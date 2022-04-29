After Divya Hagaragi’s arrest Karnataka cancels scam-hit PSI recruitment; 54,289 candidates to face re-exam

  1. Home
News Network
April 29, 2022

Bengaluru, Apr 29: The Karnataka government on Friday decided to annul the results of the police sub-inspectors recruitment exam following allegations of large-scale corruption.

The government will conduct a re-exam for 54,289 candidates who had written the original examination in October last year, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said after chairing a meeting with DG-IGP Praveen Sood and Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajneesh Goel. 

Jnanendra's announcement follows the arrest of former BJP functionary and Hindutva leader Divya Hagaragi and other accused in the recruitment scam. They were arrested in Pune on Thursday. The accused have been taken into custody and investigation is on. 

A total of 54,289 people were vying for 545 police sub-inspector posts for which a written examination was held in October last year. Following allegations of irregularities, the government ordered a CID probe. 

 “It is now known that there were irregularities in multiple exam centres including Bengaluru,” Jnanendra said. “In this backdrop, the government has decided to scrap the recruitment process that was done. All the 54,289 candidates, except for the accused, will be given another opportunity to write the exam,” he said, adding that the re-exam dates will be notified soon. 

With the irregularities coming to light, the government is also thinking of reducing the number of exam centres. "We will look at bigger exam centres with jammers, to stop candidates from using technology such as bluetooth for cheating in the exam," the minister said.  

Further, at a larger level, the government is considering to introduce stricter laws to stop irregularities in recruitment exams. “This cash-for-jobs scam is happening with several government exams. It must stop. Candidates indulging in irregularities are getting selected for government posts, while others who work hard to prepare for exams get left behind and look on helplessly,” Jnanendra said. 

He urged the candidates not to lose morale and assured that all the culprits would be brought to book. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 16,2022

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 16: Opposition parties - Congress and BJP - in Kerala slammed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday while accusing him for "inept handling" of the law and order in the state after two murders at same place within two days was reported in Palakkad district.

On Friday noon, Subair, a 43-year-old activist of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), was murdered by a group of men. The SDPI alleged that the attackers were RSS activists. Meanwhile on Saturday, at around the same time, Sreenivasan (45), a former top RSS local leader, was hacked to death by a group of five persons -- who were alleged to be SDPI activists. Both the cases have been reported from Palakkad district and the pattern "indicates" a case of "revenge killing".

Incidentally, these two murders at Palakkad came nearly four months after a similar double murder that took place in Alappuzha, wherein first a SDPI activist was allegedly killed by RSS activists and in less than 12 hours a young lawyer, who had contested on a BJP ticket, was allegedly hacked to death by SDPI activists.

State BJP president K. Surendran made it clear that since Vijayan has become an "abject failure in handling the law and order situation in the state, the Centre should have to intervene".

"In Alappuzha, we lost a top local leader who had a clean record and the same happened on Saturday, when we lost Sreenivasan who has no cases against him. The way things are going on in Kerala clearly shows that Vijayan has lost grip of the law and order situation. If he cannot handle it, then the Centre will have have to be called in," said Surendran.

Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan said that the Kerala Police remains a mute spectator when murders are happening at regular intervals. "The Vijayan government appears to in celebration mode of their first anniversary, but they have no moral right to do so as it has failed miserably in all fields and the situation is so grave that 'Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram' has turned out to be a 'corridor of goons'."

"The communal SDPI and the RSS are now vying with one another to destroy peace in the state and sadly the presence of minority and majority communal elements have now entered the Kerala Police also. The situation is such that Kerala is now living in fear," he added.

However State CPI-M secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said both the murders that took place appears to be well-planned.

"Both these communal elements have the machinery to carry out planned attacks like this. In Alappuzha, after the murders took place, there was a good follow up action by authorities which helped to douse things. We all wish that such a thing will happen at Palakkad also," said Balakrishnan.

He also slammed the BJP and said "they engage in killings and then blame the law and order situation".

"First they should stop engaging in such acts and then say all these things," added Balakrishnan.
 

News Network
April 18,2022

Bengaluru, Apr 18: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said arrests have been made and an investigation is on in connection with the violence in Hubbali over a social media post. Action will be taken against those guilty in accordance with law, he told reporters here.

"Arrests have been made and investigation is on. All those behind it, also leaders behind it, will face the investigation and action will be taken against those guilty in accordance with law," Bommai said, responding to a question regarding the violence in Hubbali in the early hours of Sunday.

A mob allegedly went on a rampage damaging many police vehicles, a hospital and a Hanuman temple in the old town of Hubbali and injured some police officers on duty over a social media post. According to police sources, it was allegedly following a social media post of a digitally altered image of a Bhagwa (saffron) flag flying over a masjid.

According to police, a complaint had been lodged on an objectionable social media post after which a person was arrested. Not satisfied with the action, some people gathered around the police station but were persuaded to disperse.

Later, a large number of people once again started gathering around the police station and indulged in heavy stone-pelting. A number of police officials sustained injuries in the incident.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 22,2022

girls.jpg

Udupi, Apr 22: Two second PU students from Government PU College in Udupi who had petitioned the Karnataka High Court to allow hijab inside the classrooms returned on Friday without writing the exam after they were denied permission to enter the examination hall with hijab on. 

The second PU examination commenced on Friday.

Aliya Assadi and Resham, both from the commerce stream, had collected their hall tickets from the Government PU College in Udupi in the morning and went to Vidyodaya PU College in Udupi to write their exams.

However, they were denied permission to write the exam wearing headscarves inside the examination hall. The lecturers, including the invigilators, tried to persuade the students to write the exam after removing their headscarves till 10.45 am. The students reportedly informed the lecturers that they will not write their exams without headscarves. 

Since, they refused to remove their headscarves before the final bell rang for the commencement of the exam, they were denied permission. Following this, they left the premises teary-eyed.

