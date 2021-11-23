ACB raids 15 govt officials including Mangaluru Smart City Ltd executive engineer

  1. Home
News Network
November 24, 2021

Mangaluru, Nov 24: The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) today launched simultaneous search operations in as many as 60 places across Karnataka targeting 15 government officials of various departments on charges of disproportionate assets. 

The ACB sleuths are conducting search operations in houses, offices and relatives' houses of these officials.  

According to reports, search operations are underway at the house of Mangaluru Smart City Limited Executive Engineer KS Lingegowda, Kaveri Neeravari Nigam (Hemavathi Left Bank Canal) Executive engineer Srinivas K, Revenue Inspector of Doddaballapura Lakshminarasimhaiah, Retired manager of Bengaluru Nirmiti Kendra Vasudev, Chief Manager of Bengaluru dairy B Krishna Reddy, Joint Director of Agriculture in Gadag T Rudrappa, Cooperative Development Officer of Savadatti AK Masti, senior motor vehicle inspector of Gokak Sadashiva Marilingannavar, 'C' grade employ of Hubballi Electricity Supply Company (Hescom) in Belagavi Nataji Heeraji Patil, Retired Deputy Registrar of Stamps in Ballari Shivanand. 

ACB sleuths have also been carrying out searches at the houses of Dr Rajashekar, Physiotherapist at Yelahanka Government Hospital, Mayanna M, First division assistant (FDA) at the Major Roads and Infrastructure wing of the BBMP, KAS officer LC Nagaraj who is currently serving at Sakala Mission, BBMP 'D' Group employee in Yelahanka division GV Giri, Junior executive engineer of PWD in Jevari MS Biradar. 

ACB officials have registered cases against all 15 officials under the prevention of corruption charges. After obtaining a search warrant from the court, raids have been carried out at 60 places in Karnataka. As many as 8 Superintendent of Police (SP), 100 officials, 300 personnel of ACB have been involved in these search operations collecting details about property transactions, movable and immovable property details, bank transactions, jewellery and automobiles details.

News Network
November 13,2021

Bengaluru, Nov 13: Prime Ministers of Australia and Israel, Scott Morrison and Naftali Bennett, will address the inaugural session of the three-day Bengaluru Tech Summit, which begins from November 17, Karnataka IT Minister CN Ashwath Narayan said here.

As per the agreement, he said, both BTS 2021 and Sydney Dialogue sessions will be held simultaneously and streamed on both the platforms.

The sessions will also focus on QUAD space collaboration, he said.

Narayan also said South Africa, Vietnam and UAE will be participating in the summit for the first time.

Australia, Pennsylvania, the United Kingdom and Toronto Business Development Centre will set up their virtual stalls at the event, he said.

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu will inaugurate the summit which is being organised by the Department of Electronics, IT & BT of the Government of Karnataka jointly with Software Technology Parks of India.

More than 30 countries, including Japan, Sweden, UK, Canada, Australia, Israel, Germany, France, Lithuania, Switzerland, Vietnam, Taiwan, Denmark, Netherlands, Finland, and other members of the European Union are expected to participate in the summit.

The summit is expected to digitally reach over half a million people. 

News Network
November 21,2021

Mangaluru, Nov 21: In a shocking incident, a young girl's body was found dumped in a drain at Parari in Ulaibettu here on Sunday November 21.

The deceased, whose identity has not yet been revealed, was the daughter of a factory worker.

It is learnt that the girl had gone missing since 4 pm on Sunday.

A search was conducted for the girl in the surrounding areas, including the premises of the tile factory where her father works.

The girl's body was then found dumped in a drain near the factory.

It is suspected that the girl might have been murdered by someone working at the factory. The parents in their complaint expressed suspicions that the culprit may have beeen a factory labourer known to them.

The police who swung into action have already detained several people for questioning.

Sources said that usually around 30 people work at the factory, but being a Sunday, only 19 were on duty. 

Based on prima facie evidence, the police have registered a case of murder. Further investigations are on.

News Network
November 22,2021

AbubakkarKulai.jpg

Mangaluru, Nov 22: The Social Democratic Party of India has warned the Congress leaders of dire consequences if they continue to target the SDPI workers. A video, which has gone viral on social media, depicts SDPI Dakshina Kannada District President Abubakkar Kulai is heard warning the Congress, has sparked row. 

While addressing a public gathering, he said he has been observing that the Congress leaders are overcome by desperation at the growth of SDPI leaders during the last ten years in the Mangaluru Assembly constituency.

"The Congress party was disappointed to note the growth of our organization. As many as 58 representatives have emerged from this constituency. Seeing this, they (Congress leaders) are unable to bear our growth, and hence they are engineering attacks on our workers by hiring small-time goondas. You (Congress leaders) must be ashamed of it. Till now we had kept our heads low, but we have two 'Ms" with us. One is Manpower and two is Muscle power," Abubakker is heard saying.

"If you touch our workers anywhere. We will use our one M. Be careful. Our leaders have told us that if you want to join the SDPI, you should be ready for everything. You should be ready to sleep in hospitals. You must be ready to go to jail. You should be even ready to go to the graveyard.

"That doesn't mean that we will bow to you (Congress leaders). We know how to send you to that same hospital. And we also know how to send you to the same graveyard. We are going to respect the law of the land. We are giving respect to the law of the land. Hence, dare not touch our workers," he threatened.

