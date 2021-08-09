9 students from Dakshina Kannada achieve 625 out of 625 in SSLC - 2021

Mangaluru, Aug 9: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said he has decided to visit all the border districts of the state including Dakshina Kannada that have more Covid-19 cases and review the situation there in the days to come.

"I will be traveling in Mysuru district today. I will have a discussion with officials on the Covid situation there. In the same way I have decided to visit all the border districts, where there are more Covid cases," he said.

Speaking to reporters here ahead of his trip to Mysuru, Bommai said he will also visit Chamundeshwari temple and Suttur Mutt, a prominent Lingayat seminary in the region.

Concerned over the spread of the virus from the neighbouring Kerala and Maharashtra, the Karnataka government has announced weekend curfew in all districts bordering the two states.

Those districts that are bordering Maharashtra where weekend curfew is being imposed are- Belagavi, Bidar, Vijayapura and Kalaburagi-, similarly those districts bordering Kerala are- Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Mysuru and Chamarajanagara.

The Chief Minister who had reviewed the Covid situation on Friday had announced certain containment measures according to which the government had advanced the night curfew across the state by an hour, from 9 PM till 5 AM everyday, instead of 10 PM to 5 AM earlier.

He has also deputed Ministers to each district in the state, and has asked them to visit and personally monitor the situation there.