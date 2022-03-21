  1. Home
3 dead, 2 critical as LPG cylinder explodes at scrap shop in Udupi’s Kaup

coastaldigest.com news network
March 21, 2022

Udupi, Mar 21: Three people lost their lives and two others suffered critical injuries in a LPG cylinder at a scrap shop at Farkinakatte in Kaup town of Udupi district today morning. 

It is learnt that the cylinder exploded when the scrap shop caught fire. 

The deceased have been identified as Abdul Razzak Mallar, Rajab Chandranagara and Niyaz. While Razzak and Rajab died on the spot, Niyaz succumbed at the hospital. 

Two others are undergoing treatment at a hospital. Their condition is said to be serious.

The intensity of the explosion was such that the entire scrap shop was destroyed causing losses worth lakhs of rupees. 

A fire tender was pressed into service to douse the flames. Jurisdictional Kaup police are investigating the matter. 

News Network
March 20,2022

In a much-needed respite from the sweltering heat, several parts of the state witnessed light to moderate rains for past couple of days. A few districts in coastal, North Interior and South Interior Karnataka including Bengaluru witnessed a few spells of rains on Saturday.

At least four people lost their lives in rain related tragedies across Karnataka in two days. While three were killed because of lightning strikes in Mysuru, Hassan and Haveri districts, another person was killed when a coconut tree fell on a moving motorbike in Mandya district. 

Ravi Neelappa Bolammanavar (48), a resident of Kondoji village in Hanagal taluk of Haveri district was killed in lightning strike. The incident occurred when was offering fodder to cattle. He was rushed to community health centre at Akkialur, but he was declared dead on arrival.

“There is a well-marked low pressure area over the South East Bay of Bengal and South Andaman sea. This is likely to develop into a depression in a couple of days and move towards the coast of Bangladesh and Myanmar. Besides, an upper air circulation and trough extending from Uttar Pradesh to Karnataka resulting in light to moderate rainfall in isolated places over the next 4-days,” a senior meteorologist from IMD, Bengaluru said.

Even though Bengaluru is likely to witness partly cloudy weather with fog, rains and thunder, showers are likely in a few isolated areas, according to officials. On Saturday, places such as Hebbal, Banashankari, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Kanakapura Road and Jayanagar in South Bengaluru witnessed a brief spell of light to moderate rains. 

News Network
March 18,2022

Bengaluru, Mar 18: The Karnataka government is considering introducing 'Bhagavad Gita' in all the schools across the state similar to that in Gujarat.

Primary and Secondary Education minister B C Nagesh told media persons on Friday in Bengaluru that the 'Bhagavad Gita' will be made mandatory for state-syllabus schools provided the government approves the idea.

Speaking to media persons, the minister said, "I will discuss this subject with the Chief Minister, State Committee on Text Books and Academicians."

However, the minister clarified that the idea is in its nascent stage and this will certainly not be introduced during the 2022-23 academic year. 
 

News Network
March 14,2022

Deputy Congress leader UT Khader’s suggestion that the government should organise harmony meetings in every district as a precursor to the Invest Karnataka summit led to some pandemonium in the Assembly on Monday. 

“The government wants to conduct a global investors meet in November. Before that, harmony meetings should be held in every district,” Khader said during a discussion on the Budget. He was referring to recent incidents of communal tension - the Hijab row and Shivamogga murder - and how they may deter investors. 

Worked up, Law Minister JC Madhuswamy asked Khader to explain. “You’re saying Karnataka is burning and investments won’t come. This is the Assembly. You can’t be vague. You must explain. Who is responsible for anarchy,” he asked, leading to a din. 

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah accused the BJP of spoiling communal harmony. “Your own minister violated prohibitory orders and took out a procession,” he said, referring to riots in Shivamogga following the death of Bajrang Dal worker Harsha. 

Madhuswamy retorted that even Congress violated prohibitory orders with the Mekedatu foot march. “You are spoiling (harmony) for your political reasons,” the minister said. 

Congress’ Chittapur MLA Priyank Kharge explained how political stability and communal harmony are important to attract investments. “As IT/BT minister, I once gave a virtual presentation to Apple in Cupertino. They asked just two questions: what is the political stability in your state? And, is there social or communal harmony?” 

Earlier, Khader accused the government of being “quiet” when the hijab controversy brewed earlier this year. “Why was the government quiet? You left it to the court to settle the matter. The government should take steps to provide a conducive academic atmosphere in educational institutions,” he said. 

To this, Madhuswamy said the government had to follow court orders once the matter became sub-judice. “How can we ask someone not to go to court? Did we ask [the petitioners] to move court,” the minister asked rhetorically. 

