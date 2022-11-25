  1. Home
  2. Activists in DK, Udupi to hold meeting to discuss future plans as NHAI hikes toll fee at Hejamadi from Dec 1

News Network
November 25, 2022

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on November 24 has issued revised user fee rates at Hejamadi toll gate in Udupi district after the merger of Dakshina Kannada’s Surathkal toll plaza on NH 66.

The revised use fee rate will come into effect from December 1.

The present fee for a single trip at Surathkal plaza for Light Motor Vehicles (LMV) like car, jeep, van etc is Rs 60 and Rs 40 at Hejamadi plaza. After the merger of Surathkal gate with that of Hejamadi, the toll for LMV at Hejamadi will be Rs 100. 

The present fee for return trips for LMV at Surathkal is Rs 90 and Rs 65 at Hejamadi. With the new user fee, the return trips for LMV at Hejamadi will be Rs 155. The present fee for monthly pass valid for 50 single trips for LMV at Surathkal plaza is Rs 2,050 and Rs 1,410 at Hejamadi. After the merger, fee for monthly pass valid for 50 single trips for LMV at Hejamadi will be hiked to Rs 3,460.

The buses, trucks and other heavy vehicles will also have to pay the toll of Surathkal plaza at Hejamadi after the merger. Buses that are paying Rs 6,940 and Rs 4,765 for monthly pass for 50 single trips at Surathkal and Hejamadi respectively will have to pay Rs 11,705 at Hejamadi after the merger. 

While oversized vehicles (seven or more axles) that were paying Rs 13,250 and Rs 9,100 for monthly pass for 50 single trips at Surathkal and Hejamadi respectively will have to pay Rs 22,350 after the merger at Hejamadi.

NHAI project director H S Linge Gowda, in a letter to the Deputy Commissioner of Udupi, has stated that the calculation has been done as per the National Highways Fee (determination of rates and collection) Amendment Rules, 2010 and National Highways Fee (determination of rates and collection) Amendment Rules, 2014.

“Based on the continuous request by the government of Karnataka, local public/VIP references, the competent authority has accorded approval for merger of Surathkal toll plaza with adjacent Hejamadi toll plaza. Accordingly, user fee for Surathkal toll plaza will now be charged at Hejamadi toll plaza by adding toll fee for both the stretches,” the project director said.

The NHAI has requested the Udupi district administration to provide necessary support including police protection to ensure that there will be no law and order issues at Hejamadi after the merger of Surathkal toll gate.

Referring to NHAI Chairperson’s letter to Chief Secretary of Government of Karnataka dated October 29, he said “there is a need to ensure that there will not be any disruption or stoppage to toll collection at Hejamadi toll plaza and in case there is any disruption/stoppage of toll collection, the losses on this account shall be reimbursed by State government as per State Support Agreement to NHAI.”

Toll Virodhi Horata Samithi convener Muneer Katipalla said that the indefinite day and night dharna that entered the 29th day on Friday will end only after toll collection is stopped at Surathkal.
On NHAI’s decision to collect the toll of Surathkal at Hejamadi, Katipalla said that a meeting of all like minded organisations from Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts will be held soon to discuss the future plans.

Terming it as an anti-people decision, Katipalla said “the NHAI has decided to collect exorbitant fees at Hejamadi. Is there no value for the toll collected at Surathkal in the last seven years?” he sought to know.

“MP and MLAs failed to understand the feelings and the hardship of people. People from undivided Dakshina Kannada should raise their voice. It has now been proved beyond any doubt that BJP MPs and MLAs have no experience in governance,” said Katipalla.

With the merger and revision of user fee, the exemption of toll given for private vehicles with KA 19 registration at Surathkal will no longer be valid after December 1 at Hejamadi. 

News Network
November 14,2022

CMminister.jpg

Bengaluru, Nov 14: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday defended the government's move to paint the thousands of school classrooms to be constructed under the newly launched 'Viveka' scheme with saffron colour.

Under the 'Viveka' scheme named after Swami Vivekananda, the Karnataka government has proposed construction of 7,601 classrooms across the state.

Bommai launched the scheme on Children's Day by laying the foundation stone in Government Higher Primary School at Madiyal in Kalaburagi district.

Asked to comment about the move of colour coding such classrooms with saffron that has sparked controversy, the CM said: "What's wrong to have saffron colour? There's saffron colour in the (national) tricolour. Swami Vivekananda himself used to wear saffron robe".

