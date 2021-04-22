  1. Home
  2. 6 including 4 children die while swimming in two separate accidents

6 including 4 children die while swimming in two separate accidents

News Network
April 23, 2021

Mysuru, Apr 23: Six people, including four teenage boys, drowned when they had gone for a swim, in Mysuru and Mandya districts of Karnataka.

Police said on Friday that Four boys of Hemmige village of Talakadu hobli, T Narasipur taluk, Mysuru district, met a watery grave, when they had gone for a swim in River Cauvery late last evening .

The deceased have been identified as Yashwanth (15), Mahadeva Prasad (14), Kishore (13) and Parashivamurthy (15).

While the bodies of Yashwanth and Mahadevaprasad were retrieved, search is on to trace the bodies of the other two, according to Talakad police.

In Mandya district Two persons, who had come to a temple at North Bank village of Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) dam, drowned in Visvesvaraya Canal.

The deceased are Basavegowda (26) and Sannegowda (34), both from Mallinathapura, Bilikere hobli, Hunsur taluk in Mysuru district, and were relatives.

Their bodies were retrieved at a little distance from where they drowned and were handed over to the relatives after the postmortem.

Four people, including Basavegowda and Sannegowda, had come to Kalamma temple at North Bank village. They decided to take a bath before visiting the temple and went for a swim in the Visvesvaraya Canal nearby. As 2,500 cusecs of water was being released into the canal, they were washed away due to the force, alleged the police.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
April 13,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 13: Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday said that there is no question of imposing lockdown right now while urging the people to adhere to COVID appropriate behaviour.

The chief minister also called an all-party meeting on April 18 to discuss the COVID situation in the state.

"I have called an all-party meeting on April 18 regarding the COVID situation here. There is no question of lockdown right now. The technical advisory committee has suggested that positive cases will increase here till May 2. Hence, people must abide by COVID appropriate behaviour," said Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government has imposed 'corona curfew' (night curfew) between 10 pm to 5 am in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Tumkuru, Udupi and Manipal till April 20 in view of the surge in coronavirus cases.

The Karnataka Chief Minister on Monday said if the number of positive cases does not come down soon, a night curfew will be imposed in other districts in the state where it has not yet been imposed.

Karnataka reported 9,579 new COVID-19 cases, 2,767 discharges, and 52 deaths on Monday. With this, the coronavirus tally reached 10,74,869 in the state. Currently, there are 75,985 active cases in the state.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
April 18,2021

mmsingh.jpg

New Delhi, Apr 18: Former PM Manmohan Singh wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking expansion of covid-19 vaccination programme besides giving key suggestions to tackle the pandemic. 

The development comes as India reported a record single-day rise of 2,61,500 coronavirus cases and recorded 1,501 new fatalities today. 

“The government should publicise what are the firm orders for doses placed on different vaccine producers and accepted for delivery over the next six months. If we want to vaccinate a target number in this period, we should have enough orders in advance…” Singh wrote in his letter.

The second suggestion that Singh gave in his letter was that the government should indicate how this expected supply will be distributed across states based on a transparent formula. The central government could retain 10 percent for distribution based on emergency needs, but other than that, states should have a clear signal of likely availability so that they can plan their rollout.

He further wrote that states should be given some flexibility to define the category of frontline workers to be vaccinated even if they are below 45. This includes bus and taxi drivers, panchayat workers, municipality staff and also lawyers, he added. “They can be vaccinated even if they are below 45,” he wrote.

The former Prime Minister pointed out that in this time of a public health emergency, the Centre must proactively support vaccine producers to expand their manufacturing facilities quickly by providing funds and other concessions.

“I believe this is the time to invoke the compulsory licensing provisions in the law, so that a number of companies are able to produce the vaccine under a licence.  This, I recall, had happened earlier in the case of medicines to deal with the HIV/AIDS disease,” he wrote.

Singh also said that any vaccine which has been cleared for use by credible authorities, such as the European Medical Agency or the FDA in the US, should be allowed to be imported without any bridging trials.

“We are facing an unprecedented emergency and, I understand, experts are of the view that this relaxation is justified in an emergency. The relaxation could be for a limited period during which the bridging trials could be completed in India,” he wrote.

He further stated, “We must resist the temptation to look at the absolute numbers being vaccinated, and focus instead on the percentage of population vaccinated. Currently, India has vaccinated only a small percentage of its population. I am certain that with the right policy design, we can do much better and very quickly.”

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
April 22,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 22: Dubbing the covid pandemic situation in Karnataka “uncontrollable”, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has convened a meeting of ministers to discuss the issue. 

Yediyurappa was undergoing treatment in hospital as he was infected with the coronavirus on April 16, the second time in nine months. He was discharged earlier today six days after being tested covid positive.

Yediyurappa, 78, is likely to remain home for the next couple of days following the advice of doctors.

“I’m doing alright. I’ve called a meeting of ministers at 4 pm at home,” Yediyurappa told reporters. “Directions are being issued on what they need to do in the districts. I’ve been in constant touch with my chief secretary P Ravi Kumar, the law minister and others on the situation,” he said.

“The situation is deteriorating with each passing day. In every house, 3-4 people are infected,” Yediyurappa said.

“I request people with folded hands: Don’t step out of your homes unnecessarily. This is deteriorating the situation and we’ve reached a stage where things have become uncontrollable,” he said, and stressed on the importance of wearing masks, sanitizing and keeping physical distance. “There’s no other way to stop Covid.”

The government had taken strict measures already, he said, referring to the weekend curfew. “Don’t make the police take action. I request citizens to cooperate.”

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.