  1. Home
  2. 2 killed, 6 critically injured as love affair triggers communal hatred in Koppal

2 killed, 6 critically injured as love affair triggers communal hatred in Koppal

News Network
August 11, 2022

koppal.jpg

Koppal, Aug 11: Two persons were killed and six others were seriously injured in a clash between two groups belonging to different communities in Hulihaidar village of Koppal district in Karnataka on Thursday. 

The deceased have been identified as Basha Wali Sab Maligaddi (22) and Shamappa Talawar (60). The injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital. 
 
A tense atmosphere has prevailed in the village. Police have tightened the security. More details are yet to be known.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
July 29,2022

mortaremains3.jpg

Mangaluru, Jul 29: Thousands mourners thronged Muhyiddeen Juma Masjid at Surathkal’s Mangalapete today for the funeral prayers of 23-year-old Muhammad Fazil, whow as hacked to death last night by car-borne assailants. 

Following post-mortem, the mortal remains were shifted from the victim’s home at Mangalapete today morning. The body was later shifted to nearby masjid for public viewing.

Fazil was be buried in the graveyard belonging to the same mosque after the funeral prayers. 

No untoward incidents were reported during the funeral rites as mourners prayed for the departed soul and maintained peace till the end. 

Meanwhile, the police have stepped up the security in the region. Over 2,000 police personnel are deployed in the area.

The prohibitory orders have been imposed from Thursday night till July 30 morning. All liquor shops will remain shut and 19 check posts have been set up including the Karnataka-Kerala border, where all the vehicles will be searched. 

mortaremains2.jpg

surathkal.jpg

mortaremains1.jpg

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 3,2022

rains.jpg

Mangaluru/Udupi, Aug 3: A red alert has been declared in twin coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi after the Indian Metalogical Department (IMD) predicted extremely heavy rain, an official in the know of the development said on Wednesday.

As per the IMD predictions, on July 3, 4 and 5, there is likely to be heavy to very heavy rain ranging at isolated places in these coastal districts.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai asked the DCs to take measures to restore road connectivity in Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi districts. He also asked the authorities to conduct an immediate joint survey of the houses destroyed.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 and 11 cm.

Volunteers await rescue kits

Meanwhile, over 300 volunteers have been trained under the ‘Aapda Mitra’ scheme to serve the people in distress during floods, rainfall and natural calamities in the twin districts. However, the government has so far not provided any rescue kits or gear or equipment to these volunteers.

Volunteers are entitled to get kits worth Rs 10,000 comprising a raincoat, torch, first-aid box, lifejacket and a rope to help them handle emergencies and take part in rescue operations in dangerous locations.

Without the required equipment or gear being made available, volunteers would find it difficult to perform timely duties and help rescue those in distress.

Trains affected 

Meanwhile, heavy rain of around 403 mm in five hours, between the Murdeshwar-Bhatkal section in Karwar region, under Konkan Railway, has resulted in disruption of train services.

According to Konkan Railway authorities, waterlogging and soil slippage has occurred, resulting in disruption of train services in this region. Restoration work is under progress, and efforts are being made to restore services at the earliest. 

Due to the above situation, trains on the Konkan Railway route have been regulated and short terminated, and one train was cancelled. The services were restored at 3 pm.

Train No. 06602, Mangaluru Central- Madgaon Junction special train on Tuesday, was short terminated at Udupi station, and train No. 06601 Madgaon Junction-Mangaluru Central special train on Tuesday, was cancelled. Six trains were regulated. 

They are, train No. 11098 Ernakulam Junction-Pune Express journey, that commenced its journey on Monday, was regulated at Bhatkal station; train No.16595 KSR Bengaluru Station- Karwar Express on Monday, was regulated at Shiroor station, among other train services.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 11,2022

acb.jpg

Bengaluru, Aug 11: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday abolished the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) constituted by the state government in 2016.

A division bench of Justices B Veerappa and KS Hemalekha pronounced the order while allowing the public interest litigations filed by advocate Chidananda Urs, Advocates' Association of Bangalore and Samaja Parivarthana Samudaya challenging the constitution of ACB.

The petitioners have challenged the notifications issued by the state government in March 2016 constituting ACB and withdrawing the powers of the Prevention of Corruption Act from Karnataka Lokayukta.

Quashing both the notifications, the division bench directed the ACB to transfer the cases and officers under its ambit to Karnataka Lokayukta which will have to take up those cases further and utilise those officers' services to strengthen Lokayukta institution to eradicate corruption.

Further, the high court directed the state government to maintain transparency and appoint a competent person as Lokayukta and Upa Lokayukta in the interest of the public.

The court observed that the state government has failed to justify why the notification was issued to create Anti-Corruption Bureau and also why it has withdrawn powers from Lokayukta to investigate cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The Siddaramaiah- led Congress government created ACB in 2016. Though the BJP promised to restore the powers of the Prevention of Corruption Act with Lokayukta in its manifesto, the BJP government failed to keep up its promise.

On the other hand, the JD (S), which had promised to restore the power to probe corruption cases with Lokayukta if it comes to power, did not do it since it formed a coalition government.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.