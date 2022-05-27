  1. Home
  1986-batch IAS officer Vandita Sharma appointed Karnataka chief secretary

News Network
May 27, 2022

Bengaluru, May 27: The Karnataka government today appointed 1986-batch IAS officer Vandita Sharma as the chief secretary, the senior-most position in the state’s bureaucracy.

Vandita will take over from incumbent P Ravi Kumar on May 31. She will be in office till November 2023. At present, Vandita is the additional chief secretary-cum-development commissioner. 

A native of Punjab, Vandita will be Karnataka’s 39th chief secretary. Also, she is the fourth woman to occupy the top post after Theresa Bhattacharya (2000), Malati Das (2006) and K Ratna Prabha (2017).

In her 36-year career, Vandita has occupied several positions. Last year, she was appointed as nodal officer to oversee Covid-19 vaccination in the state. She also worked with the Department of Space at the Centre. 

Currently, Vandita is the honorary president of the IAS Officers’ Association of Karnataka. In May 2021, she had written to the then chief minister BS Yediyurappa expressing “strong protest” against the manhandling of young IAS officer V Yashwanth allegedly by the supporters of BJP MLA Satish Reddy.

News Network
May 19,2022

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) announced the result for SSLC, Class 10 exam 2022 on Thursday, May 19. 

Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh released the SSLC exam 2022 merit list, along with the result. This year, a total 85.63 per cent students cleared the exams successfully.

The SSLC, Class 10 exam result 2022 is now available on the official website- sslc.karnataka.gov.in, and private website- manabadi.co.in. 

The students can check the result and download the marksheet using the registration number/ roll number. The minimum passing marks in the SSLC, Class 10 exam is 35 per cent.

As many as 8.73 lakh (8,73,846) students appeared in the SSLC exams last year which was conducted between March 28 and April 11.

Last year, a total of 99.9 per cent of students passed in the SSLC, Class 10 exam; the result was announced on August 9. The board last year did not release a separate merit list, a total of 157 students scored 625 out of 625, 289 students got 623 marks and 43 students secured 622 marks.

News Network
May 26,2022

Kalaburagi, May 26: Security has been beefed up in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district on Thursday after the murder of 25-year-old youth, who was in love with a woman of a different faith.

The deceased has been identified as Vijaya Kamble, a resident of Bheema Nagar Layout in Waditown in the district.

According to police, Kamble was in love with a woman belonging to another religion and was reportedly forcing her for marriage. The woman's family was opposed to their relationship.

According to preliminary reports, Kamble was waylaid near the railway bridge by a gang of miscreants. He was attacked by weapons, stones and bricks. Police said that the deceased had been attacked brutally.

Kamble succumbed to profuse bleeding on the spot. The incident took place on Wednesday night and the situation has turned tense in the Wadi town.

The police have beefed up security in sensitive and hyper sensitive pockets of the town to avoid any untoward incident. Wadi police have taken up the case for investigation.

News Network
May 23,2022

Davos, May 23: Karnataka government on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with M. A. Yusuff Ali’s Lulu International Group for an investment of Rs 2,000 crore in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at the World Economic Forum (WEF) meet being held in Davos, Switzerland. The Chief Minister held talks also with heads of Jubilant Group, Hitachi, Hero MotoCorp, Siemens, Dassault Systems and Nestle, among others.

Lulu Group intends to open four shopping malls and hypermarkets. It is also keen to establish export-oriented food units in Karnataka, and the projects are expected to create employment opportunities for 10,000 people, the Chief Minister's office said in a statement.

Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani, Additional Chief Secretary in the Department of Commerce and Industry E V Ramana Reddy, CM's Principal Secretary N Manjunath Prasad, Commissioner of Industries Department Gunjan Krishna, and others were present. Bommai invited the Jubilant Group to explore the investment opportunities in pharma and FMCG sectors in Karnataka, and made a pitch for the FMCG Park being established in Dharwad and explained the incentive package being offered by the State to draw the investors to set up their units here.

Jubilant Food Works has decided to set up its centralised kitchen and Jubilant Biosys is keen to establish its R&D unit in a 10-acre plot at Devanahalli. Presently, about 9,000 people are working with Jubilant in the State. Presently, about 9,000 people are working with Jubilant in the State.

Meanwhile, Hitachi Energy conveyed its interest during the talks to set up an EV-charging infrastructure unit in the State. The company has evinced interest to explore the opportunities in energy and digitalisation sectors considering the immense talent pool available in Bengaluru, the release said. The company is set to inaugurate its energy quality instrument unit at Doddaballapur, it added.

Hitachi Energy has its head office in Bengaluru and it is building a centre of engineering, which would engage about 2,000 engineers. Noting that Siemens is taking up two projects in Bengaluru focusing on magnetic imaging and diagnostics and a health-related R&D project, the CMO said the company plans to lay the foundation stone for setting up a medical equipment manufacturing unit at Bommasandra in September 2022 to cater to the domestic market.

Bommai has been invited to the programme. The company currently has about 2,000 engineers. The State government has assured the company of special incentives to set up its production unit for modern medical equipment, it said, adding that representatives of Siemens and the State government also discussed the 'Beyond Bengaluru' project to draw investments to Tumakuru, Hubballi-Dharwad and Mysuru cities.

According to the CMO, Dassault has evinced interest to invest in electric vehicles, modern production systems, industrial training for students in Digital 4.0 technology and Smart City project in Karnataka while Nestle has expressed its keenness to modernise and expand the Nestle Instant Coffee unit in Nanjangud. Bommai launched the Karnataka pavilion at the WEF summit during the day and participated in a session on soil extinction, climate change and ecological degradation with spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi' Vasudev.

"The solution lies in linking nature to economics, i.e. eco-economics. Eco-budgeting has to be there in the balancesheets of all businesses," the Chief Minister said in a tweet.

