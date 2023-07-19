  1. Home
4 hand grenades found in terror suspect’s residence in Bengaluru: Police

News Network
July 20, 2023

Bengaluru, July 20: The Central Crime Branch sleuths found four hand grenades from one of the arrested terror suspects, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

Jahid Tabrez (25) had kept these grenades at his residence in Kodigehalli, a suburb of Bengaluru, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Dr Sharanappa S D told reporters here.

He had allegedly got them from Juned, who is absconding and holed up abroad, through someone.

The accused had allegedly kept these grenades inside a sand bag in his house.

These grenades have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory to ascertain whether they were live.

Jahid is among the five terror suspects who were arrested on Tuesday.

They were in touch with a Lashkar-e-Taiba operative T Nasir, who is an accused in the 2008 Bengaluru serial blasts case.

Seven pistols, 45 live cartridges, and mobile phones were allegedly found from them. They were planning a major conspiracy when they were caught, police said.

These suspects were produced in an NIA special court, which remanded them to seven days' police custody. 

News Network
July 16,2023

church.jpg

Indore, July 16: Police served notices to office-bearers of 40 churches in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city seeking details of religious conversion activities, but withdrew them after opposition by the Christian community and said they were issued "by mistake".

The community members found "objectionable" the notices issued last week by different police stations in Indore to the office-bearers of around 40 churches and religious organisations, an office-bearer of one such outfit said.

When asked about it, Indore Police Commissioner Makrand Deuskar told reporters on Saturday that the notices which reached the people were actually sent to the station house officers (SHOs) of all police stations in Indore.

The SHOs sent them to members of the Christian community "by mistake", he said.

Hence, the notices have been withdrawn after opposition by the community members, the official said.

Suresh Kalton of the United Christian Forum on Sunday told PTI that there were "objectionable" questions in the notices on involvement in religious conversion activities.

"There is a question in the notice asking the person to declare whether he or his organisation is involved in religious conversion. This act of the police is a violation of our constitutional rights," he claimed.

“None of us is involved in such activities and we will go to the High Court against these notices," Kalton said.

There are 60,000 Christians in Indore and a large number of them are associated with social welfare activities pertaining to health and education, he said.

News Network
July 13,2023

chandru.jpg

Bengaluru, July 13: The Aam Aadmi Party has announced the appointment of H N Chandrashekar, popularly known as ‘Mukhyamantri’ Chandru, as its Karnataka unit president.

Prithvi Reddy, who held the post till now, has been made the national joint secretary, the party said in a statement.

”Karnataka’s renowned theatre-film artist, former MLA and senior politician ‘Mukhyamantri’ Chandru has been appointed as the state president of Aam Aadmi Party’s Karnataka state unit,” it said.

National General Secretary of the party organisation, Sandeep Pathak, made the announcement in Delhi, the statement said. B T Naganna and Arjun Parappa Halagigoudar have been appointed as the state organising secretaries.

Chandrashekar gained popularity as ‘Mukhyamantri’ Chandru after playing lead role in a play titled ‘Mukhyamantri’ (Chief Minister).

News Network
July 19,2023

bengaluruterror1.jpg

Bengaluru, July 19: The Bengaluru Police today claimed to have averted a major terror plot after arresting five suspected terrorists.

According to reports, the Central Crime Branch unit of the Bengaluru police apprehended the suspects who were believed to be involved in planning a huge explosion in the city, acting swiftly on intelligence inputs.

"The five accused, identified as Sayed Suhel, Umar, Junaid, Mudasir, and Jahid, were accused in a 2017 murder case and were in Parappana Agrahara Central jail where they came in contact with terrorists," reported news agency ANI quoting CCB officials.

The five suspected terrorists are from different areas of Karnataka's capital city, they added.

After receiving the information, a CCB team traced the location and arrested the suspects, officials said.

Police suspect that, while lodged in jail, two among the accused were in contact with a convict, who was jailed for being involved in a couple of terror-related activities. 

Police have confiscated explosives, mobile phones, cash and laptops. It has been suspected that the arrested were planning bigger blasts than the 2008 explosions.

