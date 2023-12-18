  1. Home
  2. 5 of a family including bride drown in river while trying to save each other during post wedding picnic in Uttara Kannada

News Network
December 18, 2023

sirsipicnic.jpg

Five members of a family including the newlywed woman drowned in the Shalmala river near Sirsi in Uttara Kannada district of coastal Karnataka during a post-wedding picnic on Sunday, December 17. 

The deceased are Maulana Hafiz Muhammed Saleem Khalilur Rehman (44), his son Umar Siddique (14), Maulana’s sister’s son Nabil Noor Ahmad Shaikh (22), Maulana’s sister’s daughter Nadiya Noor Ahmad Shaikh (20), and Maulana's brother's daughter Misbah Tabussum (21).

According to police, one of the deceased Nadiya was married to a man from Hassan two weeks ago and the family had arranged a picnic-cum-party at Bhootanagundi on the Shalmala riverbed for the groom’s family who came from Hassan.

At around 3 p.m., Maulana Saleem's 5-year-old daughter, who was playing near the river, accidentally fell into river. Maulana Saleem immediately jumped into the river and save her. However, in the process, he got exhausted, and failed to get out of the river. 

Witnessing this, seven family members entered the river to rescue him. But all of them got trapped in the water. Five of them drowned trying to save each other. Three others were rescued. 

A police officer said none of the victims knew how to swim, and all of them jumped into the water to save one another. 

Bodies of five victims were retrieved after a joint effort by local youth, fishermen, and fire brigade personnel. After conducting post-mortem at Sirsi Government Hospital, the bodies were handed over to the family. 

A case has been registered at Sirsi rural police station and investigations are on. 

coastaldigest.com news network
December 9,2023

sirsi.jpg

Five people were killed in a head-on collision between a bus and a car in Sirsi near Bandala of Uttara Kannada district on Friday, December 9. The victims were en route to attend a wedding in Sirsi.

The deceased have been identified as P Ramakrishna Rao (69), his wife Vidyalaxmi Rao (64), Ramakrishna’s younger brother’s wife Pushpa M Rao (57), her son Suhas (30) and Aravindaksha (27), brother-in-law of Ramakrishna’s younger brother Sumanth.

According to the police, the passengers from Kinnikambgala on the outskirts of Mangaluru city in Dakshina Kannada district were traveling on the Sirsi-Kumta highway. 

At around 10:30 am, their vehicle collided with a Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus approaching from the opposite direction. 

While four people lost their lives on the spot, one succumbed to injuries in the hospital. 

A case has been registered at the Sirsi Rural Police Station.

Family background

kinnikambala.jpg

Marriage of Sumanth, second son of Ganesh Rao and Saraswati couple was held on December 6 at Chennai. Relatives had been to Ramakrishna’s home for Satyanarayana Pooja and reception at Nooyi was slated on December 10. 

In the midst of this, five members of the family were going to attend a marriage function of a relative at Sirsi when the tragedy took place.

The cremation of the deceased took place on Saturday at Paduperar cremation grounds. The final rites of Pushpa Rao will be held after her son reaches native place from Japan.

P Ramakrishna Rao, a resident of Kinnikambla was the priest of Radhakrishna Yuvaka Bhajana Sangha of Kinnikambla. He was also working as an auto driver. 

Ramakrishna Rao and Vidyalaxmi couple are survived by two daughters and one son Udaya R Rao, vice president of Kandavar gram panchayat and a lawyer by profession. 

Pushpa Mohan Rao, is the wife of late Mohan Rao, a native of Mucchur but now settled in Chennai. Their only son is working in Japan while one daughter is settled in Chennai.

Suhas (30), is the son of Ganesh Rao, second younger brother of Ramakrishna Rao and Saraswati couple. He is an employee of Infosys. He is survived by wife Kavita and nine-month-old girl baby.

Aravindaksha (27), is the son of Bhaskar Rao and Latha couple, native of Bala, now settled in Chennai. He was pursuing higher studies in dental science. He had recently got engaged and marriage was also reportedly fixed. 

