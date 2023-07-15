26 parties to attend 2-day Opposition Unity meet in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, July 16: Top leaders of at least 26 political parties would attend the second Opposition unity meeting being convened by Congress in Karnataka’s Bengaluru on July 17-18. According to sources, 10 new parties have extended their support to the Opposition parties’ efforts to present a united front against BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

One of the highlights would be former Congress president Sonia Gandhi's presence at an Opposition conclave after a long interval, with Opposition managers believing that her presence would have a sobering impact on leaders while discussing contentious issues or when they fail to reach a consensus owing to competing claims and ego clashes.

At the nick of time, Congress also announced its opposition to a contentious ordinance that took away the Delhi government's control over its bureaucrats, a demand which the AAP said was non-negotiable for its presence in the Opposition bloc after the Patna meeting hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on June 23.

The meeting, which was shifted from Shimla to Bengaluru owing to weather conditions, also comes at a time the NCP has faced a split with Ajit Pawar walking out of the party and joining the NDA government in Maharashtra, diminishing his uncle Sharad Pawar's clout in the group.

Exposing the difficulties in finding common ground, some Opposition parties had entered into a war of words in West Bengal over panchayat polls, in Kerala over Uniform Civil Code and other issues and over support to AAP in Delhi and Punjab. But on a positive note, party leaders have ensured the battles in states did not spill over to the national level.

In his letters inviting leaders, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has said that it is important to continue discussions and "build on the momentum" they have created in Patna. "We need to work together to find solutions to the challenges that our country is facing," he wrote to leaders.

On Monday evening, the leaders will have informal discussions on the agenda for the next day's deliberations, including its format and issues for discussions before they head for a dinner hosted by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who will be arriving in Bengaluru on Monday after a spat with Congress and Left leaders in Bengal, will not attend the dinner as doctors have advised caution in her movements as she has suffered injuries recently. AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's presence is also not confirmed at present.

The actual discussions would be held on Tuesday, which is likely to culminate with a joint press conference and a joint statement. The meeting is likely to discuss campaign and agitation plans, primary deliberations on state-wise electoral alliances or understanding, major issues to be taken up during the Monsoon Session of Parliament and the next venue of the meeting.

The leaders may also discuss the possibility of holding a joint rally against the Modi government next month, though a section of Congress is not keen on such a programme at this juncture.

However, it is to be seen whether the Opposition will formalise the arrangement with a name, Convenor and a permanent mechanism for organising meetings and events. There was speculation about Nitish or Pawar being chosen as Convenor while Sonia's presence has led to some quarters expecting her to be made chairperson.

“Speculating on the agenda of this meeting is not advisable. But what I can say is that the mission is clear, work unselfishly, work unitedly, present the India we cherish with a vision for 2024 and beyond,” senior Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien said.

The host Congress has added two more parties to the list -- Krishna Patel-led Apna Dal (K) and Tamil Nadu-based Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) -- of invitees taking the total number of attendees to 26.

It had earlier added eight more parties -- Muslim League, Kerala Congress (Joseph), Kerala Congress (Mani), MDMK, KDMK, VCK, Forward Bloc and RSP – from the Patna meeting, which saw the attendance of 15 while RLD said its leader could not attend.

Patna meeting, hosted by JD(U) saw the presence of Congress, DMK, Trinamool Congress, RJD, NCP, AAP, CPI(M), CPI, CPI-ML(L), Samajwadi Party, National Conference, PDP, Shiv Sena (UBT) and JMM.