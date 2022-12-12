  1. Home
  5 killed in head-on collision of cars on Mangaluru-Bengaluru highway

December 12, 2022

Five people have been killed and three seriously injured in a head-on collision between two cars on Bengaluru-Mangaluru national highway, near Nagathihalli, in Nagamangala taluk, on Sunday, December 11, night. 

The deceased include three passengers travelling in the SUV. They have been identified as Srinivas Murthy (74), Jayanti (60) and Prabhakar (75), and two passengers from other car. 

It is said that the Innova car from Tamil Nadu was bound for Mangaluru from Bengaluru. It hit the road median and then collided head on with the Swift car coming in the opposite direction.

Three passengers in the Swift car, from Hassan and two passengers in the Innova car were killed on the spot in the mishap, according to police.

Three others in the Innova car were seriously injured and have been admitted to Adichunchanagiri hospital for treatment. The driver of the Innova car lost balance of the vehicle and hit the median resulting in the mishap, according to police.

Bindiganavile police have registered a case. 

December 10,2022

Bengaluru, Dec 10: Bengaluru is likely to witness light to moderate rains and cloudy skies until Sunday, due to the effect of cyclone Mandous, which crossed the coast in neighbouring Tamil Nadu. The city has been witnessing light to moderate rains since this morning.

"Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain is very likely. Surface winds are likely to be strong at times. Mist is very likely during early morning hours in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperatures very likely to be around 24 and 19 Degrees Celsius respectively," India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for the next 48 hours, issued earlier on Saturday said.

According to the Met department, rainfall occurred at a few places over South Interior Karnataka and at isolated places over Coastal and North Interior Karnataka.

Forecasting light to moderate rain is very likely to occur at most places over South Interior Karnataka and at a few places over Coastal and North Interior Karnataka during the next 24 hours, a release said, heavy to very heavy rain very likely to occur at isolated places over Bengaluru Rural, Chitradurga, Mandya, Ramanagara and Tumkur districts.

Also, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Bengaluru Urban, Chamarajanagara, Chikkaballapura, Mysuru, Kolar, Kodagu, Chikamagalur and Hassan districts, it added. 

December 8,2022

Ahmedabad, Dec 8: Jignesh Mevani, a popular face and working president of Gujarat Congress, has won his Vadgam seat again, his party though sank to its worst-ever performance in the state. He is one of the most prominent Dalit faces in the state.

In the 2017 Gujarat assembly election, Mr Mevani won the Vadgam constituency as an Independent MLA. The Congress extended support to him by not fielding any candidate in the constituency.

Mr Mevani, 41, is the convener of the Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch, a forum fighting for Dalit rights.

Vadgam is a reserved seat for the scheduled castes (SCs), where Muslim voters play a decisive role. Muslim voters, estimated to be around 90,000, account for a third of Vadgam's 2.94-lakh electorate. There are about 44,000 dalit voters and 15,000 Rajputs. The rest comprise mostly OBCs.

The ruling BJP has collected more than 150 seats of 182 seats, a record not just for the party, but for the state and it demolishes the record set in 1985 when the Congress won 149 seats.

The BJP has secured a seventh consecutive term in Gujarat - another record. Its victory is owed to the central role played by the PM who campaigned across his home state, holding more than 30 rallies.

December 6,2022

Bengaluru, Dec 6: With exit polls favouring the BJP retaining power in Gujarat, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday exuded confidence that the "pro-incumbency mandate" is likely in this poll-bound southern state.

He asserted that the saffron party will "cent percent" form the government in Karnataka once again, after the 2023 polls.

"People today support good governance and developmental works. It is very clear that there is no support for false and politically motivated allegations. In both states (Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh) our party will be victorious. The whole country is supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership," Bommai said in response to a question.

Speaking to reporters here, he said this is not the first time there will be a pro-incumbency mandate in Gujarat, as BJP will be winning there for the seventh time. "This clearly shows that the people have strong faith in the BJP's governance, its leaders, and Narendra Modi's leadership," he added.

Exit polls on Monday predicted a big majority for the BJP in Gujarat and a dead heat in Himachal Pradesh, where most pollsters gave an edge to the ruling party over the Congress.

The counting of votes in both states will take place on December 8.

Elections for the Himachal Pradesh assembly took place on November 12, while polling in Gujarat happened in two phases on December 1 and 5.

Asked whether this pro incumbency mandate will repeat in Karnataka too, the Chief Minister said, "Of course, in Karnataka too there will be a good outcome, and as I have been saying- cent percent there will be a BJP government here once again in 2023."

Assembly elections are due in Karnataka in about 5 months.

The BJP in Karnataka has set a target of winning minimum 150 seats in 224-member assembly to regain power.

The Congress which is hoping to come to power in the state, has set a similar target, while former PM H D Deve Gowda's JD(S) is targeting 123 seats.

