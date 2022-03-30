  1. Home
2 pre-university students drown in lake in Udupi

News Network
March 31, 2022

Udupi, Mar 31: Two pre-university students who had gone to swim in the Macchattu Kaliajaddu lake in Kundapur taluk of Udupi district, Karnataka, drowned on Thursday, police sources said.

The two, both aged 18, were studying in Sankaranarayana Junior College. They were swept away by the current, the sources said.

The deceased were Sumanth Madiwala and Ganesh, residents of Ullur village in the taluk.

A bystander who noticed the incident alerted the local people who tried to rescue the boys, but they couldn’t.

Personnel from the Amasebail police station visited the spot, the sources said. 
 

News Network
March 20,2022

Mangaluru, Mar 20: RSS veteran Prabhakar Bhat Kalladka today launched a verbal Hindutva war against minority religions of the country and went on to claim that saffron will be the national flag of India in future. 

Addressing a Hindutva foot march to Karnika Koragajja's shrine at Kuthar on the outskirts of the city, the he also suggested the government to intensify Hindutva drive. “If majority of MPS vote for change of national flag in the lower and upper houses of the parliament then the flag can be changed. If this continues in this manner, Hindu society will unite," he said. 

Hailing ‘The Kashmir Files’ movie, Bhat said that that Quran and Bible, the holy books of Muslims and Christians, teach violence. “Do Quran and Bible teach killing and raping innocents? If yes, then they should be changed without delay," he said.  

“If anyone thinks that communal harmony and peace exhibited by Hindus is their weakness, then it will not go on for long. They went to court, in the name of Hijab. But they are not accepting the verdict. They protested and openly criticised the court verdict. They do not value friendship also in front of religion. Their aim is to form a Muslim country,” he complained. 

News Network
March 26,2022

FB.jpg

Riyadh, Mar 26: Saudi Arabia pledged maximum security to reassure rattled Formula One drivers as the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was set to go ahead despite an attack on an oil facility nearby by Yemen's Huthi rebels.

The drivers revealed their concerns over the attack, which sent black smoke billowing over the area and was part of a wave of drone-and-missile assaults that triggered retaliatory airstrikes on rebel strongholds.

The Iran-backed Huthi rebels fired on 16 targets across Saudi Arabia as they mark seven years since the Saudi-led coalition intervened in support of the government in Yemen, the Arab world's poorest country.

The conflict has killed hundreds of thousands of people directly or indirectly and displaced millions, creating what the UN calls the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

Drivers including seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton have also expressed human rights concerns about racing in Saudi Arabia, where 81 people were executed in a single day earlier this month.

After hours of talks with the pilots, team principals and Saudi officials on Friday, Formula One and governing body the FIA said it had received "assurances" that the race in Jeddah can be held safely.

"Saudi government authorities and security agencies... have given full and detailed assurances that the event is secure," a joint statement said.

"It has been agreed with all stakeholders to maintain a clear and open dialogue throughout the event and for the future."

Regular media interviews were cancelled on Friday during the talks over the race's future. But the pilots' union, the Grand Prix Drivers Association, said it was a "difficult day for Formula One and a stressful day for us Formula One drivers".

"Perhaps it is hard to comprehend if you have never driven an F1 car on this fast and challenging Jeddah track, but on seeing the smoke from the incident it was difficult to remain a fully focused race driver and erase natural human concerns," a statement said.

During "long discussions", Saudi government ministers "explained how security measures were elevated to the maximum" to allow the race to go ahead, it added.

The attacks on targets including oil facilities, an electrical station and a water plant came as oil prices soar on supply fears following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Saudi Arabia, one of the world's biggest crude exporters, has rebuffed calls to pump more oil in a bid to stabilise markets, sticking instead to the steady increases agreed by the OPEC+ oil alliance.

The US, Britain and France were among the countries to condemn Friday's attacks, the latest in a series of similar assaults by the Huthis.

The Saudi-led coalition hit back with airstrikes on Sanaa, Yemen's rebel-held capital, and the port city of Hodeidah, official Saudi media said. Rebel reports of casualties could not immediately be confirmed.

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix's second edition will resume with the final practice session ahead of qualifying at 1700 GMT. 

News Network
March 17,2022

mysuru.jpg

Mysuru, Mar 17: The bandh called by Ameer-E-Shariat Sagheer Ahmad Khan Rashadi and various organisations on Wednesday in protest against the Karnataka High Court’s ruling on hijab evoked a good response in Mysuru.

Business establishments and shops remained closed in main business areas and in areas where Muslims are the majority. Even shops of people from other communities were closed. Only a few small shops in residential areas and shops for essential items in other Muslim-majority areas were open.

The owner of a vegetable and fruits shop on Azeez Sait Double Road in Shanthi Nagar said, he would shut the shop soon. “As vegetables and fruits are perishable and as people need them, I opened the shop for a brief time,” he said.

A Muslim auto driver said, besides his own need, his services were necessary for people, so he was ferrying passengers for a short duration.

Representatives of Muslim organisations said it was a call for a voluntary bandh and no one was forced. “For some, it is a matter of livelihood. For some, it is a commitment to deliver goods or services. So, it is up to them to shut shop or not. Some shops that were open in the morning gradually shut after 10 am,” they said.

Police security was beefed up in all business areas, especially in Muslim-majority areas, as a precautionary measure. 

