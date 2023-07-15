26 parties to attend 2-day Opposition Unity meet in Bengaluru

  1. Home
July 16, 2023

Bengaluru, July 16: Top leaders of at least 26 political parties would attend the second Opposition unity meeting being convened by Congress in Karnataka’s Bengaluru on July 17-18. According to sources, 10 new parties have extended their support to the Opposition parties’ efforts to present a united front against BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

One of the highlights would be former Congress president Sonia Gandhi's presence at an Opposition conclave after a long interval, with Opposition managers believing that her presence would have a sobering impact on leaders while discussing contentious issues or when they fail to reach a consensus owing to competing claims and ego clashes.

At the nick of time, Congress also announced its opposition to a contentious ordinance that took away the Delhi government's control over its bureaucrats, a demand which the AAP said was non-negotiable for its presence in the Opposition bloc after the Patna meeting hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on June 23.

The meeting, which was shifted from Shimla to Bengaluru owing to weather conditions, also comes at a time the NCP has faced a split with Ajit Pawar walking out of the party and joining the NDA government in Maharashtra, diminishing his uncle Sharad Pawar's clout in the group.

Exposing the difficulties in finding common ground, some Opposition parties had entered into a war of words in West Bengal over panchayat polls, in Kerala over Uniform Civil Code and other issues and over support to AAP in Delhi and Punjab. But on a positive note, party leaders have ensured the battles in states did not spill over to the national level.

In his letters inviting leaders, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has said that it is important to continue discussions and "build on the momentum" they have created in Patna. "We need to work together to find solutions to the challenges that our country is facing," he wrote to leaders.

On Monday evening, the leaders will have informal discussions on the agenda for the next day's deliberations, including its format and issues for discussions before they head for a dinner hosted by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. 

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who will be arriving in Bengaluru on Monday after a spat with Congress and Left leaders in Bengal, will not attend the dinner as doctors have advised caution in her movements as she has suffered injuries recently. AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's presence is also not confirmed at present.

The actual discussions would be held on Tuesday, which is likely to culminate with a joint press conference and a joint statement. The meeting is likely to discuss campaign and agitation plans, primary deliberations on state-wise electoral alliances or understanding, major issues to be taken up during the Monsoon Session of Parliament and the next venue of the meeting. 

The leaders may also discuss the possibility of holding a joint rally against the Modi government next month, though a section of Congress is not keen on such a programme at this juncture.

However, it is to be seen whether the Opposition will formalise the arrangement with a name, Convenor and a permanent mechanism for organising meetings and events. There was speculation about Nitish or Pawar being chosen as Convenor while Sonia's presence has led to some quarters expecting her to be made chairperson.

“Speculating on the agenda of this meeting is not advisable. But what I can say is that the mission is clear, work unselfishly, work unitedly, present the India we cherish with a vision for 2024 and beyond,” senior Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien said.

The host Congress has added two more parties to the list -- Krishna Patel-led Apna Dal (K) and Tamil Nadu-based Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) -- of invitees taking the total number of attendees to 26. 

It had earlier added eight more parties -- Muslim League, Kerala Congress (Joseph), Kerala Congress (Mani), MDMK, KDMK, VCK, Forward Bloc and RSP – from the Patna meeting, which saw the attendance of 15 while RLD said its leader could not attend. 

Patna meeting, hosted by JD(U) saw the presence of Congress, DMK, Trinamool Congress, RJD, NCP, AAP, CPI(M), CPI, CPI-ML(L), Samajwadi Party, National Conference, PDP, Shiv Sena (UBT) and JMM. 

July 8,2023

rice.jpg

Bengaluru, July 8: Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Minister K H Muniyappa on Saturday said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will launch the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) under the Anna Bhagya scheme on Monday evening.

The minister also said that in 15 days the entire money would be transferred into the account of the beneficiaries.

"On July 10 at 5 pm, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar will start the drive," Muniyappa told reporters in Devanahalli on the city outskirts.

Money for the Anna Bhagya scheme would be directly deposited into the accounts of beneficiaries. In 15 days, every beneficiary will get the money, the minister explained.

According to him, there are 1.29 crore (BPL) ration card holding families comprising 4.41 crore beneficiaries in the state.

Offering 10 kg rice under the Anna Bhagya scheme was one of the five pre-poll promises of the Congress government.

Of the 10 kg rice, five kg was given by the Centre to the BPL families but the Congress wanted to give an additional five kg.

However, due to the non-availability of rice, the state government decided to pay money to each beneficiary every month at the rate of Rs 34 per kg up to five kg.

