  2. 60 candidates remain in fray in Dakshina Kannada, 35 in Udupi for May 10 polls

News Network
April 25, 2023

Mangaluru, Apr 25: As many as 60 candidates are in fray in the eight assembly constituencies in Dakshina Kannada district. 

Monday was the last day to withdraw nominations. A total of 109 nominations were received and after the withdrawal and rejection of nominations, 60 are in fray.

There are eight candidates each in Belthangady, Moodbidri, Mangaluru City South, Puttur, Sullia, 10 in Mangaluru City North, five candidates each in Mangaluru and Bantwal constituencies.

In Udupi district, 35 candidates are in fray for five constituencies. While there are nine candidates each in Baindoor and Karkala constituencies, Kundapur and Kaup segments have five candidates each. Meanwhile, Udupi constituency has seven candidates in fray.

News Network
April 20,2023

stampede.jpg

Sanaa, Apr 20: Nearly 90 people were killed and hundreds of others injured in a deadly stampede that broke out in Yemen's capital during a charity distribution in the holy month of Ramadan. 

The latest tragedy to strike the Arabian Peninsula's poorest country came days ahead of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

At least "85 were killed and more than 322 were injured" after the stampede in the Bab al-Yemen district of Sanaa, a Huthi security official said.

"Women and children were among the dead," he told AFP on the condition of anonymity because he is not authorised to speak to the press.

A second health official confirmed the toll.

An AFP correspondent in the Huthi-controlled capital said the incident took place inside a school where aid was being distributed.

Security forces deployed heavily around the area as people flocked to the scene hoping to locate relatives but they were barred from accessing the site.

The dead and injured have been moved to nearby hospitals and those responsible for the distribution were taken into custody, the interior ministry said in a statement carried by the rebel's Saba news agency.

Authorities have called for an investigation.

The Huthi's interior ministry did not provide an exact toll but said "dozens of people were killed due to a stampede during a random distribution of sums of money by some merchants".

Videos circulating on social media showed bodies lying on the ground inside a large complex as people clamoured around them.

Civil war broke out in Yemen in 2014, when Iran-backed Huthi rebels seized Sanaa, prompting a Saudi-led coalition to intervene the following year to prop up the internationally recognised government.

Fighting has eased dramatically since a six-month, UN-brokered truce last year, even after it expired in October.

But the war unleashed what the United Nations describes as one of the world's worst humanitarian tragedies.

More than two-thirds of the population lives below the poverty line, according to the UN, including government employees in Huthi-controlled areas who haven't been paid civil servant salaries in years.

Over 21.7 million people -- two-thirds of the country -- need humanitarian assistance this year, according to the UN.

The stampede tragedy dims the cheer of a massive prisoner exchange between the country's warring parties that saw nearly 900 detainees freed over the weekend.

On Monday, more than 100 other prisoners of war were flown from Saudi Arabia to Yemen.

News Network
April 17,2023

festival.jpg

Dubai: Eid Al Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, could fall on Saturday, April 22, 2023, according to the International Astronomy Centre.

The exact date will only be confirmed based on the moon sighting, with countries across the Islamic world set to investigate the crescent of the month of Shawwal on Thursday, April 20.

The International Astronomy Centre said in a Twitter post that sighting the crescent on Thursday is nearly impossible with the naked eye or a telescope in most Arab and Islamic countries, except parts of West Africa. Specific conditions, such as an accurate telescope, a professional observer, and exceptional weather, are required for the sighting to be possible.

Based on this principle, the centre predicts Eid Al Fitr to fall on Saturday, April 22. The center also clarified that these predictions are based on "astronomical information" and that criteria for the beginning of the month vary across the Islamic world.

The GCC countries, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait, have already announced Eid Al Fitr holidays for public and private sectors. UAE and Saudi Arabia have declared a four-day weekend, while Qatar has announced an 11-day holiday. Oman and Kuwait will observe a five-day weekend.

The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia has called on Muslims to sight the Shawwal crescent on Thursday evening, April 20, and report any sightings to the nearest court or contact center. Muslims with the ability to do so are encouraged to join the committees formed for this purpose and participate in the process of sighting the crescent.

News Network
April 11,2023

RSS.jpg

New Delhi, Apr 11: The Supreme Court today allowed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to carry out its rallies in Tamil Nadu, rejecting the MK Stalin-led DMK government's request.

The DMK government had challenged a Madras High Court order permitting the RSS to carry out marches in the state, citing what it called rumours that had triggered panic among Hindi-speaking workers in the state.

The Supreme Court dismissed the state government's appeal.

The RSS, in October, had sought the Tamil Nadu government's permission to carry out a march to mark "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" and Gandhi Jayanti.

The state government had refused, and the RSS approached the High Court.

In November, a single judge bench allowed the RSS march with conditions like restricting the march indoors or in enclosed spaces.

In February, these restrictions were removed by a division bench, which stressed on the importance of protests in a healthy democracy.

The state government appealed against the High Court order. 

