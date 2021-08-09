9 students from Dakshina Kannada achieve 625 out of 625 in SSLC - 2021

Mangaluru, Aug 9: Nine students from the coastal district of Dakshina Kannada have achieved the perfect score (625 out of 625) in the SSLC examinations -2021, the results which were announced today.
The perfect scorers are:
>> Ananya M D from Kumaraswamy English Medium High School in Subrahmanya
>> Ganesh Hanamanthappa Veerapur from Alva’s Kannada Medium School in Moodbidri
>> Keerthana Shenoy from Canara High School, Urwa
>> M Sanyuktha D Prabhu from St Mary’s English Medium School in Belthangady
>> N Prateek Mallya from SVS Temple English Medium School in Bantwal
>> Rithika from St Gerosa Girls High School in Mangaluru
>> Shreesha Sharma K from St Gerosa Girls High School from Mangaluru
>> Tanisha Rai from Bethany English Medium School in Puttur
>> Venessa Sharina D’Souza from Kumaraswamy English Medium High School in Subrahmanya.
As many as 30,606 students had enrolled for the exam in the district. The officials from Department of Public Instruction said the pattern of examination were new for the students. To help the students to prepare, model question papers and question banks were sent to each student in the district through schools.
Comments
Add new comment