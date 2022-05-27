  1. Home
  2. ADGP calls for effective implementation of beat system in DK Udupi, monitoring social media

May 27, 2022

Mangaluru, May 27: Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Alok Kumar said that the beat system should be implemented effectively in Dakshina Kannada and Western Range comprising DK, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga.

He was speaking after inspecting the parade by the police personnel at the CAR ground in Mangaluru on Friday.

He called upon the Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar, and Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane to conduct meetings with the police officers from the border districts especially Kasargod and Kannur on tackling NDPS cases. There is a need to interact and work in coordination with the police officers from border areas.

Social media monitoring cells in various districts and Commissionerate limits have been working on monitoring the social media content. Using the latest technology and software, there is a need to monitor the social media contents effectively, said Alok Kumar.

He said “we need to address the grievances of our personnel. They should be given weekly off.” After taking charge as the ADGP in the state, I have been visiting various districts. “Our police officers are capable of tackling all the issues that are bothering.”

“I am in regular contact with the higher officers. I do not meet constables, head constables, ASIs, or PSIs regularly and they are working effectively. This is the election year and the police personnel will have to work under pressure. The parade by the police personnel has been effective. The parade of the police personnel creates an impression on the public on the discipline and coordination of the police officers,” said the ADGP.

He called upon the police officials to take care of health and not to get addicted to alcohol.

May 16,2022

Varanasi, May 16: Shortly after a stunning claim that a suspected "shivling" had been found in a pond within the Gyanvapi Masjid complex in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, a court today ordered it closed off to the public.

According to the Hindutva lawyer, the "Shivling" or relic of the idol of Shiva was found on the last day of the court-mandated filming of the mosque complex following a petition seeking access to pray at a shrine behind the mosque.

This morning, water was drained from the pond and a "Shivling" was found, claimed Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi, the lawyer representing a group of Hindu women who have sought year-long access to pray at the shrine.

The pond, which is used for the Islamic "Wuzu" or purification rituals, must be sealed after the find, the petitioners requested the court. The court accepted the plea and ordered the Varanasi District Magistrate to ensure that the pond is not used, for now.

The court also said the District Magistrate, the police chief and a top Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer would make sure no one entered the sealed area.

Reports of a "shivling" being found within the mosque complex were not confirmed by the Varanasi District Magistrate, Kaushal Raj Sharma, when he spoke to the media earlier.

"No details of the survey of Gyanvapi mosque were disclosed by any member of the commission. The court is the custodian of the information about the survey. One member was debarred from the commission for about a few minutes yesterday, later admitted to the commission," Mr Sharma had told reporters.

The Gyanvapi mosque is located close to the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple. The five women petitioners have asked the court to allow daily prayers before idols on its outer walls as well as other "visible and invisible deities within the old temple complex".

The site is currently open for prayers once a year.

The Varanasi Civil Court then ordered a video assessment of the mosque complex, including three domes, underground basements and the pond, and appointed a court commissioner for the task.

A part of this survey took place on May 6 but was halted after a dispute broke out over filming inside the mosque. The mosque committee said the court had not ordered videography inside the mosque.

The court-ordered filming was challenged before Allahabad High Court, which dismissed the case in April. The High Court order was challenged in the Supreme Court.

A lawyer representing the Gyanvapi Mosque trust that approached the Supreme Court against the filming order said it is at odds with the Places of Worship Act, 1991. The Supreme Court refused to stop the filming but agreed to consider listing the plea against the survey of the mosque complex.

May 21,2022

Associate professor of Delhi University's Hindu College Ratan Lal was arrested on Friday night for his simple observation on claims by hardline Hinduva forces about an alleged 'Shivling' inside Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque complex, police said.

They said Lal was arrested under Indian Penal Code sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 295A (deliberate act to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion) by the Cyber Police Station, North.

An FIR was lodged against Lal on Tuesday night based on a complaint filed by a Delhi-based lawyer. In his complaint, advocate Vineet Jindal said Lal had recently shared a "derogatory, inciting and provocating tweet on the Shivling". 

The statement made by Lal on his Twitter account is "instigating and provoking", he said in the complaint.

The statement was posted on the issue of a 'Shivling' found in the Gyanvapi mosque complex which is very sensitive in nature and the matter is pending before the court, the lawyer said in his complaint.

After his social media post went viral, Lal had posted a video saying he had received several threats online, and asked police for “security” and help.

Defending his post earlier, Lal had said, "In India, if you speak about anything, someone or the other's sentiment will be hurt. So this is nothing new. I am a historian and have made several observations. As I wrote them down, I have used very guarded language in my post and still this. I will defend myself."

On Wednesday, Lal had told a news paper: “I was not expecting threats and abuses for this statement. There is a long tradition of critique in Hinduism from Phule, Ravidas and Ambedkar. Here, I haven’t even critiqued it, it is just an observation. In our country, religious feelings get hurt over anything. What will people do, just put patti (bandage) on their mouths?”

According to police, a case was registered against Lal under IPC sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion) and 295-A (malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings) based on a complaint by a “social worker”. An FIR was registered at Cyber Police Station late Tuesday night.

May 17,2022

Bengaluru, May 17: Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot today gave his assent to the anti-conversion ordinance. The notification has been issued promulgating the ordinance which means the law will now be in effect in the state "at once".

Karnataka is the 9th state to enact the anti-conversion law.

The controversial law prohibits “conversion from one religion to another religion by misrepresentation, force, fraud, undue influence, coercion, allurement or marriage”.

The law proposes imprisonment of 3-5 years with a fine of Rs 25,000 for ‘forced’ conversion.

Converting a minor, woman or an SC/ST person will attract a jail term of 3-10 years, with a Rs 50,000 fine. Mass conversion will attract 3-10 years of jail time with a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh.

People wanting to convert are required to declare at least 60 days in advance to the deputy commissioner and within 30 days after the conversion.

