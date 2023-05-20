  1. Home
  2. 8 influential MLAs sworn in as Ministers in new Karnataka Cabinet

8 influential MLAs sworn in as Ministers in new Karnataka Cabinet

News Network
May 20, 2023

8MLAs.jpg

Bengaluru, May 20: As many as eight Congress MLAs were sworn in as ministers in the Karnataka Cabinet during the oath-taking ceremony of Karnataka’s new chief minister and his deputy in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administered the oath of office and secrecy to the MLAs at the swearing-in ceremony held at the jam-packed Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank Kharge, party's MLAs G Parameshwara and MB Patil were among the eight MLAs.

The other MLAs who took oath included KH Muniyappa, KJ George, Satish Jarkiholi, Ramalinga Reddy and BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan.

Congress leader Siddaramaiah was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka for the second time on Saturday after the party's thumping victory in the Assembly elections.

This is the same stadium where Siddaramaiah took oath in 2013 when he became Chief Minister for the first time.

DK Shivakumar was sworn in as sole Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka.

Top brass of the Congress party including the Gandhi family members - Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, party's national president Mallikarjun Kharge were present on the occasion.

The Chief Ministers of the Congress-ruled states including Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel attended the event.

The party had also sent an invitation to numerous opposition parties and their leaders.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his Deputy Tejashwi Yadav, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, Farooq Abdullah were also present during the swearing-in ceremony.

Other opposition leaders who were present include Sharad Pawar, and Kamal Haasan.

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan attends the swearing-in ceremony of the newly-elected Karnataka Government in Bengaluru.

Ahead of the ceremony, Rahul Gandhi, Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah were seen holding each other's hands in the air as a show of strength and unity.

Congress bagged 135 seats in the May 10 elections to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly ousting the ruling BJP, which got 66 seats while the Janata Dal (Secular) secured 19 seats in the results declared on May 13.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 15,2023

SidDKS.jpg

After the Congress's emphatic 135-seat win in the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls, the focus has now shifted to the all-important question, "who will be the Chief Minister."

And the race for the top post has heated up between old warhorses Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, with both leaders making no secret of their ambition to lead the southern state. The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) has unanimously authorised All India Congress Committee (AICC) President M Mallikarjun Kharge to pick its leader, who will be the next chief minister of the state.

Here is a SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Challenges) analysis of the two aspiring CMs.

Siddaramaiah:

Strengths:
•    Mass appeal across the state
•    Popular among a large section of Congress legislators
•    Experience of having run a full-term government as Chief Minister (2013-18).
•    Able administrator with experience of having presented 13 budgets.
•    Clout among the AHINDA (Kannada acronym for minorities, backward classes and Dalits).
•    Strong ability to take on BJP and JD(S), most importantly PM Modi and his government on issues.
•    Considered close to Rahul Gandhi and apparently has his backing.

Weaknesses: 
•    Not so much organisationally connected with the party.
•    Failure in bringing the Congress government back to power in 2018 under his leadership.
•    Still considered an outsider by a section of Congress old guard. He was formerly with the JD(S).
•    Age factor- Sidddaramiah is 75.

Opportunities: 
*Acceptability, appeal and experience to take along every one to run a government with a decisive mandate, and strengthen Congress for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
* IT, ED and CBI cases against opponent Shivakumar, who is also eyeing the CM post.
*Last election and last chance to become CM.
 
Challenges:
•    Uniting of senior Congress old guards like Mallikarjun Kharge, G Parameshwara, who have missed becoming CM because of Siddaramaiah, also B K Hariprasad, K H Muniyappa among others against him.
•    Call for a Dalit CM. *Shivakumar's organisational strength, party's 'troubleshooter' tag, loyalty image across the country, and closeness to Gandhi family, especially Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

D K Shivakumar: 

Strengths:
•    Strong organisational capabilities and having led the party to victory in elections.
•    Known for party loyalty.
•    Considered Congress' ace troubleshooter during difficult times.
•    Resourceful leader.
•    Has the backing of the dominant Vokkaliga community, its influential seers and leaders.
•    Closeness to Gandhi family. * Age factor on his side.
•    Long political experience; has handled various portfolios.

Weaknesses:
•     Cases against him before IT, ED and CBI.
•    Jail term in Tihar
•    Lesser mass appeal and experience compared to Siddaramaiah. 
•    Clout by and large limited to the Old Mysuru region.
•    Not having much backing from other communities.

Opportunities: 
•    Congress' domination of the Old Mysuru region would go to Shivakumar, a Vokkaliga.
•    KPCC President, as the natural choice to be the CM, like in the case of SM Krishna and Veerendra Patil.
•    Chances of the party old guard backing him.

Challenges:
•    Siddaramaiah's experience, seniority and mass appeal.
•    Chances of large number of MLAs backing Siddaramaiah.
•    Legal hurdles because of cases filed by central agencies.
•    Call for a Dalit or Lingayat CM.
•    Rahul Gandhi's apparent backing of Siddaramaiah.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 20,2023

kateeluncle.jpg

Bengaluru, May 20: BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Saturday took a swipe at new Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah alleging that he does not enjoy the freedom of picking Ministers of his choice in his Cabinet.

Posting a letter by the Congress general secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal to Siddaramaiah on his Twitter handle, Kateel said the new Chief Minister has become a puppet of Congress high command from day one.

In the letter, Venugopal shared the list of eight MLAs saying that Congress president M Mallikarjun Kharge has approved their names as the Cabinet Ministers.

"You are hereby requested to see that this decision is executed as per provisions of the appropriate law," Venugopal wrote in the letter.

"This letter is proof that Siddaramaiah does not have the freedom to decide who should be Ministers in the Congress government of Karnataka. Siddaramaiah who believes in socialist ideology became a puppet and rubber stamp Chief Minister of the Congress high command from the day one," Kateel tweeted.

Siddaramaiah was sworn in as Chief Minister for the second term, along with state Congress president D K Shivakumar as Deputy Chief Minister, and eight legislators as Ministers on Saturday, exactly a week after the party swept the Assembly polls in Karnataka.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 17,2023

siddaramaiah.jpg

Bengaluru, Apr 17: Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah is likely to be named as Karnataka Chief Minister on Wednesday while D K Shivakumar will continue to head the state Congress, sources said, ahead of the final round of consultations involving Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi with principal players in the state.

On the discussion table is a proposal to appoint three Deputy Chief Ministers from Lingayat, Dalit and Muslim communities. In such a scenario M B Patil, G Parameshwara and U T Khader are likely to be considered as the front runners for the post(s).

Shivakumar will not join the Cabinet as Deputy Chief Minister, sources said.

There was no official word on the formula that clinched the deal.

A final decision will be announced after Kharge, Rahul and Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal meet Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar on Wednesday.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.