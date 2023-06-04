  1. Home
  2. 28-yr-old stabbed to death in scuffle over changing song at MLA’s felicitation event

June 4, 2023

Chikkamagaluru, June 4: A 28-year-old man was stabbed to death, while two suffered injuries in a scuffle that broke out among friends over a trivial issue of changing a song during a felicitation programme organised for newly elected MLA. 

The incident took place at Tarikere in Chikkamagaluru district late Saturday night. 

According to Superintendent of Police Uma Prashanth, the deceased has been identified as Pakali Varun. A felicitation programme was organised for MLA G H Srinivas.

When the programme was about to conclude, a scuffle ensued among friends over changing of the song for dance.

In a fit of rage, some of them stabbed Pakali Varun. He was rushed to McGann Hospital in Shivamogga, but he succumbed to his injuries, said the SP. 

Two others -- Sanju and Manju -- suffered minor injuries.

The SP said that all the suspects would be arrested at the earliest.

May 22,2023

The Congress won the Karnataka assembly elections by promising free electricity, free ration and unemployment allowance in its poll manifesto, taking cue from the Aam Aadmi Party, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday.

He said the AAP has succeeded in its efforts to bring some change in the country's political discourse as other parties are also now seeking votes on issues like education and health.

He was addressing AAP leaders who won seats in just-concluded Uttar Pradesh local body elections.

"The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has tried to change the narrative of the country's politics. If you look at Karnataka polls, the Congress party has won on our manifesto," Kejriwal said.

"We said we will provide free electricity, they (Congress) also said so. We said we will provide unemployment allowance, free ration, and Rs 1,000 (per moth to women, They also said so," he said.

The BJP is also now making such promises, he said, adding, political parties earlier used to seek vote on the basis of caste and religion.

The AAP won three Nagar Palika chairperson seats, six Nagar Panchayat chairperson seats and six Nagar Nigam councillor seats besides several wards in the urban local body polls that were held in Uttar Pradesh in two phases — on May 4 and May 11.

More than half of the AAP's victorious candidates belonged to the minority community, according to the poll results available on the state election commission's website.

Kejriwal congratulated the AAP's Uttar Pradesh unit leaders, saying it was a "difficult" election as the state is considered a BJP stronghold. "You worked hard and defeated the BJP, the SP and other parties."

Kejriwal said the AAP leaders' victory in several seats in the local body elections is an indication that people of Uttar Pradesh "are ready for change". "They want good governance and development in the state," he added.

He said the AAP will now focus on expanding its foothold in Uttar Pradesh and contest the next assembly polls with full strength.

"We will build our organisation with the help of Sandeep Pathak (AAP national organisation secretary). We will form active committees of 10 members in every village and booth. Once our organisation is built in Uttar Pradesh, no one can stop us," he said. 

Kejriwal asked the elected representatives to work for the people in various sectors like health and education so that the AAP is strengthened in the state.  

"All of you have got more responsibility now… If you do good work in Uttar PRadesh that fragrance will spread across the state. We will get an entry in Uttar Pradesh through you," he added.

June 1,2023

Mangaluru, June 1: Dakshina Kannada MP and Karnataka BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel has threatened that his party would launch a massive protest if the ruling Congress government failed to fulfil the poll promises immediately. 

Speaking to media persons in the city today he said, “Congress leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjuna Kharge, DK Shivakumar had made several poll promises before the elections. They had also said that these promises would be fulfilled within 24 hours of government formation. But now, despite 20 days of being in power, they haven’t fulfilled their guarantees.”

“Now, the Chief Minister of the state Siddaramaiah has realized that it is impossible to fulfil the poll promises. He has financial knowledge despite that he lied to the people,” said Kateel.

He went on to warn that if any untoward incidents takes place in the state due to unfulfilled promises, the Congress government will be held responsible. 

He said officers and staff of Bescom and KSRTC are facing the wrath of people because of the promises of Congress. 

The Congress had promised to implement the ‘guarantees’ – 200 units of free power to all households (Gruha Jyoti), Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family (Gruha Lakshmi), 10 kg of rice free to every member of a BPL household (Anna Bhagya), Rs 3,000 every month for unemployed graduate youth and Rs 1,500 for unemployed diploma holders (both in the age group of 18-25) (YuvaNidhi), and free travel for women in public transport buses (Shakti), on the very first day of assuming power in the state.

There is mounting pressure on the new government from opposition parties and various sections of people from across the state, to fulfill its five guarantees as promised ahead of polls.

May 21,2023

Karwar, May 21: For the first time, India's indigenously-built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant on Saturday berthed at the strategically key Karwar naval base in coastal Karnataka. 

The Indian Navy described the docking of the aircraft carrier at the base as a "landmark" in the context of ship-berthing capacity at the newly-built facility.

"In a first of its kind for the Indian Navy, this berthing of INS Vikrant at the new aircraft carrier pier with a two-deck configuration providing enhanced ship support facilities is a substantial infrastructural feat," a Navy spokesperson said.

In September last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commissioned India's first indigenously-built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant that made the country part of an elite group of nations capable of manufacturing aircraft carriers above 40,000 tonnes category.

The Navy had said the aircraft carrier would be able to play a role in ensuring peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

The Indian Navy is expanding the strategically crucial naval base in Karnataka's Karwar as part of project 'Seabird'.

Once the base is fully operational, it will be one of the largest naval bases in Asia. 

