75 Indian varsities feature in Asia University Rankings – Karnataka’s IISc is the only Indian varsity in top 50

June 23, 2023

Bengaluru, June 23: A record number of 75 Indian universities featured in ‘Times High Education (THE) Asia University Rankings 2023’. Last year, 71 Indian varsities had featured in the rankings. 

With Japan having 117 institutes and China 95 universities in the list, India is the third most-represented nation in the rankings. 

While IISc is ranked 48th, the second highest ranked university in India is also from Karnataka – JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research in Mysuru, which comes 68th.

Others in the top 100 include Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences in Bajhol, Himachal Pradesh at 77th position and Mahatma Gandhi University in Kerala, ranked 95th.

In all, India has one university in the top 50, four universities in the top 100 and 18 universities in the top 200.

Other Indian universities to make the rankings include the International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad, (106th); Alagappa University, Tamil Nadu, (111th); Saveetha University, Tamil Nadu, (113th); Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi, (128th); Indian Institute of Technology Ropar, Punjab, (131st); and Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (137th).

This is the 11th edition of 'THE’s Asia University Rankings', and this year 669 universities are ranked, up from 616 last year, and 31 countries and regions are represented, from Turkey in the west to Japan in the east.

June 15,2023

The Karnataka High Court has warned Facebook that it would consider issuing an order to close down the social media giant's activities in India.

The case pertains to Facebook's alleged non-cooperation with the state police over the investigation of the case of an imprisoned Indian citizen in Saudi Arabia.

In addition, the court instructed the Central government to provide details regarding the steps taken thus far in response to the arrest of an Indian citizen under false charges. The Mangaluru police were also directed to conduct a thorough investigation and submit a report. The court adjourned the hearing to June 22.

The court issued the warning while addressing a petition submitted by Kavitha, a resident of Bikarnakatte in Mangaluru. The court directed Facebook to submit a comprehensive report containing the necessary information within a week.

In her plea, Kavitha explained that her husband, Shailesh Kumar, had been employed with a company in Saudi Arabia for 25 years, while she resided in their native place with their children. She revealed that Kumar had posted a message on Facebook expressing support for the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in 2019. 

Shailesh Kumar is also facing charge of posting provocative and objectionable content targeting the King of Saudi Arabia and Islam on Facebook. However, according to Kavitha it was posted by some unknown miscreants using Shailesh’s name. 

Kumar had reportedly informed his family, and Kavitha filed a police complaint in Mangaluru. However, Saudi authorities arrested Shailesh Kumar and imprisoned him. 

The Mangaluru police initiated an investigation and sought information from Facebook regarding the creation of the fake account. Regrettably, Facebook did not respond to the police's inquiries.

In 2021, Kavitha approached the High Court, expressing concern over the delay in the investigation. She also wrote a letter to the central government seeking assistance in securing her husband's release from prison.

June 23,2023

Washington, June 23: A two-year-old toddler fatally shot his mother who was eight months pregnant in the US state of Ohio, police said.

In a statement, the Norwalk Police Department received an emergency call from the 31-year-old victim, who said she was "shot in the back by her two-year-old son", CNN reported on Thursday evening.

She also informed the dispatcher she was eight months pregnant, the statement said.

Moments later, her husband called 911 and stated "he received a phone call from his wife 'screaming something about my son and needing to call 911'".

Officers arrived at the house and forced entry through a locked front door, according to the statement, adding that the mother and her son "were found in the upstairs master bedroom, along with" a pistol, CNN reported.

The woman was "fully conscious" and gave officers a "complete account of the events that occurred", according to authorities.

She was then transported to a medical centre where an emergency C-section was performed. But her unborn son was later pronounced dead, followed by the woman.

The weapon, along with a spent shell casing, was seized from the home, CNN quoted the police as saying, adding that the pistol's magazine was loaded with an additional 12 rounds.

During their search, detectives seized an additional 12-round magazine for the pistol that the two-year-old had gotten hold of in a nightstand in the master bedroom.

They also discovered a Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun with six rounds in the master bedroom closet and an airsoft rifle in the computer room closet.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

June 16,2023

Madikeri, June 16: A college student died in a scooter-motorbike collision in Kushalnagar town of Kodagu district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as 21-year-old Bhavana, a resident of Indira Locality in Kushalnagar.

According to police, Bhavana, a student of Field Marshal K. M. Cariappa college, was travelling on a scooter with her friend near Coorg Cineplex when they were hit by an oncoming motor-cycle.

A severely injured Bhavana was immediately rushed to a hospital in Mysuru where the doctors declared her brought dead.

The girl travelling with Bhavana has also sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mysuru.

The police have seized the bike and taken the driver into custody.

Further investigation is on.

