3 charred to death, many injured in blast at fireworks unit in Dakshina Kannada; owner held

Mangaluru: A blast reported at a fireworks manufacturing unit that was functioning on private land in Kukkedi village of Belthangady taluk in Dakshina Kannada, on Sunday, January 28, has claimed three lives.

The deceased have been identified as Swami (55) and Varghese (68) from Kerala, Chetan (25), a resident of Arasikere in Hassan. Dinesh and Kiran from Hassan, Kumar from Arasikere, Kallesha from Chikkamarahalli, Prem from Kerala, and Keshav sustained injuries.

They were engaged in manufacturing fireworks when the incident took place. Though one of the victims was shifted to a hospital, he succumbed to the burn injuries.

According to sources, three victims were charred to death in the incident reported at the unit at Kadthyaru near Goliyangadi in Venoor police station limits in the evening.

Personnel from the fire and emergency department rushed to the spot and doused the fire. The shed in which the unit was functioning has been destroyed in the blast.

The owner of the fireworks unit has been taken into custody by the police.