  9pm to 6am business ban in Dakshina Kannada for 3 days from Aug 5

9pm to 6am business ban in Dakshina Kannada for 3 days from Aug 5

News Network
August 4, 2022

Mangaluru, Aug 4: The district administration has slightly relaxed the evening prohibitory orders across Dakshina Kannada after August 5. 

In the wake of serial communal killings, Deputy Commissioner Dr KV Rajendra had issued an order to close all shops in the district from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. from July 29. This order will expire tomorrow morning. 

As per fresh order, shops in the district can remain open for three more hours from August 5.  

From 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. all shops must remain closed for next three days, i.e. until August 8. Liquor shops can remain open till 6 p.m. during this period. 

Emergency services, hospitals, medical shops will be exempted from the order and can function normally.

The DC has also directed local authorities to keep a watch on shops in their respective jurisdiction.

Comments

Add new comment

News Network
July 26,2022

action.jpg

New Delhi, July 26: Nineteen opposition MPs have been suspended from Rajya Sabha for the rest of the week for disrupting the session today.

"The decision to suspend opposition MPs from Rajya Sabha was taken with a heavy heart. They kept on ignoring the Chairman's appeals," BJP's Piyush Goyal said. "The government is ready for a debate on price rise once Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recovers and returns to parliament," said Mr Goyal, leader of the house in Rajya Sabha.

The latest round of suspension comes a day after four Congress MPs in Lok Sabha were dealt with similar action for the entire monsoon session, ending August 12, for holding placards inside the house despite warnings by Speaker Om Birla to behave.

The house was adjourned for an hour today after the suspended opposition MPs did not leave and continued to protest.

The action against the 19 Rajya Sabha MPs would likely escalate the opposition's fury against the government over what they claim was an attempt to shut voices that question the ruling alliance's economic and social policies.

"This government has suspended democracy," Trinamool leader Derek O'Brien told reporters today.

The suspended Rajya Sabha MPs are:

  1. Sushmita Dev, Trinamool Congress
  2. Mausam Noor, Trinamool Congress
  3. Shanta Chhetri, Trinamool Congress 
  4. Dola Sen, Trinamool Congress 
  5. Santanu Sen, Trinamool Congress
  6. Abhi Ranjan Biswar, Trinamool Congress 
  7. Md. Nadimul Haque, Trinamool Congress
  8. M Hamamed Abdulla, DMK
  9. B Lingaiah Yadav, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS)
  10. A.A. Rahim, CPI(M)
  11. Ravihandra Vaddiraju, TRS
  12. S Kalyanasundaram, DMK
  13. R Girranjan, DMK
  14. NR Elango, DMK
  15. V Sivadasan, CPI(M)
  16. M Shanmugam, DMK
  17. Damodar Rao Divakonda, TRS
  18. Sandosh Kumar P, CPI
  19. Kanimozhi NVN Somu, DMK

Opposition MPs in Rajya Sabha have been demanding an urgent discussion on issues like price rise and goods and services tax, or GST, hike for the past many days, leading to disruptions in the house.

The opposition is demanding that the discussions be held under Rule 267 (Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Rajya Sabha). Under this rule, the issue being raised is taken up by suspending the listed business of the day.

"You can suspend us but you cannot silence us. Deplorable situation - our hon'ble MPs are trying to flag people's issues but they are being suspended. For how long will this go on? The sanctity of the parliament stands heavily compromised," the Trinamool Congress tweeted.

Comments

Add new comment

coastaldigest.com news network
July 27,2022

Mangaluru, July 27: The Social Democratic Party of India has accused police of raiding homes and detaining innocent Muslim youths in the wake of the murder of BJP activists at Bellare in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada last night.

"Police instead of arresting those involved in the murder of Praveen Nettaru have arrested innocents in order to please the BJP government," SDPI District Secretary Shakir Alake Majalu alleged.

The SDPI also urged police not to allow the Sangh Parivar to take out the procession carrying the body of Praveen. If any violence breaks out, the police should be held accountable, it said. 

Praveen Nettaru, 32, district committee member of BJP Yuva Morcha, was hacked to death in front of his broiler shop in Bellare by bike-borne miscreants on Tuesday (July 26) night. As Praveen was an active member of the Sangh Parivar, police suspect that he was murdered in retaliation to the recent murder of a Muslim boy in Bellare.

Comments

Add new comment

News Network
July 21,2022

After the Udupi police gave clean chit to former minister K S Eshwarappa in suicide case of civil works contractor Santosh Patil, the latter’s wife has accused the cops of succumbing to the political pressure from the veteran BJP leader and not doing fair investigation. 

Renuka Patil, the wife of Santosh Patil, who was found dead in a lodge at Udupi on April 12 this year, demanded that the case be taken over by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) so that the truth could come out. 

Renuka told reporters at Badas village, in Belagavi taluk, on Wednesday evening that Santosh’s WhatsApp messages were death notes, and his cell phone, in police custody, had evidence.

“My husband had made allegations of 40 per cent commission demand by Eshwarappa, through his associates and had paid about Rs 10 lakh, and was arranging the remaining amount,” Renuka told media persons.
She said that the Udupi police didn’t conduct a fair investigation and filed a B-report of the case. “We the family members shall challenge the B-report in court. We also want a CBI investigation into the case for the truth to come out,” she said.

She said she had even written a letter to the governor after Eshwarappa had claimed that he would come out clean in the case within 15 days—which became true. “The police saying there was no evidence could not be accepted. Suicide note of Santosh was in his cell phone along with other evidence. They could have been destroyed,” she feared.

Renuka also alleged that the police did not respond to the calls made by her family members seeking information about the progress in the investigation, but had sent three notices within the span of 15 days.

“If we write death notes and end our lives, will it be acceptable to police?” she questioned.

Youngsters from the village staged a protest against the Udupi police in front of Patil’s residence in Badas.

Comments

Add new comment

