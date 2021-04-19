  1. Home
26-yr-old man killed as speeding bus hits motorbike in overtake bid

coastaldigest.com news network
April 19, 2021

Manjeshwar, Apr 19: A 26-year-old man lost his life after a speeding bus knocked his motorbike down at Hosangadi Pete near Manjeshwar last night.

The deceased has been identified as Shashidhar, a resident of Paivalike Beedubail. 

While the bus belonging to Kerala State Road Corporation was plying from Mangaluru to Kasaragod, the motorbike was too heading to Kasaragod from Talapady.

It is said that the bus hit the motorbike from behind while trying to overtake another vehicle.  The intensity was such that the rider died on the spot. 

Manjeshwar police have seized the bus and registered a case in this regard.

April 5,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 5: Will covid-19 vaccines protect you from novel coronavirus? If you think “yes”, the ground reality is quite different. Many hospitals in Karnataka have confirmed that healthcare workers and other personnel have been contracting covid-19 even after receiving the second dose.

The Bengaluru Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) has found over a dozen positive cases among MBBS students on the campus despite being inoculated with the second dose, according to Dr Smitha Segu, nodal officer.

“None of the index cases had a travel history. They were tested after they developed symptoms. Subsequent testing of other students at the BMCRI hostel found 13 positive cases. Some of the students had recently been vaccinated,” she said, adding that all positive students are currently under isolation in separate hostel rooms.

Another official said cases have been found in other medical colleges. “Some colleges have reported between 10 and 12 cases,” the source said, cautioning that the infection was spreading from medical students to their friends in non-medical areas of study such as engineering.

“We are at an inflection point because colleges are conducting exams at physical locations. A chunk of the daily cases being reported every day are college students,” the source added.

Officially, there is no data on how widespread the problem is. According to the latest data, 3.48 lakh healthcare workers have received the second dose across the state.

But Health Commissioner Dr Thrilok Chandra said the particular data point of healthcare worker infections after vaccination is not yet being tracked. According to one government source, however, at least two dozen cases have been officially recorded so far. 

According to the Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes’ Association (Phana), such infections are no longer uncommon. “There are many cases being reported to us, to the point that on Saturday, we asked the government to start an awareness campaign informing healthcare workers about the limitations of the vaccine,” said Dr Prasanna H M, president of Phana.

Virologist Dr V Ravi blamed the misperception of the vaccine. “All Covid vaccines authorised for human use only guarantee protection against severe disease and death. They do not protect against infection,” he stated.

It is a clear case of Peltzman Syndrome, added Dr C N Manjunath, director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research. The phenomenon describes how individuals respond to safety measures with a compensatory increase in risky behaviour.

At Jayadeva, two nurses in their thirties contracted the disease within weeks of receiving their second dose a fortnight ago. 

“We think the nurses contracted the disease while outside or from their families. They were tested after they developed symptoms of the disease. However, the severity of infection was less,” Dr Manjunath said.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 6,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 6: Karnataka Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar on Wednesday warned KSRTC employees from going ahead with their indefinite agitation from April 7, saying that strict action will be taken against those who participated.

"The government will not negotiate any more. Employees should not go on strike," he underlined.

After a meeting with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, he said that while the government has fulfilled eight of the nine demands of the labour unions, it cannot fulfill their demand of wages as per the 6th Pay Commission recommendations, on par with other government employees.

The Chief Minister has said that the government will deal with the strike strictly. "There is no question of hiking the salary more than what is already offered," he said, noting that the Transport department had offered to hike their salaries by 8 per cent as an interim relief.

Protesting employees will be dealt with as per the provisions of law. Sections under Disaster Management Act, which prohibit any gatherings during a pandemic and provisions of IPC will be invoked, Kumar said, adding that the government was also thinking of invoking the stringent essential Services Maintenance Act. “There will be a ‘no work, no pay’ policy," he added.

He said that Private buses and maxi-cabs will be allowed to ply and carry passengers. Other alternate arrangements will also be made to help travellers. Since it is the vacation season, we are also requesting the railways to run special trains towards Hubballi, Gulbarga and Mysuru.

Kumar said that he had already written to the Election Commission to allow the government to implement an 8 per cent revision of wages for transport employees, citing the strike call by them.

"We will implement the announced hike if EC allows it," he said, failing which it would be implemented once the Model Code of Conduct for the by-polls in the state is withdrawn.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 6,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 6: Karnataka Minister for Health Dr K Sudhakar today said that so far 48.05 lakh people were vaccinated and the State stood sixth in the country.

Speaking to newsmen on Tuesday, he said that yesterday alone 1,95,554 people were vaccinated. As many as 22 lakh senior citizens vaccinated and above 45 to 59 years about 10.4 lakh people received vaccination.

As per the advice of the COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee, the pandemic must be taken seriously till the end of May, he warned.

He said the state may face a shortage of beds if the number of cases increases drastically. He said he has collected information regarding the availability of beds in government hospitals, besides initiating talks with private hospitals to reserve beds for COVID treatment.

"There is a need to increase Covid reserved beds in Victoria and Bowring hospitals and we will do that. Also, there is a need to increase the percentage of beds reserved in private hospitals for Covid treatment from the existing 20 per cent," Dr Sudhakar said.

As per experts, there is a possibility of more than 6500 cases per day in Bengaluru alone, he said. "If Karnataka does not contain the spread, we will see a further surge in cases. If the situation arises.

