't do anything until I see her. I said I won't budge until you show me my daughter. I wasn't unwell at all. They tricked me into coming here. I was sitting at the civic body's office. This is just for show, they have betrayed us," she said.

The teen receptionist was cremated last evening amid massive protests against the police for alleged slow action. The family had also raised questions on the government action in the case.

The family and protestors had initially refused to cremate the body, questioning the demolition of the resort where she worked. They said it was an attempt to destroy evidence in the case, in which the son of a senior BJP leader -- now expelled -- is the prime accused.

A provisional postmortem report stated the teen died due to drowning and that her body bore signs of injury caused by blunt force.

The teen was murdered allegedly by the hotel's owner, a BJP leader's son, and two others after she resisted their alleged attempts to push her into prostitution. Initially she was reported missing, and her body was recovered from a canal on Saturday.

Pulkit Arya, son of now expelled BJP leader Vinod Arya, resort manager Saurabh Bhaskar and assistant manager Ankit Gupta have been arrested.

Vinod Arya, former chairman of a state board with the rank of a minister, and his brother Ankit Arya, also a BJP functionary, have been expelled by the party. 

News Network
September 20,2022

Shivamogga, Sept 20: The local police arrested two youngsters on terror charges in Karnataka’s Shivamogga on Tuesday, September 20. 

Shivamogga Rural police registered a case against Shariq of Thirthahalli Maaz Munir Ahmad (22) of Mangaluru and Syed Yasin (21) of Shivamogga under Unlawful Activities (Prevention Act) 1967 for having link with banned terrorist organisations and plotting to carry out terrorist activities.

They were found to have burnt the national flag. The police arrested Munir and Syed and produced them before the court. Later, they were remanded in police custody till September 29.

"They were found to be acting under the influence of a terror organisation," Superintendent of Police B M Laxmi Prasad said. 

According to police, they were accused of plotting conspiracy to commit a terror act and following the agenda of a terror organisation.

