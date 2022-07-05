  1. Home
  2. ACB raids Cong MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan’s houses, offices

ACB raids Cong MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan’s houses, offices

News Network
July 5, 2022

Bengaluru, July 5: The sleuths of Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) are conducting raids on the properties belonging to Chamarajpet MLA and Congress leader B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan in a disproportionate assets (DA) case.

According to ACB officials, the case of DA has been registered based on a report of the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The ED had conducted raids on the properties of Khan in August 2021 on the allegations of money laundering after his name surfaced in the IMA ponzi scam. 

A team of 40 officials are conducting raids in five places simultaneously. 

The searches are being conducted in the residence of Khan near Cantonment Railway station, a flat in Silver Oak apartment, a guest house at Sadashivanagar, a building housing GK Associates office at Banashankari and National Travels office in Kalasipalya. The officials are questioning a few persons and verifying the documents. 

The local police have taken the necessary security measures in all the places to avoid Khan's followers gathering at the spot. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
June 30,2022

mangaluru.jpg

Manglauru, June 30: Heavy rains lashed the coastal city of Mangaluru and other parts of Dakshina Kannada district today leaving many roads and houses inundated. 

The rains have led to widespread damage including uprooting of trees and electric poles leading to power outages, waterlogging and traffic jams.

Many low-lying areas in the city witnessed artificial flood and water entered several houses, thus making it difficult for residents to come out of the house. 

Artificial floods occurred in areas like Pumpwell, Ambedkar Circle, Kodialguthu, Kottara Chowki, Attavar, PVS, Kadri Kambala, Adyar, Ekkur, Alake, Panjimogeru, Baikampady industrial area and other areas.

The Rail Under Bridge (RUB) at Padil was inundated, and caused inconvenience to the vehicle users. There was a huge traffic block on the stretch due to waterlogging.

Meanwhile, rainwater entered into the cellars of building complexes, housing shops and other business establishments, exposing the glaring deficiency and lack of proper sewerage system in the rapidly growing city.

An orange alert has been issued for coastal Karnataka, which has been receiving moderate to heavy rains for past few days. 

The meteorological department has predicted that coastal belt of Karnataka would receive maximum rainfall during this monsoon season.  

The rains prompted residents to take to social media to complain about potholes and flooding due to poor infrastructure and failing drainage systems.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
June 28,2022

Mangaluru, June 28: Once again mild tremors were felt in parts of Kodagu district and Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada district today triggering panic among villagers in the region. 

In this month (June 2022), this is the third time tremors being experienced in Kodagu district and second time in Sullia taluk. 

According to reports, residents in Madikeri, Napoklu, Kukkunda, Kadu, Ballamavati, Dabbadka, Peraje, Karike, Bhagamandala areas of Kodagu felt shaking around 7:45 am on Tuesday. Many residents confirmed that they witnessed shaking of vessels and other things in their houses. 

Many households in Sullia, Sampaje, Goonadka and Guthigar areas also experienced tremors. Many villagers in Sullia taluk had felt similar tremors on June 25 and the intensity of the tremor was 2.7 in Richter scale.

Ananya Vasudev of Kodagu district disaster management authority said that tremor was experienced for five seconds. The issue has been brought to the notice of the KSNDMC.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 2,2022

dubai.jpg
In some areas of Dubai, people rushed out of their residential buildings after experiencing tremors.

Tehran, July 2: At least five people are dead and scores of others injured after multiple earthquakes struck Iran's southern province of Hormozgan early on Saturday.

According to media reports, tremors were felt in parts of United Arab Emirates including Dubai. Social media is abuzz with people reporting how they felt tremors following the earthquake. In some areas of Dubai, people rushed out of their residential buildings after experiencing tremors. 

 According to National Centre for Meteorology (NCM), the earthquake was recorded in southern Iran at 1.32am at a depth of 10km. The NCM also confirmed that the tremors were felt in the UAE but without any effects.

It is learnt that more than 20 earthquakes with various magnitudes shook different parts of Hormozgan, three of which were above 6 on the Richter scale and the rest between three and four.

A magnitude-6.1 earthquake left at least 5 dead in the west of the province, while two later strong quakes of up to 6.3 magnitude left 44 others injured, Iran's Fars News Agency said.

"There are 44 injured people and 5 dead as a result of the earthquakes in the west of Hormozgan, of whom 22 people have been treated in outpatients and 22 people are hospitalized,” said Mojtaba Khalidi, the spokesman of Iran's emergency services.

Hormozgan governor Mahdi Doosti said the occurrence of three earthquakes above 6 on the Richter scale caused a lot of damage to the village of Sayeh Khosh, which was close to the epicenter of the earthquakes.

“With the efforts of people and rescuers, no one is under the rubble anymore and now the distribution of relief items in the area has started,” Doosti told Fars news agency.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.