  2. 21 persons taken into custody for questioning in Fazil murder case

July 30, 2022

Mangaluru, July 30: The police have so far taken 21 persons into custody for questioning as part of probe into the murder case of Muhhammad Fazil, who was hacked to death on July 28.

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar confirmed that at least 21 people from Suratkal, Bajpe, Panambur and Mulki police station limits were taken into custody for inquiry. 

ADGP Alok Kumar is personally taken charge of the investigation and has expressed confidence of arresting the killers soon. 

The police also collecting the information about the mobile calls during the time of murder.

Police sources said that the investigation is being done in all possible angles. CCTV footages from available from nearby shops have also been collected.

23-year-old Fazil was chased and hacked to death by a gang of car-borne assailants when he was standing in front of a shop at Surathkal. 

July 24,2022

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra scripted yet another history as he became only the second Indian and first male track and field athlete to win a medal in the World Championships by clinching silver in the javelin throw final here.

The 24-year-old Chopra, who had come into the showpiece as a hot medal favourite, produced a best throw of 88.13m to finish second.

The legendary long jumper Anju Bobby George was the first Indian to win a medal -- bronze -- in the World Championships in the 2003 edition in Paris.

Chopra began with a foul throw and had 82.39m and 86.37m to be at fourth after three rounds. He got his rhythm back with a big fourth round throw of 88.13m, his fourth career-best effort, to jump to second place, which he held on to till the end. His fifth and sixth throws were fouls.

Defending champion Anderson Peters of Grenada won gold with a best throw of 90.54m while Olympic silver winner Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic took the bronze with 88.09m.

Chopra had topped the Group A qualification round and qualified for the final at second place behind Peters by sending his spear to 88.39m for his third career-best throw. Peters had topped Group B with an effort of 89.91m.

The other Indian in the fray, Rohit Yadav finished at 10th with a best throw of 78.72m. Rohit had finished 11th overall in the qualification round with a best throw of 80.42m.

The 21-year-old Indian had recorded a season's and personal best of 82.54m while winning a silver at the National Inter-State Championships last month.

Chopra had won Indian athletics' maiden gold in the Tokyo Olympics last year. He is only the second Indian to have won an individual gold in the Olympics, after shooter Abhinav Bindra, who clinched the yellow metal in 2008 Beijing Games. 

July 21,2022

Mangaluru, July 21: The video of students of a reputed college indulging in French-kissing in the presence of other students at a private residence has gone viral on social media stirring a hornet’s nest in Mangaluru city in the coastal district of Dakshina Kannada in Karnataka. 

N Shashikumar, Mangaluru Commissioner of Police, stated on Thursday, July 21, that the incident had taken place around six months ago in an apartment near Light House Hill Road in Mangaluru. 

The students were playing a ‘Truth or Dare’ game which led to lip-lock. There were 11 students in the group including three girls. After video went viral, the sexual assault by the boys also came to light.

The police have booked eight male students in a sexual assault case. Of these, a boy aged 17 is said to have uploaded on the social media a video clipping showing two of his classmates indulging in lip lock. 

A case has been registered in the Mangaluru North Police Station for offences punishable under Sections 376, 354, 354 (C) and 120 (B) of the Indian Penal Code. In addition, the boys have been booked under Sections 4, 8, 12, 13, 17 of PoCSO Act and Sections 66 (E) and 67 of IT Act.

It came to the notice of the school administration and the authorities placed it as evidence before a disciplinary committee, and they informed the police commissioner. The boy who made the video has been detained for questioning. 

According to sources in the police, the student who shot the video, also told them that one of the girls in the group was allegedly sexually assaulted by her male friends during the Truth or Dare game.

The boy also told the police that one of the girls was also sexually assaulted by her friends. 

The police suspected that the boy released the video on social media out of jealousy. The Mangaluru police commissioner who visited their apartment, was informed by the house owner, a woman, that the two boys were “kicked out” two months ago.

“After I found liquor bottles in their trash, I contacted their mothers and kicked them out,” the woman informed the police, saying she was unaware of the video clipping or the Truth or Dare games, because both she and her husband go to work during the day.

The video shows a college boy and a girl coming together and smooching passionately as others in the room cheer them on. Sources said that the group of students held a lip-lock competition among themselves.

The students are seen in uniform and while a young couple kiss each other, others are seen in casual mode, a girl lying on the lap of her college friend. One of the boys is heard calling up the next couple for kissing. Sources say that students belonged to a reputed college and the video had shocked the traditional coastal district and it has also raised concern across the state worrying parents.

The police are also verifying whether the students had consumed drugs while holding the lip-lock competition.

July 22,2022

Non-Bollywood movies on Friday, July 22 dominated the National Film Awards for 2020 as Tamil film Soorarai Pottru that tells the life story of aviation icon Captain Gopinath was adjudged the best film. Its lead artistes Sooriya and Aparna Balamurali were chosen as best actor and best actress.

While Tamil and Malayalam movies bagged all the main awards, only solace for Bollywood, the country's biggest film market, came in the form of Ajay Devgn being chosen as best actor along with Sooriya. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior was named Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. 

The Best Director award went to K R Sachidanandan, known as Sachi in Malayalam film circles, for his film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. He died at the age of 49 in June 2020 soon after the film hit the theatres.

Biju Menon, who played one of the title role Ayappan in Sachi's film, was adjudged the best supporting actor, while Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli was chosen for the best supporting actress for her role in Tamil movie Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum.

From Kannada, Sagar Puranik's Dollu was adjudged the best Kannada film, while it also won another award for location sound recordist for Jobin Jayan. Kannada film Taledanda (Beheading a Life), directed by Praveen Krupakar, has been adjudged the best film on environment conservation.

In the non-feature category, Girish Kasaravalli-directed Naadada Navaneeta Dr PT Venkateshkumar was selected as the Best Arts and Culture Film.

