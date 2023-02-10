  1. Home
  2. 8-year-old Muhammad Hibatullah saves 11-year-old friend from drowning

8-year-old Muhammad Hibatullah saves 11-year-old friend from drowning

News Network
February 10, 2023

Kasaragod, Feb 11: Muhammad Hibatullah is just 8-year-old and already has the distinction of having saved someone’s life. 

The brave boy rescued an 11-year-old boy from drowning when they had ventured into River Payaswini at Pallangod near Adoor in Kasaragod district.  

The incident took place on Tuesday, February 7 when Hibatullah and two friends went to bathe in the Payaswini River. In fact Hibatullah is not a good swimmer. He swims by tying plastic bottles around him.

When three were playing the water, one among them went almost to the middle part of the river. He lost his balance and was about to drown.  

Hibatullah noticed his older friend’s situation and quickly moved into action to save his life. He carefully pulled him to the safety and helped him to reach ashore.

Hibatullah is the son of Ibrahim Naeemi and Bushra couple. He is a class 3 student of Sir Syed LP School.

News Network
February 4,2023

Mangaluru, Feb 4: Mangaluru North traffic police arrested a car driver on February 2, who was allegedly responsible for the death of two persons in an accident reported near a petrol bunk in Padupanambur on February 1. 

According to police, the arrested accused is YouTuber Arpith Indravadhan (35), from Indira Nagar 

It is learnt that the incident took place when three men, including the driver of a truck, were engaged in repairing the punctured tyre of the truck that was bound for Kerala, from Madhya Pradesh, when a car rammed them.

Bablu,24, and Achal Singh,27, died due to being run over by a car.

Arpith allegedly fled from the spot, without stopping the car. The Mulky police were searching for the accused and on February 4 arrested him.

Aneesh sustained serious injuries due to being run over. Based on his eyewitness account and CCTV footage, the police arrested the accused.

However, he was released on station bail, and the police seized the car he was driving.

News Network
February 6,2023

Tumakuru, Feb 6: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited's helicopter factory -- the country's largest chopper manufacturing facility -- in Tumakuru district of Karnataka. Bengaluru-headquartered HAL plans to produce more than 1,000 helicopters in the range of 3-15 tonne with a total business of more than Rs 4 lakh crore over a period of 20 years at this facility in Gubbi taluk, officials said.

The factory, spread across 615 acres for which the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone in 2016, would initially manufacture Light Utility Helicopters (LUH)). It will enable India to meet its entire requirement of helicopters without import and giving much-needed fillip to the Prime Minister's vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' in helicopter design, development, and manufacture, they said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and senior officials of Ministry of Defence were among those present on the occasion. "It is a dedicated new greenfield helicopter factory which will enhance India's capacity and ecosystem to build helicopters," Singh said. Assembly polls in Karnataka are due by May. PM Modi unveiled the LUH, which has been flight tested.

The LUH is an indigenously designed and developed three-tonne class, single-engine multipurpose utility helicopter. Initially, the factory will produce around 30 helicopters per year and can be enhanced to 60 and then 90 every year in a phased manner, according to the Defence Ministry. The factory will be augmented to produce other helicopters such as Light Combat Helicopters (LCHs) and Indian Multirole Helicopters (IMRHs).

It will also be used for maintenance, repair and overhaul of LCH, LUH, Civil Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) and IMRH in the future. Potential exports of civil LUH will also be catered to from this factory, which is being equipped with state-of-the-art Industry 4.0 standard tools and techniques for its operations, officials said.

The proximity of the factory, with the existing HAL facilities in Bengaluru, will boost the aerospace manufacturing ecosystem in the region and support skill and infrastructure development such as schools, colleges and residential areas, it was noted. The factory is fully operational after the establishment of facilities like heli-runway, flight hangar, final assembly hangar, structure assembly hangar, air traffic control and various supporting service facilities, officials said.

News Network
February 3,2023

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and state Congress President D K Shivakumar on Friday, February 3, embarked on separate bus tours as part of party's 'Praja Dhwani Yatra' ahead of the Assembly elections, which is about three months away.

The team headed by Siddaramaiah will tour Assembly constituencies in north Karnataka region while Shivakumar will cover the southern districts.

The Siddaramaiah-led team comprising 35 leaders started from Basavakalyan in Bidar district. He will visit 'Anubhava Mantapa' to pay respects to the statue of 12th century social reformer Basaveshwara before addressing a public meeting there.

The state Congress chief's poll campaign started from Mulbagal in Kolar district after paying homage at the ancient Ganapati temple in Kudumalai.

He later tweeted, "Worshipped Maha Ganapati’s Saligram statue at Kudumalai in Mulbagal. I prayed that the Praja Dhwani Yatra should go on without any hassle in Kolar district."

Earlier, Shivakumar's convoy arrived to a rousing welcome at K R Puram in the East Bengaluru as a large number of party workers thronged to garland him and others in the bus.

Later, sharing a video, Shivakumar tweeted, "A glimpse of people's trust in Congress Party's vision- this is how KR Puram welcomed us with inexplicable enthusiasm and love."

Shivakumar will be undertaking his bus yatra between February 3 and 9, heading a team of 54 party leaders.