Muniyappa said the state tried to get the rice but the Centre did not give. Karnataka also approached Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and other states but the rates were high.

Accordingly, the state decided to pay money in place of rice till the rice is available, the minister said. 

July 5,2023

modd.jpg

New Delhi, July 5: Amid the raging debate over the Uniform Civil Code, senior Congress leader and former law minister M Veerappa Moily on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Law Commission and all political leaders not to open the "Pandora's box" on personal laws and "create chaos" in the society.

He also alleged that it was an issue that was intended to divide the society, destabilise the country and demolish the diversity enjoyed in Indian society.

In a statement, Moily underlined that Article 25 provides for the Right to Freedom of Religion.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has recently given a public thrust to Uniform Civil Code (UCC). Even though the Constitution of India makes a mention of the UCC, the founding fathers of the Constitution in the Constituent Assembly had chosen not to make it mandatory, as it involves the diversity of Indian society," said Moily, who was the law minister in the UPA-II government from May 2009 to May 2011.

Uniformity or commonality of the civil code for all regions and cultures of India is a different matter, he argued. 

"It would entail breaking the promise made to Nagas and Mizos to not interfere in their customs and could feed secessionist sentiments that are active to varying degrees in the region," Moily said.

He added that this will have repercussions not only for minorities such as Muslims, Christians, it will also have substantial effect on Sikhs, Jains, Buddhist and hundreds of tribes and among various sects in Hindus such as Aliyasantana in Dakshina Kannada in Karnataka and Marumakkathayam in Kerala.

"As expected, UCC is envisaged as a Muslim issue, forgetting other diversities prevailing in the country," he alleged.

Moily noted that the 21st Law Commission of India had declared that the UCC is neither necessary nor desirable.

He said that the Constitution bench of the Supreme Court had already framed seven questions of law linked to religious freedom, rights and practices in the Sabarimala case. 

The first of the seven questions is what is the scope and ambit of Right to Freedom of Religion under Article 25 of the Constitution, he pointed out and noted that the said reference is still pending in the Supreme Court.

The 22nd Law Commission of India has rushed to issue a public notice for a fresh debate on the Uniform Civil Code, he said.

"The statement of the prime minister at the most may be a platitude in the meeting of the BJP party and may be a part of the BJP manifesto for the forthcoming Lok Sabha election of 2024," Moily said.

Neither any state nor the next Parliament can rush to the UCC legislation in the absence of a full-fledged report of the 22nd Law Commission or the judgment of the Supreme Court which had framed seven questions of law, he asserted.

The right to preserve one's religious identities through personal laws cannot be annulled by a premature proclamation of the prime minister, the senior Congress leader said.

He said that it should not be forgotten that the report of the 21st Law Commission of India will have to be debated and the Supreme Court should also come out with its verdict. 

"All the debates which are taking place now are premature, short-sighted and tend to create hatred in the society. Such debates are also intended to sabotage the concept of secularism which has always been upheld by the founding fathers of the Constitution," Moily said.

"I appeal to the prime minister of India, the Law Commission and all the political leaders not to open up the Pandora's box on personal laws and create chaos in the society which is intended to divide the society and destabilise the country and to demolish the diversity enjoyed in the Indian society," he said.

UCC refers to a common set of laws that are applicable to all the citizens of India that is not based on religion and dealing with marriage, divorce, inheritance and adoption among other matters.

The Law Commission had on June 14 initiated a fresh consultation process on UCC by seeking views from stakeholders, including public and recognised religious organisations, on the politically sensitive issue.

Addressing a gathering of party workers in Bhopal last week, Prime Minister Modi had made a strong pitch for the UCC, saying that the Constitution calls for equal rights for all citizens.

Modi had also said the opposition is using the issue of UCC to mislead and provoke the Muslim community.

July 16,2023

Udupi, July 16: A youth lost his life as he fell down from a ladder after being electrocuted in Nitte in Karkala in Udupi district.

According to the police, the deceased youth was identified as Saurabh Kumar (20) a native of Bihar. 

Eyewitnesses told the police that monkeys, gaining entry through the window, had snatched Saurabh's brush, soap and paste and placed it in the shed in the building where he was residing.

The victim, along with two others, climbed a ladder in order to collect the stolen soap and paste. 

However, the ladder came in contact with a high-tension wire and all three youths were thrown onto the ground. Saurabh, who sustained serious head injuries, was rushed to a hospital in Karkala where doctors declared him dead on arrival. 

