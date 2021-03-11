  1. Home
  2. 8-yr-old boy crushed to death under father’s truck in Moodbidri

8-yr-old boy crushed to death under father’s truck in Moodbidri

March 11, 2021

Mangaluru, Mar 11: In a tragic incident, an 8-year-old boy died after being accidentally crushed under his father's truck at Moodbidri in Dakshina Kannada district. The incident occurred last evening.

The victim has been identified as Murshid, the eldest among two children of Ibrahim and Raheema couple from Ujire. He was Class 3 student at a madrasa in Ujire. 

It is learnt that Murshid had accompanied his father to a stonequarry in Moodbidri. According to reports, they boy accidentally came under the wheels of truck which was being driven by his father. 

Even though the father managed to shift his son to a hospital in Moodbidri soon after the tragedy, the latter had breathed his last by that time. 

A case of accidental death stands registered at Moodbidri police station. After the post-mortem, the boy was buried at a graveyard in Ujire. 

March 10,2021

In a meeting of Uttarakhand BJP's legislature party held at the state party headquarters, Tirath Singh Rawat was named as the successor of Trivendra Singh Rawat who resigned as Chief Minister on Tuesday.

After taking over as the new Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Tirath Singh Rawat said, "I thank PM, HM and party chief who trusted me, a mere party worker who comes from a small village."

"I'd never imagined that I'd reach here. We'll make all efforts to meet people's expectations and take forward work done in last 4 years," the newly-appointed Uttarakhand CM added.

Tirath Singh Rawat was the BJP chief in Uttarakhand from 9 February, 2013 to 31 December, 2015 and a former member of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly from Chaubttakhal constituency from 2012 to 2017.

The 56-year-old is MP from Garhwal in Uttarakhand. His name was picked over prominent candidates including Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Uttarakhand Minister Dhan Singh Rawat.

The party meeting was held today morning at the BJP office on Balbir Road.

Almost half a dozen names were doing the rounds as probables for the chief minister's post including Haridwar MP Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Nainital MP Ajay Bhatt, state Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj, Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni and state minister of Higher education Dhan Singh Rawat.

Trivendra Singh Rawat resigned on Tuesday after days of speculation about a leadership change in the state.

Asked about the reason for his resignation, he said: "Yeh samuhik nirnay hota hai aur iska bahut acchha jawab aapko Delhi jaana padega uske liye (A collective decision is made. And for an appropriate answer, you will have to go to Delhi)."

February 26,2021

Udupi, Feb 26: Udupi Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha has said that the ChildLine Helpline Number 1098 should be prominently displayed in all private school buses in view of the safety of the children.

All educational institutions should be issued instructions in this regard, he said while participating in a progress review meet at his office on February 25, Friday.

School vehicles too should have a complaint box for children, the Deputy Commissioner said adding the meetings of the women and child protection committees formed at Gram Panchayat level should be held once in three months. The complaints lodged in the meeting should be reviewed and a report filed, the DC added.

The DC also instructed officials not to allow children inside the Malpe port in order to prevent them from being employed as child labourers entrusted with the task of picking fish.

February 27,2021

New Delhi, Feb 27: Private hospitals can charge up to Rs 250 per dose of Covid-19 vaccine, official sources said on Saturday as India prepares to vaccinate people aged above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities from March 1.

The Covid-19 vaccine will be given free of cost at government hospitals, while people will need to pay for it at private facilities.

"Rs 250 will be the ceiling -- Rs 150 cost of vaccine plus Rs 100 service charge. This arrangement will remain effective till further orders," a source said.

According to sources, states and union territories have been informed about it.

The Union Health Ministry on Friday had said beneficiaries would be able to self-register in advance by downloading the Co-WIN 2.0 portal and through other IT applications such as Aarogya Setu, which will show the government and private hospitals serving as Covid-19 vaccination centres (CVCs) with date and time of the available schedules.

The beneficiary would be able to choose the CVC of his/her choice and book an appointment for vaccination, the ministry said.

There will be facility of on-site registration so that eligible beneficiaries can walk into identified vaccination centres, get themselves registered and inoculated.

"Eligible beneficiaries would be able to register themselves on the Co-WIN platform from March 1 itself," R S Sharma, Chairman of Empowered Group on Covid-19 Vaccine Administration had said.

The nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive was launched on January 16. This is now to be exponentially expanded to the age-groups -- all citizens above 60 years and those within the age bracket of 45 to 59 years with specified co-morbidities -- from March 1.

During a meeting held on Friday, representatives of states and UTs were explained the basic features of version 2.0 of the digital platform Co-WIN, which is a population-scale software with capacity of processing several thousands of entries.

It was pointed out that all CVCs must be health facilities which are government health facilities such as sub health centres (SHCs), primary health centres (PHCs), community health centres (CHCs), Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres, Sub-Division Hospitals, District Hospitals and Medical College Hospitals or private hospitals empanelled under the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS), Ayushman Bharat- Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (AB-PM JAY) and similar State Health Insurance Schemes.

States and UTs were asked to ensure that the private health facilities have adequate space for the vaccination process, as detailed in the comprehensive SOPs issued by the ministry, basic cold chain equipments, their own team of vaccinators and staff, and adequate facility for management of any adverse event following immunisation (AEFI) cases for using them as CVCs.

All beneficiaries, regardless of the mode of access will have to carry any one of the following photo ID documents -- Aadhaar Card, Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC), Photo ID card specified at the time of registration in case of online registration (if not Aadhaar or EPIC), certificate of co-morbidity for citizens in age group of 45 years to 59 years (signed by a registered medical practitioner), and employment certificate/Official Identity Card for healthcare workers (HCWs) and frontline workers (FLWs).

States and UTs  on Friday explained the simplified process of registration, which shall be through three routes -- advance self-registration, on-site registration and facilitated cohort registration.

Under the first route, beneficiaries will be able to self register in advance by downloading the Co-WIN 2.0 portal and through other IT applications such as Aarogya Setu.

"This will show the government and private hospitals serving as CVCs with date and time of the available schedules. The beneficiary would be able to choose the CVC of his/her choice and book an appointment for vaccination.

"The facility of on-site registration allows those who cannot self register in advance to walk into the identified CVCs and get themselves registered on-site and then vaccinated," the ministry said.

Under the facilitated cohort registration mechanism, the state and UT government will take proactive lead, the ministry said in the statement.

Specific date(s) for COVID-19 vaccination will be decided where target groups of potential beneficiates will be vaccinated. State and health authorities will ensure that that the target groups are actively mobilised and brought to the vaccination centres. ASHAs, ANMs, Panchayati Raj representatives and Women's Self Help Groups (SHGs) will be utilised for mobilising the target groups.

Vaccination will be free of charge at the government vaccination centres. The beneficiary will have to show a photo ID document for proof of age (preferably Aadhaar card or EPIC card) and certificate of co-morbidity (if required). Those taking the Covid-19 vaccine at any designated/empanelled private health facility will have to pay a pre-fixed charge.

