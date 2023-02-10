8-year-old Muhammad Hibatullah saves 11-year-old friend from drowning

Kasaragod, Feb 11: Muhammad Hibatullah is just 8-year-old and already has the distinction of having saved someone’s life.

The brave boy rescued an 11-year-old boy from drowning when they had ventured into River Payaswini at Pallangod near Adoor in Kasaragod district.

The incident took place on Tuesday, February 7 when Hibatullah and two friends went to bathe in the Payaswini River. In fact Hibatullah is not a good swimmer. He swims by tying plastic bottles around him.

When three were playing the water, one among them went almost to the middle part of the river. He lost his balance and was about to drown.

Hibatullah noticed his older friend’s situation and quickly moved into action to save his life. He carefully pulled him to the safety and helped him to reach ashore.

Hibatullah is the son of Ibrahim Naeemi and Bushra couple. He is a class 3 student of Sir Syed LP School.