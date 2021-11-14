  1. Home
  2. 4 die as rain fury continues in Karnataka; orange alert in DK, Udupi till Nov 17

News Network
November 15, 2021

Mangaluru, Nov 15: Many parts of South Karnataka, including the coastal region, continued to receive showers owing to the low pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal. Since Saturday night, four persons, including an 11-year-old boy, were killed in house collapse incidents reported from Hiriyur and Pandavapura taluks.

Three of a family from Kaarobayyanahatti in Hiriyur taluk, Chitradurga district, were killed after a portion of their house wall, weakened by sustained wet weather, collapsed on them. While Channakeshava (26) and his wife Soumya (20) were buried alive under the debris, Kyasanna (55) died en route to the Chitradurga government hospital. Soumya was three months pregnant.

In Kennalu village on Pandavapura taluk, Mandya district, Gagan, son of Manjunath, suffered grievous injuries when the house wall caved in on him. He died while being shifted to KR Hospital in Mysuru. Four livestock have also died in the incident.

Pandavapura town has recorded a massive 19 cm of rain in the last 24 hours ending (8 am on Sunday). Saturday night showers have rendered several roads inPandavapura, KR Pet and Srirangapatna taluks unmotorable. A portion of the 300-year-old Senthil fort near Sriranganathswamy Temple in Srirangapatna has caved in.

Mysuru city and parts of the district witnessed sharp showers on Saturday night. Bogadi lake has breached flooding surrounding areas. More than 20 houses have suffered partial damages in the taluk.

Several full-grown trees have been uprooted on Diwan’s Road and Gokulam. Saturday night showers left many houses, and temples near Kukkarahalli lake flooded.

Mysuru city received 6 cm of rain while Haliyuru in KR Nagar taluk recorded 8 cm of rain, according to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre.

Chamarajanagar district continued to experience the inclement weather. Suvarnawati reservoir in the taluk has reached its full reservoir level following heavy rain in its catchment areas in the last few days. Paddy crop has been damaged at several places in Yelandur taluk. A boulder has slipped on to the road to Male Mahadeshwara.

Untimely rain has left coffee growers in distress in Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru and Hassan districts. They are finding it tough to dry the beans.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy showers, coupled with thunder and lightning in all three coastal districts for the next three days.

The IMD has sounded an orange alert for Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada till Nov 17.

Several districts in the state are likely to witness moderate to heavy showers for next two days due to the low pressure area over Andaman in Bay of Bengal. 

News Network
November 7,2021

Lucknow, Nov 7: A man has lodged a complaint against his wife and in-laws for allegedly celebrating Pakistan's victory over India in the T20 World Cup match held on October 24.

Ankit Mittal, Superintendent of Police, police said, "An FIR has been registered after a case of making fun of the Indian cricket team came to our notice on the basis of a complaint made by a man."

The complainant Ishan Miya, resident of Azim Nagar of Rampur has alleged that his wife Rabia Shamsi and her family burst crackers and put up WhatsApp status celebrating Pakistan's victory in the T20 World Cup match.

The FIR has been filed in the Ganj Police Station of Rampur district under Section 153-A of Indian Penal Code and Section 67 of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act, 2008.

"The husband and wife started living separately soon after the marriage. The wife lives with her family and has filed a dowry case against the husband," the police stated.

The SP said that the matter was under investigation. 

News Network
November 15,2021

 

It took Australia seven attempts but under Aaron Finch they finally laid their hands on a maiden Twenty20 World Cup title on Sunday with an eight-wicket triumph over New Zealand.

The 20-overs trophy drought for one-day cricket's most successful team was an aberration for Finch, who had oozed confidence that Australia would be "rectifying" the wrong.

Mitchell Marsh and David Warner combined for a 92-run stand to trump New Zealand captain Kane Williamson's side after his masterly knock had taken them to a competitive total.

Williamson capitalised on an early reprieve to fire his team to 172-4 which they failed to defend in the end.

It was a stunning turnaround for an Australia team which had lost five T20 series on the trot heading into the World Cup.

They came into their own only in the semi-finals when they stunned former champions Pakistan, the tournament's only unbeaten team until then.

Awaiting them in the final were reigning test champions New Zealand, easily the game's best cross-format side, who have made a habit of reaching the finals of global events.

Six years after beating New Zealand to win a fifth ODI World Cup, Australia lifted their first men's 20-overs world title.

Fireworks lit up the sky to celebrate the success of a team which had been written off after their wretched build-up.

Before that, Warner and Marsh had treated the crowd at the Dubai International Stadium with their batting pyrotechnics.

Warner's best

Warner's own performance reflected his team's extraordinary journey in the tournament.

His place in the side was debated after his Indian Premier League franchise dropped the left-hander from their squad.

Warner struggled in the warm-up matches but regained his mojo and strung together scores of 89 not out, 49 and 53 in their last three matches.

He walked away with the man-of-the-tournament and Finch was not surprised.

"You didn't expect that? I certainly did," the Australia captain told reporters.

"He's someone who when his back is against the wall, that's when you get the very, very best of David Warner."

Marsh was adjudged man-of-the match for his unbeaten 77 not out off 50 balls, which trumped Williamson's 85 off 48 balls.

Thirty four years after his father Geoff helped Australia win their maiden ODI World Cup, Marsh played a key role in helping his country win their first 20-overs world crown.

For New Zealand, who finished runners-up to England in the 2019 ODI World Cup, it was yet another white-ball heartbreak.

Graceful as ever, the 31-year-old Williamson was fulsome in his praise for Australia while proud of his team's display.

"If you look at the campaign as a whole, and the type of cricket that we have been able to play, I can say that we are very proud of our efforts throughout this period of time.

"You get to a final and anything can happen," he added. 

News Network
November 15,2021

New Delhi, Nov 15: India’s covid tally rose to 3,44,47,536 with 10,229 more people testing positive for coronavirus, while the active cases have declined to 1,34,096, the lowest in 523 days, according to the Union health ministry’s data updated on Monday.

The death toll reached 4,63,655 after 125 new fatalities were reported, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 38 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 141 consecutive days now.

The active cases have declined to 1,34, 096 comprising 0.39 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.26 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the health ministry said. 
 

