3 dead, 2 critical as LPG cylinder explodes at scrap shop in Udupi’s Kaup

Udupi, Mar 21: Three people lost their lives and two others suffered critical injuries in a LPG cylinder at a scrap shop at Farkinakatte in Kaup town of Udupi district today morning.

It is learnt that the cylinder exploded when the scrap shop caught fire.

The deceased have been identified as Abdul Razzak Mallar, Rajab Chandranagara and Niyaz. While Razzak and Rajab died on the spot, Niyaz succumbed at the hospital.

Two others are undergoing treatment at a hospital. Their condition is said to be serious.

The intensity of the explosion was such that the entire scrap shop was destroyed causing losses worth lakhs of rupees.

A fire tender was pressed into service to douse the flames. Jurisdictional Kaup police are investigating the matter.