  2. 5 patients die due to oxygen supply fluctuation in Kolar district hospital

News Network
April 27, 2021

Kolar, Apr 27: In a shocking development, at least five patients lost their lives in an ICU ward of Kolar district hospital due to fluctuation in Oxygen supply.

Even though the incident took place Sunday night, it came to light belatedly. 

According to sources, around 20 patients were being treated at Kolar district hospital’s ICU ward. Family members have alleged that their loved ones died due to fluctuation in oxygen supply.

District health and family welfare officer Dr Vijay Kumar too admitted that the deaths were due to non-supply of oxygen and said that an expert panel will look into the issue.

News Network
April 16,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 16: There is no sign of State Transport Employees withdrawing their agitation as Karnataka Government is not ready to yield to the pressure tactics and thus woes of travelling public continued for the 10th day.

The relief to some extent was Private operators continued their services in the BMTC and KSRTC routes.

The agitators today staged a protest in front of the house of Legislators urging the government to implement a 6th pay commission on par with state government employees.

KSRTC officials claimed that more than 4000 buses resumed service and expect more and more joining soon.

Official sources said that so far 240 employees have been removed from the service. An order in this effect was issued by BMTC.

Private buses and other Public Transport vehicles, which have been given temporary permission to operate on mofussil routes, plied as usual. As a convenience to commuters, boards that mentioned the routes and final destination were pasted on Private vehicles.

All Karnataka Road Transport Employees’ Federation North Eastern Zone president Chandrakanth Gaddagi said the employees should withdraw their strike and return to duty in the interest of the public as Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi have already agreed for their salary revision.

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporations’ Veerashaiva Lingayat Employees’ Welfare Association President Sangamnath Rabashetty said the Transport Minister has agreed to hike salary by 12 per cent and has also responded positively for cancelling transfers. The employees should immediately return to the duty to prevent privatisation of the transport department.

KSRTC SC/ST Employees' Association has called on employees of road transport corporations who are on strike, to return to work to save RTCs from privatisation. The BJP government wants to privatise RTCs and therefore, it is not responding to the demand of agitating employees. To fight against that conspiracy, SC/ST employees should return to work, and another round of struggle for their demands can be launched later," said the association president F H Jakkappanavar.

Nearly 40 per cent of employees against whom actions like transfer and suspension are taken belong to SC/ST communities. Utilising the strike, the government is trying to privatise RTCs, he charged.

"Our main demand is to consider RTC employees as government employees, but only the sixth pay commission issue is being highlighted now", he added.

"The strike was launched without proper discussion, that too during the Covid-19 situation. Employees of the RTCs should withdraw the strike to save RTCs from privatisation, and to end inconvenience being experienced by the public," said AITUC district unit President Devanand Jagapur. Kodihalli Chandrashekhar, who is leading the strike, seems to be into an unholy pact with the government which is in favour of privatisation of RTCs, he alleged.

So far 947 out of about 1,800 employees attached to four depots of KSRTC Mysuru City Division have reported for duty, while 845 out of the nearly 3,000 staff attached to Mysuru Rural Division have reported for work, according to KSRTC sources.

News Network
April 24,2021

Mangaluru, Apr 24: Customs officials of Mangaluru International airport seized 196 grams of gold worth nearly Rs 10 lakh from a male passenger who arrived from Dubai.

Officials said on Saturday that the passenger identified as Abdul Raheem Eriyal Jafar, hailing from Po Kudlu, Kasargod, Kerala, landed at Adani Mangalore International Airport on Friday night and he was taken into custody.

The accused had concealed the mercury coated gold strips in Kitchenware, Gas lighters, MP3 Player and Earphone carried in checked in baggage.

Vishnu Prasad gn
 - 
Sunday, 25 Apr 2021

News Network
April 18,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 18: The High Court has directed the Karnataka government to reconsider the stand and take necessary decisions on attaching properties connected to former minister R Roshan Baig in connection with the multi-billion I Monetary Advisory (IMA) scam.

A division bench, headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka, also directed the government to consider paying the competent authority Rs 12.82 crore, spent by the IMA Group, to reconstruct a government school in Shivajinagar.

The bench noted that the government has completely ignored the powers vesting in it under the Karnataka Protection Interest of Depositors in Financial Establishments (KPID) Act 2004 on the question of attaching the properties of Baig. It said the government has only considered one aspect as to whether Baig had taken any financial benefits from the IMA group.

"If we accept the submission of the state that question of attachment of properties will be considered only after the submission of the final report of CBI, in every such case such a stand can be taken by the state government. It will defeat the very object of enactment in particular section 3 (2) of KPID Act," the bench said.

The court was informed that IMA had spent Rs 10.82 crore on construction and maintenance at V K Obaidullah Government School in Shivajinagar. The IMA group had entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Block Education Officer. The competent authority, appointed under the KPID Act, had written to the Principal Secretary, Revenue Department, seeking payment of Rs 12.82 crore so that the money can be returned to the depositors. The bench asked the government to consider both attaching the school building and to pay Rs 12.82 crore to the competent authority.

“We are sure that the state government will seriously consider this issue, as prima facie, we are of the opinion that investors’ money deposited with IMA group cannot be converted to the construction of a school building of the state government,” the court said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), meanwhile, submitted that it is going to challenge the recent High Court order quashing the supplementary charge sheets filed against IPS officer Hemanth Nimbalkar.

