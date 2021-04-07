  1. Home
Academy mulls to host World Beary Convention - 2021 in Dubai

News Network
April 7, 2021

Mangaluru, Apr 7: Karnataka Beary Sahitya Academy is planning to hold a Vishwa Beary Sammelana (World Beary Convention) in Dubai in September 2021, according to the academy president Rahim Uchil. 

A final decision in this regard would be taken only after the formation of a reception committee which would take stock of the covid situation before obtaining formal green signal from the government, he said. 

He said the reception committee would comprise of prominent Beary personalities from around the world.  

Mr Uchil clarified that the Academy doesn’t intend to obtain funds for the proposed event from the government amid covid crisis. Instead, the convention would be organised in association with private organisations. 

The annual awards of the Academy would also be conferred in the same event. 

News Network
March 31,2021

vaccine.jpg

BioNTech-Pfizer said Wednesday their vaccine showed 100 per cent efficacy against the coronavirus in 12 to 15-year-olds, as they eye approval for adolescents to get the jabs before the next school year.

Phase 3 trials carried out on 2,260 adolescents in the United States "demonstrated 100 per cent efficacy and robust antibody responses", the companies said in a statement.

"We plan to submit these data to (US regulator) FDA as a proposed amendment to our Emergency Use Authorisation in the coming weeks and to other regulators around the world, with the hope of starting to vaccinate this age group before the start of the next school year," said Pfizer chief executive Albert Bourla.

Chief executive of German company BioNTech said the results showing high protection for teens were "very encouraging given the trends we have seen in recent weeks regarding the spread of the B.1.1.7 UK variant".

The BioNTech/Pfizer shot is based on novel mRNA technology and was the first Covid-19 vaccine to be approved in the West late last year.

Both the United States and the European Union have approved its use for people aged 16 and above.

Since then, it has been used in millions of adults in more than 65 countries.

A real world study involving 1.2 million people in Israel found it to be 94 per cent effective.

With the world scrambling to inoculate, BioNTech said Tuesday it was on track to manufacture 2.5 billion doses of its vaccine this year.

The higher output was driven by the recent launch of a new production site in the German city of Marburg, which is now one of the world's largest mRNA vaccine manufacturing plants, it said.

The vaccine is also being produced at a Pfizer plant in Belgium and at three sites in the United States.

BioNTech said improved efficiency and new cooperation agreements with outside partners had also helped lift its vaccine target, as had the regulatory nod allowing vaccinators to extract six instead of just five doses from a single BioNTech/Pfizer vial.

BioNTech and Pfizer last week began studies of the jab on children, with the first group of 5 to 11-year-olds getting the vaccine.

A younger cohort of 2 to 5-year-olds are expected to get their first dose next week in the study which will also cover children as young as six months old.

News Network
March 25,2021

Mangaluru, Mar 25: MLAs from Mangaluru and Udupi today met chief minister B S Yediyurappa and minister for mines and geology Murugesh Nirani to seek relaxation in the restrictions on transportation of rocks and jelly stones to be used for construction works in the twin districts of coastal Karnataka.

The delegation of crusher owners, quarry owners and truck/ tempo owners led by Mangaluru City South MLA D Vedavyas Kamath and Udupi MLA K Raghupathi Bhat met the ministers and demanded that the transportation of materials should be allowed to expedite construction works in the region.

The MLAs said the chief minister and minister for mines and geology have agreed to consider their demand. Initially, the delegation met minister Nirani. After listening to their grievances, the minister took them to the chief minister and the issue was discussed.

“We have discussed the issue with the chief minister and minister for mines and geology. Most of the construction works are stopped due to the non-availability of construction materials due to the restrictions. Based on our demand, the chief minister has directed the officials to take necessary steps immediately to allow transportation of sand, stone and jelly stones for the construction sector in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts,” said Vedavyas Kamath.

Raghupathi Bhat said the restrictions have not only halted the construction works, but also affected the industry especially workers in the construction and transportation sector.
 

coastaldigest.com news network
April 3,2021

Mangaluru, Apr 3: Customs officials at Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) have seized gold worth over Rs one crore in two separate cases and arrested three people on charges of smuggling on Saturday.

Officials said that one team intercepted passenger Mohammed Ashif (28), hailing from Ullal town of Mangaluru.

The passenger had arrived by Air India flight from Dubai and tried to smuggle gold by concealing a specially designed inner garment, Jeans trouser and Knee pads. Net weight of the gold seized was 1.993 kg valued at Rs 92,27,590. Further investigation is under progress.

The operation was led by Avinash Kiran Rongali, Deputy Commissioner. Crucial role of surveillance and interception was executed by Superintendents Srikanth and Satish along with Inspector Praful.

In yet another case, Officers intercepted two passengers--Abdul Salam Maniparambu and Mohammad Ashraf, both hailing from Kasaragod of Kerala.

Abdul Salam arrived by the Indigo flight from Sharjah and Asraf has disembarked from Air India flight coming from Dubai from where they tried to smuggle gold by concealing a press button of Jeans shirts and gold chains concealed in Shoes worn by one of the pax. Gold of net weight 576 grams valued at Rs 26,43,840 which were seized. Further investigation is under progress.

The operation was led by Praveen Kandi, Deputy Commissioner. Crucial role of surveillance and interception was executed by Superintendents Rakesh, C.M Meena and Ashish verma.

