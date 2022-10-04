  1. Home
5 years after Hindu youth's death triggered violence in coastal Karnataka, CBI says it wasn't a murder

October 4, 2022

Honnavar, Oct 4: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a closure report in the sensational Paresh Mesta death case to a court in Honnavar, a coastal town in Karnataka’s Uttara Kannada district. The federal investigation agency has filed a 1,500 page closure report after investigating the case for more than 4 years.

The CBI in its report said that the 19-year-old Mesta's death was not a murder.

"During the investigation, no incriminating evidence has emerged showing the involvement of accused persons and the medico-legal evidence/opinion collected from multiple institutions clearly established the cause of death of Paresh Mesta as anti-mortem drowning," the CBI report read.

The court will be hearing the matter on November 16.

Case of drowning portrayed as murder

Fisherman Mesta disappeared on December 6, 2017, following an incident of mob violence in Honnavar of Uttara Kannada district. After two days, his body was found near a lake.

Hardline Hindutva groups, backed by BJP, which was then Opposition party in Karnataka, alleged that the Mesta was murdered by Muslims and his body was dumped later near the lake.

They also had claimed that Mesta was tortured by Muslims before being dumped, but the police had refuted the claims and had released the forensic report.

But it did not satisfy the right-wing groups and led to large-scale communal violence in Honnavar, Kumta and Sirsi. The BJP had demanded an inquiry by the National Investigation Agency.

The then Congress government led by Siddaramaiah was accused by the BJP of trying to cover up the case. After pressure from the Opposition, Siddaramaiah handed over the case to CBI on December 13, 2017.

After CBI submitted the report, former chief minister Siddaramaiah sought an apology from the BJP.

News Network
September 21,2022

Bengaluru, Sept 21: Amidst massive corruption allegations against Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai-led Karnataka BJP government, posters with CM’s face on a QR code titled ‘PayCM’ in a few places in Bengaluru drew attention today. 

Interestingly, scanning the QR code will take users to the ‘40 per cent Sarkar’ website launched by the Congress recently.

Last week, controversial billboards targeting Bommai were seen in Hyderabad. Bommai said it was a “conspiracy” and that it could “spoil” ties between Karnataka and Telangana. 

The ‘40 per cent commission’ tagline has got on like a house on fire, putting the BJP government on the back-foot. The figure is an average of all the cuts that the Karnataka State Contractors Association said their members have to pay to officials, elected representatives and ministers. The association wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about this in July last year. 

Congress, which hopes to connect with voters with its campaign, has come up with a website - www.40percentsarkara.com - and a helpline 8447704040 that citizens can use to narrate their experience with corruption. Congress said details of citizens will be kept confidential.

BJP hits back

Meanwhile, the saffron party hit back at the Congress asking them to post a QR code with Rahul Gandhi's photo to beg for the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' alongside an image of Congress workers threatening a vegetable seller in Kollam a few days ago over donations for the party.
 
"A case of Congress workers robbing a vegetable seller in Kerala's Kollam for the Bharat Jodo Yatra came to light. Congressmen, can't you post Rahul Gandhi's photo, create a QR code and beg for the yatra?," the Karnataka BJP tweeted.

News Network
September 28,2022

Bengaluru, Sept 28: Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Wednesday welcomed the imposition of ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI) in the country for five years.

"The National Intelligence Agency (NIA) in coordination with various state police departments had carried out raids on PFI workers and gathered evidence," he said.

He further stated that PFI was one of the religious fundamental forces which indulged in pitting the youth of the country against the nation. The move to ban PFI is good in the view of maintaining the integrity and unity of the country.

This is also a step which was necessary to maintain peace and harmony in the country, the Home Minister stated.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Director General of Police Praveen Sood has given directions to take up strict vigilance across the state against the backdrop of the move. The local police have been directed to conduct peace meetings with the Muslim community leaders.

It has also been directed to take those who try to disturb peace into custody. The central government has also issued warnings to take preventive measures in this regard.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy has given directions in localities where Muslims live in more numbers. The orders have been issued to lock all the PFI's offices in the city.

The notification of the union government has mentioned the murder of BJP activist Praveen Kumar Nettare in Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka. It has also mentioned the proposal of the Karnataka government to ban PFI.

News Network
September 20,2022

Shivamogga, Sept 20: The local police arrested two youngsters on terror charges in Karnataka’s Shivamogga on Tuesday, September 20. 

Shivamogga Rural police registered a case against Shariq of Thirthahalli Maaz Munir Ahmad (22) of Mangaluru and Syed Yasin (21) of Shivamogga under Unlawful Activities (Prevention Act) 1967 for having link with banned terrorist organisations and plotting to carry out terrorist activities.

They were found to have burnt the national flag. The police arrested Munir and Syed and produced them before the court. Later, they were remanded in police custody till September 29.

"They were found to be acting under the influence of a terror organisation," Superintendent of Police B M Laxmi Prasad said. 

According to police, they were accused of plotting conspiracy to commit a terror act and following the agenda of a terror organisation.

