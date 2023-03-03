  1. Home
‘After the Holi… will create a Bench… I can’t answer…’: CJI turns down plea for urgent listing of Karnataka Hijab cases

News Network
March 3, 2023

New Delhi, Mar 3: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud on Friday turned down a plea for an immediate listing of pleas seeking a directive to government institutions in Karnataka to allow students to appear for examinations wearing the hijab.

“I will list it immediately after the Holi vacation. I will create a bench,” the CJI told a lawyer, who mentioned the matter. The Supreme Court closes for the Holi break on March 6 and will reopen on March 13.

The case was mentioned before a bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, Justices JB Pardiwala and PS Narasimha urging the Court to consider listing the case so as to hear on the interim prayer by the students to appear for upcoming exams wearing hijab.

At first, the CJI said the case would be listed following the top court's upcoming Holi break.

"But exams are after 5 days," the lawyer said.

"You are coming on the last day," the CJI said.

"It was mentioned twice and 10 days ago as well," the lawyer replied.

"Ok, I will constitute a bench and hear it," the CJI assured.

“I will form a bench. I will list the matter,” the CJI reiterated. 

The lawyer asked: “What about the exams?”

“I can’t answer your questions,” retorted the CJI.

The case was earlier mentioned on two occasions, January 23 and February 22.

On February 22, the CJI said he would “take a call” soon on setting up a three-judge bench to take up the matter in view of a split verdict of the two judges of the previous bench in October 2022 after a group of students from Karnataka mentioned a similar plea. Another plea for listing the matter was made on January 23.

The pleas have pointed out that the exams are commencing from March 9 but those wearing hijab would not be allowed inside the examination centres due to the state government’s ban on the headscarves in state-run institutions.

In October, the court delivered a split verdict on the ban with one judge affirming that the state government is authorised to enforce a uniform in schools. The other called the hijab a matter of choice that cannot be stifled.

Justice Hemant Gupta, in his judgment, dismissed all the appeals filed against the Karnataka high court judgment, which held in March that wearing of the hijab is not mandatory in Islam and that the state government was empowered to enforce the uniform mandate.

Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia differed and allowed all the appeals. Reading out the operative part of his judgment, justice Dhulia said that wearing the hijab is a matter of choice and there cannot be any restriction against it.

Quashing the state government’s prohibitory notification, justice Dhulia added that concerns regarding the education of a girl child weighed the most on his mind and the ban would certainly come in the way of making her life better.

In view of the dissenting views, the matter has been referred to the CJI for constituting an appropriate bench.

Almost two dozen lawyers argued over a spectrum of issues during the hearing in the case last year. The petitioners, challenging the high court order affirming the ban, cited the right to practice religion, freedom to dress as a matter of expression and identity, right to access education, and alleged unreasonableness of the state’s mandate.

The Karnataka government countered the petitioners, maintaining throughout the proceedings that their circular to enforce the uniform was religion-neutral and aimed only at promoting uniformity and discipline.

News Network
February 25,2023

The rising incidents of moral policing in coastal Karnataka, especially in Mangaluru, in the last few years have cast a shadow over the port city, once known as a liberal society with a cosmopolitan culture. Social activists in the region reason that the deterioration in the social harmony happened after the growth of right-wing organisations, which have gained ground in the coastal belt.

They attribute the recurrence of such incidents as a result of the impunity granted to moral policing, political support to the outfits and a passive approach of the ruling BJP. Moral policing occurs mostly where the Hindutva outfits like Bajrang Dal are strong, which has affected the psyche of the young generation including students. The most glaring incident in the recent past was reported on July 25 last year when Bajrang Dal activists barged into a pub in the city protesting against women partying at the venue. Students were abused and chased away by the protestors. The attack reminded everyone of the notorious assault on girls at another pub by Sri Rama Sene members in 2009.

Observers say in most of the cases registered by the police, the accused go unpunished due to lack of evidence provided by law enforcement agencies. A top police official, on condition of anonymity, told PTI they intervene only when complaints are raised about illegal activities in pubs and public places. Right-wing organisations, including the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and its youth wing Bajrang Dal, claim that their workers are only trying to protect the culture and tradition of the country and reminding the young generation about dignified behaviour in public spaces. "The activists carry out such protests only to protect the culture and dignity of the nation," says VHP leader Sharan Pumpwell.

He claims that people belonging to different religions partying and drinking are against the basic tenets of our culture and the activists react only when complaints are received from the public. Police said arrests are being made in many cases when a complaint is lodged. On several occasions, the victims do not wish to proceed with the cases, they contended. In 2022, there were 41 moral policing cases in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, according to Suresh B Bhat, activist and member of the Karnataka Communal Harmony Forum and People's Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL), as detailed in a report titled 'Chronicle of communal incidents in coastal districts of Karnataka'.

