  2. Acute shortage of 'black fungus' drug in Karnataka

News Network
June 5, 2021

Bengaluru, June 5: Karnataka needs 75,063 Liposomal Amphotericin B vials for 1,493 patients suffering from mucormycosis ('black fungus'), while Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers Sadananda Gowda has allocated only 22,460 vials to the state so far, including 9,750 vials on Friday.

There is a shortfall of 52,603 vials as of June 4.

Notwithstanding this allocation, the actual number of vials received so far by the state is also far less with the last supply of 2,000 vials received on June 1. Additionally, 7,960 vials from Stelis Biopharma (part of Strides Pharma) have reached Bengaluru and are available for distribution in the state. This is not a part of the central allotment of vials.

As of June 4, the state’s private hospitals have raised an indent of 38,788 vials for 956 of its patients, and the government hospitals have sought 36,275 vials for 537 of its patients.

Senior IAS officer Avinash Menon, who is the nodal officer appointed by the state for distributing the vials to the hospitals, refused to divulge the number of vials received by Karnataka, so far, from the Centre. However, the acute shortage was evident in both government and district hospitals, as endless indenting day after day with the state government is not resulting in the supply of this drug.

Dr Susheen Dutt, consultant, ENT, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, said, “We indent 90 vials every day and get 30 once in three days. So far, we have operated upon 98 mucormycosis patients. Many of them did not get the medicine so they went back on an oral drug Posaconazole.

Yesterday (June 3), for eleven of our patients we badly needed 90 vials and there was no response. Today too, there was no response. So now, we’re giving it to most needy patients only and others are given tablets.”

At the state-run Minto Eye Hospital, there are 81 patients under treatment for mucormycosis while 40 patients have already succumbed to the fungal infection. The hospital gets vials every alternate day.

Dr Suhel Hasan, senior consultant, ENT, Narayana Health, said, “We have 15 patients and ideally all of them should be given Liposomal Amphotericin B. But we’re relying on Posaconazole which is not the first choice. It is not a first line drug and only given to discharged patients. Regular Amphotericin is toxic for the kidney so can’t be given in high doses. If we indent 100 vials, we get 20, and we need four vials for one patient every day.”

Comments

News Network
May 31,2021

New Delhi, May 31: Even as India reels from a devastating wave of coronavirus, petrol and diesel prices were raised again on Monday, literally adding (expensive) fuel to the fire.

In Delhi petrol is priced at Rs 94.23 per litre whilst diesel is Rs 85.15 a litre after the 16th hike in fuel prices in May.

The fresh hike amounts to an increase of 29 paise for petrol and 56 paise for diesel.

Petrol costs Rs 100.47 and diesel Rs 92.45 per litre in Mumbai.

Petrol will cost Rs 102.34 and diesel Rs 93.37 for a litre of each in Bhopal. Petrol and diesel cost Rs 94.25 and Rs 87.74 per litre respectively in Kolkata.

Comments

Mafazah Sharafuddin
May 31,2021

covidbodies1.jpg

As is the situation all over India, in Mangaluru too, the burial and cremation of the bodies of COVID patients has become an issue. The workers are overworked and face a shortage of materials needed to complete their tasks in a safe and healthy manner. 

There are several challenges that have arisen during the pandemic. One among them in the sudden surge of deaths, meaning there are more dead bodies on a daily basis than the workers at crematoriums and burial grounds are equipped to handle. This has given way to several groups of volunteers who are taking the initiative to solve the problem. 

However, the volunteers too, are facing several problems. Without government aid, they have to pay for protective gear, PPE kits, gloves, masks, shields etc. from their own pocket. While sometimes the family of the deceased pay for the same, there have been many instances where the family simply cannot afford to do so. In these instances, volunteer organizations conduct burials on their own dime.

In addition to this, they have also been facing the issue that sometimes, the family of the deceased are too afraid to touch the body, in fear of infection. The volunteers have taken to cleaning the bodies, too, rather than just burying them as the families refrain from touching the bodies. 

With it being death due to COVID, the situation becomes more complex. The bodies have to be transported from the hospital or homes by people in protective gear. The equipment costs money, and since most of the work is done on a volunteer basis, there is no government aid. 

Owing to this, not all of the volunteers have sufficient protective equipment. This makes them susceptible to infection. It is a precarious situation as they are working closely with one another, if one of them gets infected, the others are likely to do the same. . They use the equipment they do have to perform the task with as much efficiency as they can, doing all they can to avoid infection.

Further, the transportation calls for another slew of issues. The transport of bodies is a task that has to be done promptly. Due to the lockdowns, the movement of civilians is restricted. The volunteers aren’t official workers, and therefore, find it hard to obtain passes to safely travel without police intervention. 

They are understaffed, as it is unpaid work done in a voluntary fashion. There are several other tasks they perform in addition to this, like arranging for beds, transporting medicine, ensuring that patients get the benefits of the Ayushman card etc. This leaves them overworked and busy all day. 

It goes as far as the workers not having time to stop for meals although part of the work they do is providing food to those waiting with their loved ones in the hospital and those out of work and hungry due to the lockdown. According to the workers, they don’t think of food, and eat when they can. That falls low on their list of worries. 

The majority of the current crisis falls to the lack of attention from the administration. When asked what they could use assistance with, the answers were many. This includes PPE kits, face masks, shields, gloves, passes for transport etc. 

However, a volunteer stated that the real help they would get is only from the government. He said that for now they are able to feed themselves while still providing assistance to people, and that without proper measures taken people would be left without food to eat. He said that there was a dire need of lockdowns to be implemented well, keeping measures for daily wage workers and those who cannot earn money during a lockdown. He said there was also a need for ambulances, and protective gear provided by the government to ensure that people can be transported safely. 

According to him, while there are plenty of medical colleges and hospitals in Mangalore, the surrounding areas are suffering and people are unable to seek treatment. While the volunteers are doing all they can to assist the patients, and help provide proper services for the deceased, there is only so much they can do. Without government aid, it will be impossible to continue this for as long as it needs to be done.

Comments

News Network
June 4,2021

Mandya, July 4: Three members of the family were burnt to death and two sustained serious injuries after their car rolled into a ditch and caught fire, near Halagur, Malavalli taluk, Mandya district, on Friday morning.

The deceased are Sheik Faisal (44), his daughter Suhana (12) and his son Sheikh Aihil (6). Faisal's wife Mehak, 33 and another daughter Mahaira, 11, have sustained serious injuries and have been shifted to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru, for treatment.

According to sources, the car hit a roadside stone and rolled into a ditch and caught fire. The victims are the residents of K G Halli, in Bengaluru. They had gone to a friend's farmhouse near Kollegal and were returning when the mishap occurred.

Faisal was a civil contractor in Bengaluru and was driving the car when the mishap occurred.

It is said that he lost control over the car near the petrol bunk in Halagur town when the vehicle hit a roadside stone and rolled into the ditch. It caught fire instantly and all the three were charred to death. Locals rushed and rescued the other two in the car. Halagur police have registered a case. 
 

Comments

