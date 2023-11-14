Accused Praveen Arun Chowgule arrested in brutal murder of 4 family members of NRI in Udupi

Udupi, Nov 14: The police have made a major breakthrough in the coldblooded murder of four family members of an NRI which took place on November 12 at Tripthi Nagar of Nejar, near Malpe in Udupi district.

According to sources, the Udupi police have arrested the main accused, identified as Praveen Arun Chowgule (35), at Kudachi in Rayabhag taluk of Belagavi district. He originally hails from Sangli, Maharashtra.

According to sources, he was part of Central Industrial Security Force and was working at the security department of Mangalore International Airport.

The Udupi police sought the help of their counterparts in Belagavi district after collecting information about the presence of accused there. The Belagavi police surrounded the location in plainclothes and nabbed him.

Haseena, 46, and her children Afnan, 23, Agnaz, 21, and Asim,12 were hacked to death in the home on November 12. Haseena’s mother-in-law Hajira, 70, who was found critically injured in the bathroom of the house, is undergoing treatment in a hospital.

Haseena’s husband Mohammed Noor, who works in Saudi Arabia, rushed to India upon hearing the news. Haseena was staying with her three children and mother-in-law Hajira in Tripthi Nagar. Mr. Noor’s another son Asad works in Bengaluru.

Udupi Superintendent of Police K. Arun have formed five teams to crack the murder and they are investigating from all angles. ‘‘Teams are enquiring relatives, friends, and acquaintances of the family. Technical teams are verifying CCTV footages,” he said.