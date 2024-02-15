  1. Home
  27-yr-old woman jumps into Netravati river from moving train

News Network
February 15, 2024

Mangaluru: A 27-year-old woman from Tumakuru tragically took her own life on Thursday morning. According to police sources, she jumped into the Netravati river from a moving train.

The woman, identified as M G Nayan (27) based on the Aadhar card found in her bag, was traveling on a Kannur-Bengaluru-Mangaluru train.

It is learnt that she jumped from the train when it was moving on the railway bridge on Netravati river near B C Road on the outskirts of Mangaluru. Railway personnel informed the matter to B C Road office and handed over her bag.

Local diving experts later recovered her body from the river and it was taken to the Bantwal government hospital for post-mortem.

The authorities are still investigating the exact identity of the woman and the reasons behind her decision.

ASI Devappa Vijayakumar from the Bantwal city police station visited the scene as part of the investigation.

News Network
February 3,2024

Udupi, Feb 3: In a fresh breakthrough in the 2021 high-profile murder case of Vishala Ganiga in Udupi’s Brahmavara, an absconding accused has been arrested from Uttar Pradesh. 

Accused Dharmendra Kumar Suhani was picked up from the Lucknow International Airport on February 2 by a team of Udupi district police comprising of PSI Madhu B and personnel Shantaraj and Suresha Babu. He was presented before the judicial magistrate.

Dharmendra Kumar had been hiding overseas for over two-and-half-years. He is accused of facilitating the murder of Vishala Ganiga by introducing Ramakrishna Ganiga, the husband of Vishala Ganiga, to the contract killer Swaminathan Nishad.

Ramakrishna Ganiga, was working as the personal assistant of an NRI entrepreneur and was settled in UAE. He was arrested in the case after he had come to Brahmavara from Dubai to perform the last rites of his wife.

35-year-old Vishala Ganiga was murdered at Milana Residency in Kumragodu under the jurisdiction of the Brahmavar police station in July 2021. Her husband Ramakrishna and two more accused - Swaminathan Nishad, and Rohit Rana Pratap - are already in judicial custody.

After murdering Vishala at her flat, her mangalasutra and gold bangles were stolen. Her NRI husband Ramakrishna Ganiga had plotted the murder from Dubai. 

News Network
February 1,2024

Varanasi, Feb 1: Hindutva forces have started offering puja at a cellar in the basement of Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque after a district court yesterday ordered the administration to unseal the premises, 30 years after it was sealed on the orders of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, shortly after the Babri Masjid demolition.

"Hindu side allowed to offer prayers... district administration will have to make arrangements in seven days. Everyone will have the right to pray there," Vishnu Shankar Jain, lawyer for the Hindu side, told the media.

The area near the mosque, located right next to Kashi Vishwanath temple, witnessed frenetic activity late last night as Hindutva forces started reaching the mosque to pray in the cellar, named 'Vyas ka tehkana'. Members of a Hindutva outfit, Rashtriya Hindu Dal, were seen pasting the 'mandir' (temple) word on a signage near the mosque. Heavy force has been deployed to prevent any untoward incident.

The mosque has four cellars in its basement. One of them was in the possession of a family of priests that used to live there. Somnath Vyas, a member of Vyas family, offered prayers in the cellar before it was sealed in 1993, according to the petition by Shailendra Pathak, the petitioner and a member of the family. He had argued in court that as hereditary priests, they should be allowed to enter the structure and worship there. The court yesterday asked the district administration to ensure that prayers can be held inside the cellar within a week.

The mosque committee has said they would be challenging the court's order in Allahabad High Court. "This is happening to get political advantage. The same approach is being adopted, which was done in the Babri Masjid case," their counsel Merajuddin Siddiqui said.

Yesterday's order is being seen as a major development in the Gyanvapi case, in which Hindutva petitioners have sought permission to pray in the mosque complex. 

The Archaeological Survey of India, which conducted a survey of the premises, has shared its report with the petitioners and the mosque committee. The report claimed that a large Hindu temple existed on the site before the mosque was built. Four Hindu women have now moved the Supreme Court, seeking the excavation and scientific survey of a section that had been sealed by a court order.

Leader of the Opposition Akhilesh Yadav has stressed that due process must be followed while implementing the court order. "The Varanasi Court fixed a 7-day period for it. What we are seeing now is a concerted effort to go beyond the due process and prevent any legal recourse that can be taken," he said.

The BJP has refrained from commenting on yesterday's development, saying the matter is subjudice. Hindu outfits such as the Vishva Hindu Parishad have welcomed the ruling. "Today, a court in Kashi has given a very important decision, filling the hearts of every Hindu with joy," VHP working president Alok Kumar said.

News Network
February 7,2024

A US report says 32 captives held by the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip have been killed in Israeli bombings as the occupying regime continues its brutal war on the besieged territory.

Citing a document compiled by Israeli intelligence officers, the New York Times reported on Tuesday that 32 of the 136 captives held by Hamas have died since Israel began its bombing campaign against Gaza in early October.

Israel's chief military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said on Tuesday that 31 of them were pronounced dead.

The daily newspaper, citing four military sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, reported that Israel is also assessing unconfirmed intelligence indicating that at least 20 other captives may have also been killed by the bombings.

The Israeli military also told the New York Times that it was “deploying all available resources to locate and retrieve as much information as possible” regarding the captives currently held by Hamas.

The latest development comes as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on a tour in the region, purportedly seeking a new deal on a truce and the release of captives.

Back in November, Hamas and Israel reached an agreement with Israel on a temporary ceasefire in Gaza.

Under the prisoner swap deal, which was mediated by Qatar and Egypt, during the four-day truce in Gaza, at least 50 Israeli captives were expected to be freed. In exchange, 150 Palestinian prisoners were to be released, all women and children.

Hamas has already said any ceasefire deal in Gaza must entail the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces and the lifting of the regime’s blockade of the territory.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

So far, the Tel Aviv regime has killed at least 27,585 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 67,000 others.

Israel has imposed a “complete siege” on the densely-populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