"They (Congress) aren't interested in comprehensive development of education," Bommai charged. He said there is a tendency to create controversy on any progressive changes made. "Naming schools after Swami Vivekananda will help children draw inspiration from him and a good atmosphere will be created in schools," the CM opined.

School Education Minister B C Nagesh said if architects recommend to the government that saffron colour looks good on such classrooms, it will be done. "We have left the decision to architects. The government does not decide on what kind of paint, window, door and steps (are to be done). We will take a decision on what they (architects) say," Nagesh said.

"Some people have allergy towards (saffron) colour," he said. Taking a dig at the Congress, the minister said: "I want to ask them, there is saffron colour in their (party) flag. Why did you keep it? Remove it," Nagesh said. 

News Network
November 25,2022

amitshah.jpg

New Delhi, Nov 25: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has asked historians to rewrite history in the Indian context and assured them that the government will support their efforts.

"I am a student of history and I hear a lot of times that our history has not been presented properly and is distorted. Maybe that is correct, but now we need to correct this," Mr Shah said at a function of the Assam government in Delhi.

"I ask you -- who is stopping us from presenting history properly and in a glorious manner," Mr Shah said on Day 2 of the three-day celebration of the 400th birth anniversary of 17th Century Ahom general Lachit Barphukan.

November 24 is observed as Lachit Diwas in his memory.

"I request all students and university professors sitting here to get over with this narrative that history is not correct and try to research on 30 dynasties who ruled over 150 years anywhere in country and 300 eminent personalities who struggled for freedom," he said.

Once enough is written, the idea that false narrative is being propagated will be no more, he added.

The minster also assured historians and students present in Vigyan Bhavan that the Centre will support their research.

"Come forward, do research and rewrite history. This is how we can inspire future generation too," he added.

He also said the time has come to revisit the course of history for the larger benefit of people. Recognizing the role played by Lachit in halting the Mughal expansion, Mr Shah said he defeated them despite his ill health in the battle of Sariaghat.

He also inaugurated a documentary on Lachit on this occasion.

Mr Shah also pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has bridged the gap between the northeast and the rest of India. Peace, he said, has been established in the northeast due to the efforts of the government.

Mr Shah also urged Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to get the books on Lachit Barphukan translated in at least 10 languages. The people of the country should know about the valour of Lachit, he said. 

News Network
November 13,2022

eng.jpg

If it is a World cup final, Ben Stokes is your man. After being the star of England's 2019 Cricket World Cup triumph on home soil, Stokes once again stepped up to the occasion by scoring a half-century and helping the Jos Buttler-led side lift the T20 World cup trophy for the second time in history with a five-wicket win over Pakistan. England have become the first team in history to hold both the 50 and 20-over World Cup trophy at the same time.

England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and stuck to the tried and tested plan of bowling first from the semi-final. Pakistan made a slow start to the game as Mohammad Rizwan was dismissed for a score of 15 in 14 balls. Mohammad Harris did not have a day to remember and departed early.

Adil Rashid continued his brilliant form and bowled a remarkable spell that saw him take two wickets for just 22 runs which included the big wicket of Babar Azam with an extraordinary catch on his bowling after bamboozling the Pakistan skipper with a googly.

Sam Curran continued to be England's go-to man with the ball and finished with sensational figures of three wickets for 12 runs in his four-over spell. Shan Masood was Pakistan's highest run-scorer with a knock of 38 in 28 balls. Chris Jordan also scalped two wickets in the slog overs as the Men in Green struggled to get a big finish. They managed a total of just 137 on the board.

Shaheen Afridi gave Pakistan a brilliant start by dismissing Alex Hales in the first over. Haris Rauf put a huge dent on the 2010 champions' chase by dismissing both Phil Salt and skipper Jos Buttler in the powerplay. Shadab Khan bowled another fine spell which produced the dismissal of Harry Brook.

The Men in Green did a formidable job in putting pressure on England and with the pair Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali struggling to get a move on. However, an injury to Pakistan's ace pacer Shaheen changed the complexion of the game as Babar was forced to turn to the part-time spin of Ifthikar Ahmed. Stokes capitalized on the spin on offer and England did not look back from there.

While Wasim did produce the wicket of Moeen in the 19th over, it was a consolation prize as Stokes completed his half-century to seal England's wicket and crown them as the T20 World Cup champions.

