  2. 2023 Assembly polls is like trial by fire for JDS, says HDK

News Network
September 12, 2022

Bengaluru, Sept 12: JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Monday said the 2023 Assembly election is like a "trial by fire" for his party, and its outcome will have a bearing on its political future for the next 20-25 years.

The former Chief Minister was responding to a question regarding his son and JD(S) youth wing chief Nikil Kumaraswamy's recent statement purportedly indicating that the upcoming Assembly election will be the last for the party.

"I myself have said several times that the 2023 Assembly election is like a trial by fire for the JD(S) and the outcome of this election will have a bearing on the party's political future for the next 20-25 years; so this election is important - this is what Nikhil Kumaraswamy has said," he told reporters.

Kumaraswamy said, "We both have discussed it several times that the 2023 election is a big challenge before us and if anything undesirable happens it will bear consequences on the party's future, so it should be taken as a challenge and a strong foundation should be laid for the party with new restructure for the next 25 years. His (Nikhil) statement was in that context and there was no need to attach any other meaning to it."

Addressing a gathering of party workers in Tumakuru recently, Nikhil, while speaking about his grandfather and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda's age and not being seen much in public for last two-three months, creating confusion among party men, said, "I want to say Deve Gowda will live for hundreds of years to be with us, but this 2023 polls in a way is the last election for us, take it that way."

However, he further said, from here on a new chapter should start for the JD(S) for the next 25 years. JD(S) has set a target of winning at least 123 of the total 224 seats that will go for polls by March-April next year, and aims to form an independent government this time.

The party had earlier formed governments in coalition with both BJP and Congress respectively for 20 months from January 2006 and for 14 months from May 2018, with Kumaraswamy as the Chief Minister.

After chairing the JD(S) legislature party meeting ahead of the monsoon session of the State legislature on Monday, Kumaraswamy said it discussed raising the issues in the session like- rain and flood-related damages in about 22 districts of the State, including Bengaluru city. Stating that they also discussed whether to participate during a discussion on 40 percentage commission (bribery) charges against the government in public works, he said that he has suggested to his party legislators that there will be meaning, if they participate in such a debate with evidence; if not it will be just like a "street or market talk", leading to the waste of session's time.

Kumaraswamy said that he was prepared to raise and discuss an issue in the Assembly with records and evidence regarding a scam relating to a property that would have got Rs 8,000-10,000 crore to the government. "...it is about how the State government's property can be sold without any rationale...I will raise this issue with documentary evidence," he said, without sharing further details. 

News Network
September 2,2022

Chitradurga, Sept 2: Chief pontiff of Murugha Mutt Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, who has been arrested for alleged sexual abuse of high school girls and sent to judicial custody, was taken to the district hospital here on Friday after developing some health complications in jail, police sources said.

Police sources said the seer was questioned for several hours after his arrest late on Thursday night. He reportedly developed some health complication soon after he was sent to jail.

Accordingly, he was taken to the district hospital for check-up. Soon after his arrest, Sharanaru, who has been booked under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for sexually abusing two high school girls, was produced before a local court, which remanded him to 14 days' judicial custody, Chitradurga Superintendent of Police K Parashuram told reporters.

"After the order, he was taken to the hospital for medical examination and later sent to the jail," he said. The pontiff of one of the most prominent and influential Lingayat seminaries in the state was questioned at an undisclosed location by Deputy Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar, the investigation officer in the case. He was later taken to the district hospital for a medical checkup, and subsequently produced before the first additional district and sessions judge at her residence.

The judge remanded the seer to 14 days' judicial custody, following which he was sent to the district prison, the Chitradurga SP said. Along with the pontiff of Murugha Math, four others have been booked with one person working at the 'Santvana Kendra' (counselling centre by the Directorate of Women and Child Development Department), while another one has been arrested. Two others are still at large for whom a search is on, police sources said.

Parashuram said the police would apply for his police custody for more questioning. A group of advocates had on Thursday wrote to the Registrar General of the Karnataka High Court claiming that the investigation against the accused seer "is not being carried out in an unbiased, free and fair manner."

