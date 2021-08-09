9 students from Dakshina Kannada achieve 625 out of 625 in SSLC - 2021

  1. Home
News Network
August 9, 2021

Mangaluru, Aug 9: Nine students from the coastal district of Dakshina Kannada have achieved the perfect score (625 out of 625) in the SSLC examinations -2021, the results which were announced today.

The perfect scorers are: 

>> Ananya M D from Kumaraswamy English Medium High School in Subrahmanya

>> Ganesh Hanamanthappa Veerapur from Alva’s Kannada Medium School in Moodbidri

>> Keerthana Shenoy from Canara High School, Urwa

>> M Sanyuktha D Prabhu from St Mary’s English Medium School in Belthangady

>> N Prateek Mallya from SVS Temple English Medium School in Bantwal

>> Rithika from St Gerosa Girls High School in Mangaluru

>> Shreesha Sharma K from St Gerosa Girls High School from Mangaluru

>> Tanisha Rai from Bethany English Medium School in Puttur 

>> Venessa Sharina D’Souza from Kumaraswamy English Medium High School in Subrahmanya.

As many as 30,606 students had enrolled for the exam in the district. The officials from Department of Public Instruction said the pattern of examination were new for the students. To help the students to prepare, model question papers and question banks were sent to each student in the district through schools.

News Network
August 9,2021

Mangaluru, Aug 9: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said he has decided to visit all the border districts of the state including Dakshina Kannada that have more Covid-19 cases and review the situation there in the days to come.

"I will be traveling in Mysuru district today. I will have a discussion with officials on the Covid situation there. In the same way I have decided to visit all the border districts, where there are more Covid cases," he said.

Speaking to reporters here ahead of his trip to Mysuru, Bommai said he will also visit Chamundeshwari temple and Suttur Mutt, a prominent Lingayat seminary in the region.

Concerned over the spread of the virus from the neighbouring Kerala and Maharashtra, the Karnataka government has announced weekend curfew in all districts bordering the two states.

Those districts that are bordering Maharashtra where weekend curfew is being imposed are- Belagavi, Bidar, Vijayapura and Kalaburagi-, similarly those districts bordering Kerala are- Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Mysuru and Chamarajanagara.

The Chief Minister who had reviewed the Covid situation on Friday had announced certain containment measures according to which the government had advanced the night curfew across the state by an hour, from 9 PM till 5 AM everyday, instead of 10 PM to 5 AM earlier.

He has also deputed Ministers to each district in the state, and has asked them to visit and personally monitor the situation there.

News Network
August 7,2021

Mangaluru, Aug 7: The coastal district of Dakshina Kannada today witnessed moderate to heavy rainfall after dull monsoon activity for a couple of days.

The sky remained overcast since yesterday and intermittent rain continued to lash most parts of the district. 

According to the forecast, widespread light to moderate rains are likely over coastal Karnataka. 

Scattered to fairly widespread very light to moderate rains likely over Malnad districts in the next 24-hours up to 8.30 am on August 8. Moodaru in Karkala taluk, Udupi district recorded the highest rainfall of 121 mm in the last 24-hours up to 8.30 am on August 7. Eedu in Karkala taluk recorded 107 mm during the period.

Dakshina Kannada district has received 2311 mm rainfall from January till August 6. From April to date, as many as 87 houses have been fully damaged and 491 houses have been partially damaged in the district.

News Network
August 6,2021

Mangaluru, Aug 6: The south Indian state of Karnataka has seen its first Eta variant or B.1.525 case in the coastal Mangaluru.

"This case from Mangaluru and is a couple of weeks old. But this is not a variant of concern yet," said Dr Vishal Rao, member of the State Genomic Surveillance Committee.

Currently, we are pushing for the gap between samples being sent for genomic sequencing to result being conveyed to respective civic bodies of districts to three days. This will help us mount an appropriate public health response."

As of March 5, the Eta variant had been detected in 23 countries. The first cases were detected in December 2020 in the UK and Nigeria, and as of 15 February, it had occurred in the highest frequency in Nigeria.

As of 24 February 56 cases were found in the UK. Denmark, which sequences all its Covid-19 cases, found 113 cases of this variant from 14 January to 21 February, of which seven were directly related to foreign travel to Nigeria.

As of July 2021, UK experts are studying it to ascertain how much of a risk it could be. It is currently regarded as a "variant under investigation", but pending further study, it may become a "variant of concern".

