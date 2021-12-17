  1. Home
  2. 5 Omicron cases, 2 new covid clusters in Dakshina Kannada

News Network
December 18, 2021

Mangaluru, Dec 18: Two new Covid-19 clusters have been reported at educational institutions in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district.

A total of 33 cases -- 14 cases, of which 4 are Omicron, and 19 cases (1 is Omicron) -- were found in the district. 

A traveller from the UK has also tested positive for Omicron, taking the variant case count in the state from eight to 14.

News Network
December 5,2021

Mobile internet and SMS services have been snapped in Mon district of Nagaland, following a counter-insurgency operation in which 13 civilians were killed by the security forces on Saturday night.

Ordering a Court of Inquiry into the incident, Army said that one of its personnel was also killed and several others were seriously injured. It said that the incident and its aftermath is "deeply regretted" and the unfortunate loss of lives is being investigated at the highest level.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio promised a high-level probe into the incident and appealed to all sections of the society to maintain peace.

The incident took place between Oting and Tiru villages when some daily-wage labourers were returning home in a pick-up van from a coal mine on Saturday evening, the police said.

The vehicle was allegedly fired upon by Army personnel, who were conducting an operation in the area after receiving inputs on the movement of militants of Yung Aung faction of proscribed outfit NSCN (K).

News Network
December 15,2021

Puttur, Dec 15:  Amidst continued tension following the lathi charge by police on the activists of Popular Front of India who were protesting outside the Uppinangady police station, the administration has imposed section 144 in the entire Puttur Subdivision as a precautionary measure.

Puttur Assistant Commissioner and Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Dr. Yatish Ullal issued an order imposing Section 144  for the next two days, across Puttur, Belthangady, Sullia, and Kadaba taluks.

Section 144 will begin from 12 a.m. of December 15 and continue to be in operation till December 17 midnight.

When Section 144 is in operation, there will be a complete prohibition on holding any kind of public meetings, public gatherings, or rallies.

As per the order, the assembly of five or more people in any public place is prohibited. Carrying any sort of weapon is also prohibited. Raising slogans that can disturb communal harmony, inciting violence using any means (including newspaper articles, posters etc.)

Dozens of PFI activists had suffered injuries, some of them critically, when the police resorted to baton charge at Uppinangady. The PFI activists were protesting demanding the release of their local leaders who were detained by the police after being called to the station. 

News Network
December 18,2021

Bengaluru, Dec 18: The government of Karnataka, which issued an order recently restricting social media appearance of the government employees, has now directed the officers at the local level to implement the order effectively.

In the latest circular, the government has come down hard and warned the employees that any criticism of the government or any particular political party will attract action. The department of personnel and administrative reforms has directed the officers at the local level to initiate disciplinary action against such employees.

The circular issued reads: “It has come to the notice of the government that some employees have taken to websites and social media platforms to air their opinions and share their views against other employees and humiliate them by violating the Karnataka Civil Services (Behaviour) Norms 2021.

Some employees are even found posting the articles, videos and opinions on particular political parties despite clear instructions under Karnataka Civil Services (behaviour) Norms 2021.”

However, the government has exempted those who use social media to express their opinion to uphold the conditions, status of the employees, and to improve the working atmosphere.
 

