  After enjoying Congress hospitality, Jagadish Shettar returns to BJP with a smile, says Modi has to become PM again

After enjoying Congress hospitality, Jagadish Shettar returns to BJP with a smile, says Modi has to become PM again

News Network
January 25, 2024

Bengaluru, Jan 25: Lingayat leader and former Karnataka chief minister Jagadish Shettar who had jumped from BJP to Congress ahead of the Karnataka Assembly Election in 2023 over ticket denial, re-joined the saffron party today.

On Thursday afternoon, he reached the BJP headquarters where he was welcomed back to the party in the presence of former CM BS Yediyurappa and state BJP President BY Vijayendra. 

While speculations were rife that Jagadish Shettar -- whose association with the BJP was long and his last-minute switch ahead of the state election was rather shocking -- would again make a switch, the Congress leaders said many BJP leaders were desperately trying for the return of Shettar. 

"This is a tell-tale sign of weakness in the party. They don’t have candidates for the upcoming general elections," Karnataka deputy chief minister D K Shivakumar said hours before Shettar joined the BJP.

 “The party gave me a lot of responsibilities in the past. Because of some issues, I went to the Congress party. In the last 8-9 months, there were a lot of discussions in the BJP. Karnataka BJP leaders and workers asked me to come back to the BJP. Yediyurappa ji and Vijayendra ji also wanted me to come back to the BJP. I am rejoining the party with the belief that Narendra Modi ji has to become the PM again,” Shettar said as he rejoined.

The BJP and the JD(S) are suffering from a serious deficit of leadership and self-confidence and hence they have joined hands. Now they are desperately trying to get Shettar back into the party fold, Shivakumar said on Wednesday.

Jagadish Shettar was made an MLC by Congress after he lost Hubli Dharwad central by big margin.

Jagadish Shettar, the six-term MLA (former) from Hubli, left the BJP as he was not given a ticket from the party. After he joined the Congress, he contested from his Hubli-Central Dharwad constituency from where he lost by a huge margin to BJP's Mahesh Tenginkai. He was made an MLC by the Congress.

When Shettar left the BJP in April 2023, he said he was humiliated by the senior leaders of the BJP and that his decision to quit the Saffron party was final. 

“How the BJP leaders treated me in the last few days is nothing but a humiliation. I was ill-treated by the party members which forced me to announce my resignation. Some leaders in the state are misusing the BJP system," Shettar said at that time.

68-year-old Shettar, a staunch RSS man, served as the chief minister of Karnataka in 2012-2013 when Yediyurappa had to step away as the CM. Shettar was also the speaker of the Assembly in 2008.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 19,2024

Mandya, Jan 19: The Congress in Karnataka has expelled an advocate attached to the party for appearing in a local court to argue for the bail plea of a top RSS functionary from the state, Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat.

D. Chandre Gowda was the President of the Legal Cell of the Congress party in Srirangapatna town. Gowda had appeared for Bhat before the Third Additional District and Session’s Court in Srirangapatna to argue for his bail in connection with a case on derogatory statements against Muslim women.

The court had granted bail for Bhat on January 17. Following the development, the local Congress leaders objected to Gowda's decision to appear before the court for Bhat. Following the backlash Mandya District Legal Cell Unit President A.S. Gowrishankar issued an order expelling Gowda.

Prabhakar Bhat, while delivering an address on the occasion of the Hanuman Sankeertana Yatra on December 24 had made a statement on Muslim women while referring to the ban on triple talaq.

The statement had stirred a controversy in the state and Muslim leaders had condemned him. Social activist Nazma Nazeer Chikkanerale had filed a police complaint against Bhat. The Srirangapatna police registered a case under IPC Sections 354, 294, 509, 153A, 295, 295A, 298. Bhat has approached the High Court to quash the proceedings.

News Network
January 22,2024

Shivamogga, Jan 22: A woman in Karnataka’s Shivamogga was taken into custody by police after he said 'Allahu Akbar' when Hindutva activists were celebrating the consecration of Ram mandir in Ayodhya, leading to a tense situation.

The incident took place at Shivappa Nayaka Circle in Shivamogga on Monday. Hundreds of people had gathered at the Circle. The women were distributing sweets to each other. 

When activists of Hindutva organisations were chanting Jai Sri Ram as part of their celebrations, a Muslim woman said 'Allahu Akbar' and started criticising PM Narendra Modi. It is unclear what triggered the woman to raise a slogan amid hundreds of people.

Police who were present there took her to their custody immediately, and left the spot to prevent untoward incidents.

In a video, the woman is seen accusing PM Modi of corruption and blaming the police for supporting him.

“They leave dacoits and raise their hand on us… Do you have any shame? Because of you people, the country has been destroyed. You people are supporting Modi. You don’t know how Modi has cheated you. You will understand it later,” the woman said in the video.

SP GK Mithun Kumar said she was mentally unstable and was under treatment for a few months as per her father's statement. She is reportedly under medication for the same. The police are investigating it from all angles.

News Network
January 19,2024

Bengaluru, Jan 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated Boeing’s new global engineering and technology centre campus near here.

Built at a cost of Rs 1,600 crore, the 43-acre state-of-the-art Boeing India Engineering and Technology Centre (BIETC) campus is the planemaker's largest such investment outside the US, the company said.

The campus at Hightech Defence and Aerospace Park in Devanahalli on the city outskirts will become a cornerstone for partnerships with vibrant startups, private and government ecosystem in India, and will help develop next-generation products and services for the global aerospace and defence industry, Boeing said.

The Prime Minister also launched the Boeing Sukanya Programme that the company said aims to support the entry of more girl children from across India into the country’s growing aviation sector. 

The programme will provide opportunities for girls and women from across India to learn critical skills in the science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields and train for jobs in the aviation sector, a company statement said. For young girls, the programme will create STEM Labs at 150 planned locations to help spark interest in STEM careers. It will also provide scholarships to women who are training to be pilots. Investments will support flight training curriculum, obtaining certifications, funding for simulator training, and career development programmes, Boeing said.

“We are honored and privileged to support Prime Minister Modi’s transformative vision for India, and we are grateful to have him dedicate the Boeing campus to foster aerospace innovation in the country,” said David L. Calhoun, Boeing president and CEO.

Over the years, the statement said, Boeing India has grown its team in engineering and R&D talent to the largest number of employees in any country outside the United States, with more than 6,000 as of December 2023.

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Assembly R Ashoka, and Boeing Chief Operating Officer, Stephanie Pope, were among those present on the occasion. 

