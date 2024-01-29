  1. Home
  3 charred to death, many injured in blast at fireworks unit in Dakshina Kannada; owner held

News Network
January 29, 2024

Mangaluru: A blast reported at a fireworks manufacturing unit that was functioning on private land in Kukkedi village of Belthangady taluk in Dakshina Kannada, on Sunday, January 28, has claimed three lives. 

The deceased have been identified as Swami (55) and Varghese (68) from Kerala, Chetan (25), a resident of Arasikere in Hassan. Dinesh and Kiran from Hassan, Kumar from Arasikere, Kallesha from Chikkamarahalli, Prem from Kerala, and Keshav sustained injuries.

They were engaged in manufacturing fireworks when the incident took place. Though one of the victims was shifted to a hospital, he succumbed to the burn injuries.

According to sources, three victims were charred to death in the incident reported at the unit at Kadthyaru near Goliyangadi in Venoor police station limits in the evening.

Personnel from the fire and emergency department rushed to the spot and doused the fire. The shed in which the unit was functioning has been destroyed in the blast. 

The owner of the fireworks unit has been taken into custody by the police. 

News Network
January 22,2024

Koppal (Karnataka), Jan 22: Along with Hindutva activists and group of Muslims offered special ‘puja’ at a local Shri Ram temple in Koppal city of Karnataka on Monday.

The leaders from both communities gathered at Shri Ram Mandir in Bhagyanagar locality of Koppal city and participated in the worship with devotion.

Muslims stood with the Hindu leaders and took ‘aarti’ and ‘prasada’ after the worshipping with devoutness.

The gesture was appreciated and hailed by the Ram bhakts across the state.

The photos and videos in this regard have gone viral on social media.

Meanwhile, the police department has beefed up security in the premises of the major temples in Bengaluru.

The police were also carrying out patrolling to ensure no untoward incident takes place as a large number of devotees were flocking temples, especially Hanuman and Ram temples in the IT city.

News Network
January 28,2024

Bantwal, Jan 28: In a gut-wrenching tragedy, an elderly couple’s attempt to extinguish a fire that had engulfed a stretch of grass atop a hill near their home went horribly wrong as both were charred to death. 

The tragedy occurred at Tundu Padavu near Loretto in Bantwal taulk of Dakshina Kannada district on Sunday, January 28 afternoon. 
 
The deceased have been identified as Gilbert Carlo (79) and his wife Christine Carlo (70).

It is said that the elderly couple had noticed flames on the hill near their house and rushed there to check on it. They volunteered to extinguish it fearing that it mind spread to the neighbourhood.  However, the fire engulfed the couple in the process. 

By the time the neighbours noticed the incident, the elderly couple had been already charred to death. Bantwal police station personnel visited the spot.

News Network
January 23,2024

Israel has killed at least 190 people in a time span of 24 hours in the southern part of the besieged Gaza Strip.

Gaza’s Health Ministry confirmed the death toll in the city of Khan Younis on Monday.

Israel targeted a house adjacent to Nasser Hospital.

Video footage showed people digging graves inside the hospital complex due to the large number of casualties.

Ashraf al-Qedra, the spokesman for the health ministry, said the Israeli troops were committing “horrific crimes.”

“Dozens of martyrs and wounded are still in the targeted places and roads. The Israeli occupation prevents the movement of ambulances to retrieve the martyrs and wounded west of Khan Yunis.”

Gaza’s media office says Israeli forces bombed the Al-Aqsa University shelter, the University College accommodation, the Khalidiya School shelter, the Mawasi School shelter and the Khan Younis Industry shelter. Virtually 30,000 displaced people are taking refuge in the shelters.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed more than 25,000 people, most of them women and children, in Gaza. It has also displaced hundreds of thousands.

Despite the destructive genocidal campaign in Gaza, Israel has failed to achieve any objectives in the onslaught.

