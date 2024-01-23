  1. Home
  9.12 lakh women among 17.85 lakh voters in Dakshina Kannada; 22,511 teenagers

News Network
January 23, 2024

Mangaluru: BR Mamatha, electoral roll observer and inspector general of registration and commissioner of stamps, verified the voters list of Dakshina Kannada district. She chaired a meeting of officials after verifying the inclusion of names and corrections in voters’ list at the deputy commissioner’s office here recently.

Additional deputy commissioner Santhosh Kumar G said that as per the draft voters list, there are 17,85,835 voters in the district.

Of which, 8,73,389 are men, 9,12,369 women and 77 third gender voters.

He informed that 27,740 people have enrolled their names for the list during the special revision of the electoral roll. While 15,961 had applied for corrections in the voters’ list, the names of 24,870 voters were deleted from the voters list. 

The district has 22,511 young voters (18 to 19-years-old). There are 13,755 differently abled and 233 NRIs in the voters list, the additional DC said.

After the meeting, Mamatha inspected various polling booths in Belthangady and Sullia assembly constituencies. She also took stock of basic amenities at the polling booths. “Officials should thoroughly review the enrolment of young voters and deletion of names of the deceased from the voters list,” she said.

News Network
January 9,2024

anjana.jpg

Mangaluru: Prof. Dr Anjana Devi, who hails from south Indian city of Mangaluru and an alumnus of Mangalore University and Indian Institute of Science (IISc), has been appointed director of the Institute for Materials Chemistry at the Leibniz Institute for Solid State and Materials Research (IMF), Dresden, in Germany. 

She is the first alumnus from these institutions to be appointed to the post in Germany. She took over on January 1, 2024. She was also appointed as Chair of Materials Chemistry in the Faculty of Chemistry and Food Chemistry at the Technical University of Dresden. She is currently involved with Fraunhofer Institute in Duisburg.

Daughter of late K B Bhasker and Vajrakshi Bhasker couple from Kulshekar, Mangaluru, Prof Anjana Devi is married to Dr Harish Parala from Ujire, who is also a scientist based in Germany. The couple has a daughter, Anouksha who is studying in Germany.

Anjana says that Germany is becoming the next Silicon Valley, giving competition to the United States of America. 

“There is a lot of scope for students in Germany, especially Indian students. There is a big boom, with demand in the field of semiconductors for students to do their Masters and postgraduation. Many universities are also signing MoUs with Indian universities,” she said. 

Speaking of her role, she said she would encourage more independent research and draw more Indian students for higher studies and research programmes. 

Anjana said Indian students are very strong and good with theory knowledge, but have limited practical experience, and lack laboratory experience. She noted that there is a stigma among many students. “They fear their lecturers and are worried if things in the lab go wrong or break. But nowadays, young professors are different. Students need to break out of it, have an independent opinion and think out of the box. This is being encouraged in foreign universities,” she said.

Anjana (55) studied Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics and Materials Science at Mangalore University till 1991. She completed PhD in Materials Science at the Materials Research Centre, IISc. 

She was awarded a fellowship by the Alexander von Humboldt Foundation and moved to Ruhr University Bochum (RUB) as a PostDoc in 1998. She was a junior professor at RUB since 2002 and Professor of Inorganic Materials Chemistry since 2011. 

In 2020, she was awarded an honorary doctorate in science and technology by Aalto University in Finland in recognition of her contribution to the field of precursor chemistry for CVD and ALD applications. In 2021, Anjana received the Attract grant from the Fraunhofer Society for researching 2D materials for innovative sensors using ALD technology. 

Since then, she has been leading the Nanostructured Sensor Materials (NSM) research group at the Fraunhofer Institute for Microelectronic Circuits and Systems in Duisburg.

News Network
January 16,2024

ctravi.jpg

Chikkamagaluru, Jan 16: Former national General Secretary and senior BJP leader C.T. Ravi today said that the mindset of Ghazni, Ghori and Babar were dangerous and “Muslims here must come out of that”.

Speaking to reporters, Ravi said, "During the times of Ghazni, Ghori, Khilji, Aurangajeb, other Mughals and Tipu Sultan 42,000 temples were razed to the ground. Indian Muslims do not identify themselves with these invaders. We will not presume all Muslims on one premise. Muslims should have ideals of Shishunala Sharif, ABJ Abdul Kalam. Then the sense of fraternity will get strengthened.

“The Indian Muslims, who do not identify themselves with the invaders, had stayed back in the country reposing their trust in the Sanatana Dharma. Their thinking will also change.”

He further said, "Some might even feel it is ‘haram’ to offer prayers in masjids built after destroying temples. When they feel this, Muslim might show broadmindedness," C.T. Ravi stated.

Ravi, while objecting to the derogatory statement by BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde against CM Siddaramaiah, said, "Seniors and the post have to be respected. MP Hegde has a different style of functioning. But, it does not mean that one can inflict insult on others. I don’t defend his statement. Lord Ram stands for inclusiveness. Using singulars on CM Siddaramaiah amounts to disrespect,” he stated.

BJP Anantkumar Hegde had reacted strongly to Siddaramaiah's remarks that he wouldn't attend the Ram Mandir inauguration ('Pran Pratishtha') but visit Ayodhya afterwards.

News Network
January 11,2024

quake.jpg

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake rattled much of Pakistan and parts of neighboring Afghanistan on Thursday, sending panicked residents fleeing from homes and offices and frightening people in remote villages, Pakistani officials and the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake triggered panic among people in parts of North India. Delhi and its surrounding areas experienced earthquake tremors. The National Capital Region, including Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurugram, also felt the earthquake tremors. 

The tremors were also felt in Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Punjab and other parts of northern India.

People in parts of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan also experienced tremors.

The epicenter of the quake was in the Hindu Kush mountain range in Afghanistan, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

The epicenter was 45 kilometers (27.9 miles) from Jurm village in northeastern Afghanistan and was centered at a depth of 206 kilometers (128 miles), the U.S.G.S. said.

There were no immediate reports of damage in either country.

The temblor was felt in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, and in the major cities of Lahore, Peshawar and Muzaffarabad in the Pakistan-administered, disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, which is divided between Pakistan and India and claimed by both in its entirety.

Sahiba Bibi, a woman who lives on the outskirts of Islamabad, said she was preparing for prayers when she suddenly felt the ground shaking. “We quickly came out of our home and we saw some other people also standing outside their houses,” she said.

Residents in the northwestern city of Peshawar also said they went out of their homes and offices after feeling the earthquake.

“I knew that it should not be less than magnitude 6 when I felt the earthquake as we have felt strong earthquakes in the past,” said Mohammad Khan, 65, in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan.

Bilal Faizi, a spokesman for Pakistan’s emergency services in the northwest, told The Associated Press that police and rescue officials were ordered to alert the emergency services about any damage caused by the earthquake.

“So far, there has been no reported damage from the earthquake, though the earthquake was so strong that it terrified many people who came out of their offices and houses in Peshawar and elsewhere in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province,” he said.

Authorities in Pakistan-administered Kashmir said the earthquake caused no damage, but some panicked people came out of their homes and offices protectively.

Pakistan and the region, which sits along an active continental plate boundary, are often hit by earthquakes.

A magnitude 7.6 quake in 2005 killed thousands of people in Pakistan and Kashmir

