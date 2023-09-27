  1. Home
  2. 2-day bandh over Cauvery crisis to cost Karnataka Rs 4,000 crore

September 28, 2023

Bengaluru, Sept 28: Parts of Karnataka are set to witness another bandh as farmers are protesting the release of Cauvery water to neighbouring state Tamil Nadu. 

The protesting farmers are expected to come in from several quarters including opposition parties and pro-Kannada groups. Opposition parties such as BJP and AAP have also supported the bandh. After the September 26 bandh, another bandh has been called for September 29 by pro-Kannada organisations.

According to a report, industry bodies such as Karnataka Employers Association(KEA) and Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) predict that the 2-day bandh is expected to cost the state of Karnataka approximately Rs 4,000 crore.

"One day closure by only the trading community amounts to a Rs 100 crore loss in GST collection to the state exchequer. Consider this multiple times across all spheres of economic activi ties,” said Ramesh Chandra Lahoti, FKCCI president elect.
Industry bodies argue that these bandhs could cripple the economy and hinder its growth towards becoming a $1-trillion economy. "Bandhs hurt the livelihood of people. They can never be an option for any issue, be it sentimental or political,” BC Prabhakar, president of KEA, told the newspaper.

According to the FKCCI, a business entity will need at least a week to recover from losses suffered from just a single day of closure.

What will run and what won't

A report stated that the hotelier's association, which employs nearly 10 lakh people directly or indirectly, estimates a loss of Rs 100 crore in excise duty. “While reports suggest heavier losses, revenue generation in our industry is on a daily basis. Other industries can restart operations the next day and recoup losses, but that's not possible for hoteliers,” PC Rao, president of Bengaluru Hotelier's association, said.

Meanwhile, Ola-Uber Drivers' Association said they would extend full support for the bandh on September 29 called by pro-Kannada organisations but will not support the strike on September 26.

September 13,2023

Bengaluru, Sept 13: The cabinet sub-committee formed to monitor the drought situation in Karnataka has decided to recommend the government to declare 195 taluks as drought-hit. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is expected to give his nod to the proposal soon.

Karnataka has 236 taluks in 31 districts.

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Wednesday held a cabinet sub-committee meeting where a decision to send a proposal to the CM recommending to announce 195 taluks as drought-hit was taken.

“After the survey of crops in several taluks, we have received a report. In 161 taluks, there is a severe drought situation and in another 34 taluks, there is moderate drought. In the remaining 40 taluks, despite the rain deficit, there is no moisture deficit. We have decided to recommend to declare 195 taluks as drought-hit. CM Siddaramaiah is likely to approve the proposal soon,” the minister said.

Karnataka has faced severe rain deficit this year except in July due to which several reservoirs are yet to reach their maximum levels.

“We are prepared to handle the drought. We have decided to form a task force in all drought-hit areas. We are planning to give maximum jobs under the MGNREGA scheme. In the Malnad region there was a 40 per cent rain deficit due to which there was water scarcity in the Cauvery basin. Even in the south interior region, there is a rain deficit. The report for 40 taluks is awaited,” Krishna Byre Gowda said.

He also said that once the CM signs the recommendations, a notification will be issued and will be sent to the Centre.
 

September 15,2023

Hubballi, Sept 15: The BJP is holding a protest here, alleging the authorities of delaying permission for holding Ganeshotsav at Idgah Maidan under pressure from the Congress government in the state.

The party accused the Hubballi-Dharwad Mahanagara Palike Commissioner Eshwar Ullagaddi of delaying a decision to grant permission for the event.

The BJP has urged him to grant permission, as the Municipal Corporation has passed a resolution permitting the celebration of Lord Ganesh festival at the venue - Idgah Maidan at Chennamma Circle, by installing a Ganesh idol.

BJP council members, leaders and workers led by MLA Arvind Bellad met the Municipal Commissioner on Thursday and urged him to give permission for the festivities at the venue, based on the Municipal Council's resolution.

On not getting any positive response or assurance, they subsequently launched an indefinite protest in front of the Commissioner's office seeking permission to hold public celebrations for Ganesh festival at the Idgah Maidan, and even sang bhajans and played musical instruments like harmonium and tabla.

Ullagaddi, on his part, is said to have clarified he has to consider various issues, including law and order before taking any decision and that he has sought the opinion of the Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad district in this regard.

Alleging the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government's role in delaying permission, aimed at minority appeasement, the BJP leaders questioned law and order being given as a reason by the Commissioner and pointed out that the festival was celebrated peacefully last year.

The BJP continued with the protest on Friday too.

Speaking to reporters, BJP MLA Mahesh Tenginakai said, despite the Mahanagara Palike resolution, the Commissioner instead of implementing it immediately, is being adamant, with the support of the government or some one else.

Noting that the title deed of the Idgah Maidan is clear that it is the Corporation's property, he said, but still applications are being filed in the courts making claims. 'We are ready for a legal battle too.'

Urging the Commissioner to give permission without any delay, Tenginakai asked him not to give an opportunity for any untoward incident.

Pointing out that last year the High Court had ordered giving permissions to hold various celebrations and festivals including Ganeshotsav at the venue, subjected to the approval of the Mahanagara Palike, he said the government seems to be exerting pressure on the Commissioner, not to give permission to hold Ganeshotsav. 

September 23,2023

A 17-year-old girl allegedly killed herself by jumping off the 13th floor of an apartment building in Western Bengaluru on Thursday, September 21.

The girl, a first-year PUC student, had returned after visiting Mangaluru and Dharmasthala. She was living with her mother in Jnanabharathi following her parents’ separation three years ago.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) S Girish said: “The girl’s mother told us that she was suffering from some sort of depression.”

“During autopsy, a note concealed in her undergarment was found. In that, the girl did not blame anyone for her decision. We are treating it as suicide for now,” Girish added.

Missing since Tuesday

On Tuesday, the girl told her mother that she would be attending classes and left home. But she visited Mangaluru and then Dharmasthala, police found.

She boarded a bus to Bengaluru on Wednesday and entered the apartment in the Byatarayanapura station limits around 5.30 pm. Police are yet to ascertain why the girl visited the two places.

Security lapse

During the probe, it was discovered that the girl lied to the security guard that she was a guest of a tenant on the ninth floor. A police official said she took the elevator to the apartment’s 13th floor.

The probe findings and the CCTV footage revealed that the girl jumped to her death between 6 pm and 8 pm.

The investigating official said that the girl’s body was stuck in a deserted and disconnected area on the second floor. On Thursday morning, cleaning staff found the body and reported it to the police.

