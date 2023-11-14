  1. Home
  2. Accused Praveen Arun Chowgule arrested in brutal murder of 4 family members of NRI in Udupi

News Network
November 14, 2023

Udupi, Nov 14: The police have made a major breakthrough in the coldblooded murder of four family members of an NRI which took place on November 12 at Tripthi Nagar of Nejar, near Malpe in Udupi district. 

According to sources, the Udupi police have arrested the main accused, identified as Praveen Arun Chowgule (35), at Kudachi in Rayabhag taluk of Belagavi district. He originally hails from Sangli, Maharashtra. 

According to sources, he was part of Central Industrial Security Force and was working at the security department of Mangalore International Airport.

The Udupi police sought the help of their counterparts in Belagavi district after collecting information about the presence of accused there. The Belagavi police surrounded the location in plainclothes and nabbed him. 

Haseena, 46, and her children Afnan, 23, Agnaz, 21, and Asim,12 were hacked to death in the home on November 12. Haseena’s mother-in-law Hajira, 70, who was found critically injured in the bathroom of the house, is undergoing treatment in a hospital.

Haseena’s husband Mohammed Noor, who works in Saudi Arabia, rushed to India upon hearing the news. Haseena was staying with her three children and mother-in-law Hajira in Tripthi Nagar. Mr. Noor’s another son Asad works in Bengaluru. 

Udupi Superintendent of Police K. Arun have formed five teams to crack the murder and they are investigating from all angles. ‘‘Teams are enquiring relatives, friends, and acquaintances of the family. Technical teams are verifying CCTV footages,” he said.

News Network
November 7,2023

Puttur, Nov 7: A 24-year-old man was hacked to death by miscreants last night at Nehru Nagar in Puttur of Dakshina Kannada district. 

The deceased is Akshay Kallega, the leader of ‘Kallega Tigers’, the famed tiger dance troupe of Puttur. He is survived by parents and two brothers.

Led by Akshay for past six years ‘Kallega Tigers’ had won the hearts of people. 

It is learnt that a verbal duel after a minor accident led to the murder of the youth. 

According to sources, Akshay was chased near Canara Bank ATM on Nehru Nagar-Vivekananda College road. He ran for life till Mani-Mysuru highway. However, he was cornered and killed near a bush at around 11:30pm. Blood stains were found from one end of Mysuru highway to the other.

Akshay’s mortal remains were found near the bushes on the opposite side of the road that leads to Vivekananda College. Police sources said that there were three assailants. Among them Manish and Chethu, have reportedly surrendered to the police.

As per complaint filed at the police station filed by Vikhyat, a friend of Akshay, there was heated argument over phone between Akshay and accused regarding the accident that occurred at Nehru Nagar. 

After sometime, when Vikhyat was standing with his friend Akshay near the ATM at Puttur Nehru Nagar, the accused Chetan, Manish, Manja and Keshava who arrived by car, hurled expletives and assaulted him with two swords. 

Vikhyat ran and escaped from them. But Akshay was hacked to death by Chetan, Manish, Manja and Keshava.

A case under registration No. 106/2023 under IPC sections 341, 504, 506, 307, 302 together with section 34 is registered at Puttur town police station in this connection and is under investigation.

News Network
November 4,2023

United Nations: The head of the United Nations was "horrified" by a strike by Israeli forces on a convoy of ambulances in Gaza on Friday, he said in a statement, adding that the conflict "must stop." 

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society has said one of its ambulances was struck "by a missile fired by the Israeli forces" just feet from the entrance to the hospital in Gaza City, in an attack it says killed 15 people and critically wounded more than 60 others.

At least 9,227 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7. A school hosting displaced civilians and people evacuating south were also hit by Israel, according to the ministry, killing at least 20 and 14 people respectively.

"I am horrified by the reported attack in Gaza on an ambulance convoy outside Al Shifa hospital. The images of bodies strewn on the street outside the hospital are harrowing," Antonio Guterres said in the statement.

An journalist at the scene of Friday's attack saw multiple bodies beside the damaged ambulance outside the hospital, which is overcrowded with civilians seeking shelter from Israeli bombing as well as those wounded.

The UN chief said that "for nearly one month, civilians in Gaza, including children and women, have been besieged, denied aid, killed, and bombed out of their homes.  "This must stop," he continued.

The humanitarian situation in Gaza was "horrific," he said.

There is "not nearly enough" food, water and medicine, while fuel to power hospitals and water plants was running out, he warned.

UN shelters in Gaza "are at nearly four times their full capacity and are being hit in bombardments," Guterres continued.

"Morgues are overflowing. Shops are empty. The sanitation situation is abysmal. We are seeing an increase in diseases and respiratory illnesses, especially among children. An entire population is traumatized. Nowhere is safe," he said.

News Network
November 14,2023

Mangaluru, Nov 14: P B Abdul Razzak, a social worker and philanthropist from coastal city of Mangaluru, passed away at Aster Hospital in Dubai last night after a brief of illness. He was 67.

He was the president of Mangaluru city unit of Jamiyyatul Falah. He had also served as the president of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi Jamiyyatul Falah. 

He was the founder president of Nurul Huda Education Trust in Katipalla. He was also a trustee of Al Wafa and ACE Academy. 

He was the proprietor of city based clothing store called ‘Infashion’. A native of Katipalla, Abdul Razzak had relocated to Kulshekar area in Mangaluru. He had flown to Dubai around a month ago. 

It is learn that he was hospitalized due to cerebral haemorrhage. However he breathed his last late last night without responding to any treatment. 

Abdul Razzak is survived by his wife, three sons, a daughter and a large number of relatives and friends.  The last rites will take place in Dubai, according to his family sources.