Of the incidents, 37 were by Hindu vigilantes while four were by fringe groups of Muslim vigilantes. There was an increase in the number of instances of moral policing too, as in 2021, a total of 37 incidents were reported, while in 2020, only nine such cases were reported. In such instances of moral policing, couples who belonged to different faiths were either assaulted or handed over to the police by the vigilante groups, even if both the parties had been together wilfully. Police pointed out that the act of moral policing does not fall under any specific section of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

However, their actions can attract charges under certain IPC sections. According to police, on moral policing incidents, they have been registering cases under IPC Sections 354 (outraging modesty of woman), 342 (wrongful confinement), 354 (molestation), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 149 (unlawful assembly). DYFI leader Muneer Katipalla claims frequent incidents of moral policing occur with the tacit support of the ruling BJP in the state who prefer to remain mute spectators to such activities. These incidents are reflections of the agenda of polarisation, he asserted. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had last year stirred a controversy by his comment on moral policing. "When sentiments are hurt, there will be action and reaction," he said, inviting sharp criticism from the Opposition and social activists. 

Last year, several cases of moral policing were reported in the city including the attack on the pub. Right-wing activists had assaulted a Muslim youth for travelling with a girl of a different faith in the city on March 5. Again, on August 30, a 19-year-old Muslim student was beaten up and threatened by his college mates for befriending a Hindu girl. A 27-year-old Muslim youth was dragged out of a private bus at Naguri in the city on October 21 and beaten up for travelling with a Hindu woman. Bajrang Dal district leader Puneet Attavar had openly stated in December last that their activists will confront Muslim youth in the company of Hindu girls during New Year parties.

Police said activists of Hindutva outfits were behind the majority of attacks, while a section of Muslims were also involved in certain cases. After the infamous attack on party-goers at the pub by Sri Rama Sene activists in 2009, the court which heard the case had opined that the investigating officer had not provided sufficient evidence in the moral policing case. While acquitting the accused in the assault case in 2018, the court had observed that the officer failed to produce videos of the incident, which was shown by television channels. An indirect attempt was made by the officer to protect the real culprits, the court had remarked.

Activists in the city and the public in general feel the ugly behaviour exhibited by vigilantes must be prevented at any cost to ensure a dignified social atmosphere prevails in the city and the wider coastal region of the state. 

News Network
March 1,2023

Mangaluru, Mar 1: Desperate to have public services resumed, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday announced an interim salary hike of 17 per cent to placate the agitating Government Employees Association.  

Bommai’s announcement came even as government services were disrupted across Karnataka due to the Association’s decision to skip work demanding revision in salaries based on the 7th Pay Commission’s recommendations and withdrawal of the National Pension System (NPS). 

 “We’ve already appointed a 7th Pay Commission. After talks with the Association, we’ve arrived at an agreement. As an interim relief, we will provide a 17 per cent hike to government employees. Orders are being issued,” Bommai said. 

On New Pension Scheme (NPS), Bommai said a committee would be constituted under the additional chief secretary to study the reintroduction of the old pension scheme. It will be asked to submit its report in two months.   

However, the Association is unlikely to withdraw its protest unless a written order is issued. 

"We’ve heard these assurances earlier. We’ve said clearly that we won’t accept assurances. We’re expecting orders. Once orders are issued, we will react," Association president CS Shadakshari said.

Shadakshari added that things are moving in some direction. 

News Network
February 24,2023

United Nations, Feb 24: India has abstained from voting on resolution in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on the need to reach comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

In a ‘historic voting,’ at the UNGA, on Thursday, countries condemned Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. The assembly demanded Moscow to withdraw from Kyiv “immediately,” with an appeal for the need to reach comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

In the assembly, 141 voted in favour of the resolution, 32 abstained, including China and India and seven voted against it.

India’s permanent representative to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj reiterated India’s position in the Russia-Ukraine war and said that dialogue and diplomacy are the only viable way out.

“India remains steadfastly committed to multilateralism and upholds the principles of the UN Charter. We will always call for dialogue and diplomacy as the only viable way out. While we take note of the stated objective of today’s Resolution, given its inherent limitations in reaching our desired goal of securing a lasting peace, we are constrained to abstain.”

India’s ambassador also quoted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement: “We have consistently advocated that no solution can ever arrive at the cost of human lives. In this context, our Prime Minister’s statement that this cannot be an era of war bears reiteration. Escalation of hostilities and violence is in no one’s interest, instead, an urgent return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy is the way forward.”

She also said that international principles and jurisprudence vest responsibility on parties to the conflict to ensure that civilians and civilian infrastructure are not targeted in situations of armed conflicts.

Kamboj stated that India’s approach to the Ukraine conflict would continue to be people-centric. India is providing both humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and economic support to some of the neighbours in the Global South under economic distress, even as they stare at the escalating costs of food, of fuel, and of fertilizers – which has been a consequential fallout of the ongoing conflict.

“India continued to remain concerned over the situation in Ukraine. The conflict has resulted in the loss of countless lives and misery, particularly for women, children, and the elderly, with millions becoming homeless and forced to seek shelter in neighbouring countries. Reports of attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure are also deeply worrying,” she said.

While addressing the UN General assembly, she asked some fundamental questions like “Are we anywhere near a possible solution acceptable to both sides? Can any process that does not involve either of the two sides, ever lead to a credible and meaningful solution? Has the UN system, and particularly its principal organ, the UN Security Council, based on a 1945-world construct, not been rendered ineffective to address contemporary challenges to global peace and security?”

