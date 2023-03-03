Achievers feted as BCCI’s 3-day ‘Beary Mela-2023’ gets underway in Mangaluru

Mangaluru, Mar 3: A galaxy of Beary achievers were felicitated for their remarkable achievements in varied fields as the three-day ‘Beary Mela’ organised by the Bearys Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) was inaugurated at Town Hall in Mangaluru today showcasing the community’s culture, heritage and entrepreneurship quality.

Nissar Ahmed, co-founder and chairman of Presidency Group of Institutions, Zakariya Jokatte, NRI entrepreneur and philanthropist, Mohammed Arabi Kumble, founder and chairman of MAK Group, Shihab Kalandar Mohammad, director, Novigo Solutions, Mansoor Ahmed, entrepreneur and Dr Anjum Ifthikar, Gynaecologist and gynaecological oncologist, were honoured with ‘Beary award’ for their contributions in different fields.

Inaugurating the stage programme, U T Khader, Deputy leader of Congress Legislative Party in Karnataka Assembly and Managluru MLA, said that it was the responsibility of the government to ensure protection, justice and respect for the Beary community which has immensely contributed towards the development of the coastal region.

Around 150 stalls are put up at the mela, which was inaugurated by entrepreneur and JD(S) MLC B M Farookh.

BCCI chairperson S M Rashid Haji presided over the event. B.M. Mumtaz Ali, convener of the mela, who delivered welcome address, said that the Beary community has worked for development of the region and has made significant contribution to industry, education and other sectors.

Mangaluru South MLA Vedavyas Kamath, Mangaluru Mayor Jayanand Anchan, Muslim Central Committee chairman K S Mohammed Masood, former MLA Mohiuddin Bava, entrepreneur Kanachur Monu and a galaxy of dignitaries from various walks of life were present.

A women entrepreneur meet will be hosted on March 4, followed by family business talk session, and Beary cultural programme. A job mela is scheduled on March 5. There will be a ‘Bol Beary Bol’ talent show, followed by another round of Beary cultural programmes.