News Network
December 15,2023

Drhadiya.jpg

Kerala High Court has rejected the Habeas Corpus of Dr. Hadiya’s father K M Asoka, who had alleged that he was unable to contact or find out the whereabouts of his daughter.

Justice Anu Sivaraman and Justice C. Pratheep Kumar were part of the division bench which stated that the Habeas Corpus Petition was not acceptable as Dr Hadiya is not under any illegal detention. The bench further asserted that she has her right to live a free life.

The court refused to entertain Asokan’s plea after considering Hadiya’s statement which clarified that she got divorced and married again and was now living in Trivandrum. In support of her statement, she submitted her call records to show that she was in contact with her parents. She has also presented her address and contact details before the Court.

The plea of her father was represented by Advocates C.Rajendran, B.K.Gopalakrishnan and R.S.Sreevidya.

Dr. Akhila converted to Islam in 2017, following which she assumed the name Hadiya. Her father filed a habeas corpus petition in the Kerala High Court then, alleging that she was forcefully converted. The High Court initially nullified the marrage of Hadiya and Shafin Jahan, which took place during the pendency of the petition, by invoking the parens patriae doctrine.

Later in 2018, the Supreme Court upheld “the personal autonomy of a woman to choose her life partner”, and revoked the Kerala High Court order that annulled Hadiya’s marriage with Shafin Jahan. The court emphasised Hadiya’s submission before the Court that she had converted and married on her own free will.

‘My father is a liar’

Recently Dr Hadiya married another Muslim man after ending marriage with first wife through divorce. Like in the first marriage, her father K M Ashokan approached the High Court of Kerala with a habeas corpus petition.

Dr Hadiya (formerly Akhila Ashoka) has lashed out at her father accusing him of "playing the dirty games of the RSS". 

"I was born in December 1991. Today, I am a 32-year-old woman. Tell me how an adult woman should lead her life?" she said.

"Should I give up my life for the RSS? Or should I lead the rest of my life in a room in my father's house? I am asking because I don't know what society expects of me," she said.

"Don't I have the right to live a life of my choice? If I am doing something illegal, lock me up in jail. I don't have any problem," she said.

"But what dirty games the RSS and the RSS-affiliated media are playing! And my parents are playing along," she said.

"Those who are talking of parents' feelings should understand one thing, I am being tortured by parents for a long time," she said.

Dr Hadiya said her father came to her clinic one year ago. "That day, I was out shopping. Won't I have my own needs, requirements, and engagements?" she said.

Her father had said that he approached the High Court after not finding her in the clinic on December 3, and because she went incommunicado. "Whatever he has said is a lie. My father and I were always in contact over the phone. I stopped attending his and my mother's phone calls after he played this dirty game. Two days ago, I attended my mother's call and told her that I was not interested in speaking with her because I lost trust in them," she said.

On her remarriage, she said it need not be a topic of public discussion. "Our Constitution allows us to get divorced and remarry. It normally happens in society. I want to ask why everybody gets irritated when I do it. I want to ask the same of my parents?" she said.

News Network
December 7,2023

CMDCM.jpg

Hyderabad, Dec 7: Anumula Revanth Reddy, chief of Telangana Congress who played a key role in the party's thumping victory in the November 30 Assembly polls, was today sworn in as the state's second Chief Minister.

Mr Reddy was administered the oath of office by Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at a ceremony at Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium in Hyderabad.

Besides Mr Reddy, 11 members of his cabinet took the oath of office. This included Mallu Bhatti Vikaramarka, who was sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister, and former Telangana Congress chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy, among those who opposed Revanth Reddy's choice as Chief Minister. 

The eight others to join the cabinet are Sridhar Babu, Ponnam Prabhakar, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Damodar Rajanarasimha, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Dana Anasuya, Tummala Nageswar Rao, Konda Surekha and Jupally Krishna Rao.

The ceremony was attended by the Gandhi family - Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra -, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

Before he took the oath of office, Mr Reddy and Mrs Gandhi held a victory lap inside the stadium in an open vehicle.

Telangana is one of the newest states of India. It was carved out of Andhra Pradesh in 2014 with Hyderabad as its capital. Bharat Rashtra Samithi    leader K Chandrashekhar Rao served as the chief minister of the state for over nine years. 

