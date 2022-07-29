21 persons taken into custody for questioning in Fazil murder case

Mangaluru, July 21: The video of students of a reputed college indulging in French-kissing in the presence of other students at a private residence has gone viral on social media stirring a hornet’s nest in Mangaluru city in the coastal district of Dakshina Kannada in Karnataka.

N Shashikumar, Mangaluru Commissioner of Police, stated on Thursday, July 21, that the incident had taken place around six months ago in an apartment near Light House Hill Road in Mangaluru.

The students were playing a ‘Truth or Dare’ game which led to lip-lock. There were 11 students in the group including three girls. After video went viral, the sexual assault by the boys also came to light.

The police have booked eight male students in a sexual assault case. Of these, a boy aged 17 is said to have uploaded on the social media a video clipping showing two of his classmates indulging in lip lock.

A case has been registered in the Mangaluru North Police Station for offences punishable under Sections 376, 354, 354 (C) and 120 (B) of the Indian Penal Code. In addition, the boys have been booked under Sections 4, 8, 12, 13, 17 of PoCSO Act and Sections 66 (E) and 67 of IT Act.

It came to the notice of the school administration and the authorities placed it as evidence before a disciplinary committee, and they informed the police commissioner. The boy who made the video has been detained for questioning.

According to sources in the police, the student who shot the video, also told them that one of the girls in the group was allegedly sexually assaulted by her male friends during the Truth or Dare game.

The police suspected that the boy released the video on social media out of jealousy. The Mangaluru police commissioner who visited their apartment, was informed by the house owner, a woman, that the two boys were “kicked out” two months ago.

“After I found liquor bottles in their trash, I contacted their mothers and kicked them out,” the woman informed the police, saying she was unaware of the video clipping or the Truth or Dare games, because both she and her husband go to work during the day.

The video shows a college boy and a girl coming together and smooching passionately as others in the room cheer them on. Sources said that the group of students held a lip-lock competition among themselves.

The students are seen in uniform and while a young couple kiss each other, others are seen in casual mode, a girl lying on the lap of her college friend. One of the boys is heard calling up the next couple for kissing. Sources say that students belonged to a reputed college and the video had shocked the traditional coastal district and it has also raised concern across the state worrying parents.

The police are also verifying whether the students had consumed drugs while holding the lip-lock competition.