"He (the seer) has not even been summoned for investigation or his medical examination conducted. These lacunas in the investigation show that there is already prejudice caused on part of the investigation," the letter claimed.

It is alleged that the two girls, aged 15 and 16, studying in a school run by the math and residing in a hostel, also belonged to the monastery, were sexually abused. Apart from the POCSO Act and the SC/ST Act, cases have also been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the seer. In their letter, the group of advocates called for immediate intervention of the high court in monitoring the ongoing inquiry of the case in the interest of justice, so as to ensure fair and free investigations.

"The accused herein being an influential person not even being summoned by the investigating officer, let alone being arrested is utterly shocking," advocates Siddharth Bhupathi, Shreeram T Nayak, Ganesh Prasad B S, Ganesh V and Ponnanna K A said in the letter. Besides, the anticipatory bail plea moved by the seer was adjourned for today by a local court here. 

News Network
September 11,2022

Bengaluru, Sept 11: Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Sunday challenged Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for an open discussion on corruption at the time and venue of his choice.

Calling the present administration a "40 per cent sarakar" filled with "looters and scamsters", the former Chief Minister, in a series of tweets, pointing out that BJP leaders claiming that they will expose scandals of his government, challenged them to do so.

Siddaramaiah was reacting to the ruling BJP leaders on Saturday going after him at their party's massive 'Janaspandana' rally in Doddaballapur.

In a fierce speech, Bommai had even said that the “real face” of the Congress will be out in the days to come and all of Siddaramaiah’s scams will be exposed soon.

"Let Bommai first clean his own house. 40 per cent sarakar is filled with looters and scamsters. Bommai, I challenge you for an open discussion on corruption. We are always ready. You fix the time and venue, and we will come," Siddaramaiah said.

"BJP leaders are claiming that they will expose scandals of our times. I challenge them to do that. I am ready to face it. Blackmail techniques won't work on me. High Court notice was issued to B S Yediyurappa (senior BJP leader and former CM) and not me. I suspect that Bommai actually targeted Yediyurappa," he said.

Amid allegations of corruption and scams giving negative publicity to his government, Bommai had on Saturday targeted Siddaramaiah accusing him of presiding over scams when the Congress was in power from 2013-18.

Mocking Bommai's speech on Saturday as "heroic", Siddaramaiah said, " Sangh Parivar will not tolerate such display of heroism. Don't forget that Yediyurappa unfortunately went to jail for performing similar acts."

Claiming that empty chairs at the BJP's Saturday rally clearly indicate that people have rejected them, he said, "Bommai, even you are aware that you are incapable of challenging us. If you think you are courageous enough, first expand the Cabinet or even at least take action against Yatnal (BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal who has been openly criticising certain affairs in the party)."

News Network
August 31,2022

Hosapete, Aug 31: Accusing BJP leader and Tourism Minister Anand Singh of threatening to kill him, an activist and nine members of his family tried to immolate themselves outside the office of the Superintendent of Police (SP) Arun K here by pouring petrol on themselves on Tuesday.

Police officials prevented them from taking the extreme step. The cops poured water on them and took them to a government hospital for treatment.

Activist D Pollappa charged that Singh had built a house by ‘encroaching’ government land.

“I had filed a complaint with the police along with documents a year ago, demanding that the encroachment be cleared. Recently, I had brought it to the notice of the municipal commissioner. I have been receiving death threats for the last one year. On Tuesday, 35 to 40 goons of the minister visited my house and threatened my family,” he said.

 “I am not backed by anyone. If the minister himself threatens the people, who should we approach?” he questioned.

SP Arun, who was not present in the office when the incident took place, confirmed that 10 members of a family tried to end their lives in front of his office. 

“They have been sent to the hospital. Based on the complaint, suitable action will be taken,” he said.

A case has been filed under sections 504 and 506 of the SC/ST Act in Hospet police station against Tourism Minister Anand Singh and three others based on a complaint filed by Polappa, who tried to die by suicide along with nine family members in front of the SP office on Tuesday. Arun added that a case would also be filed against the family members for trying to kill themselves.

