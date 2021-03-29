‘After rape, Jarkiholi threatened me of going to any extent’: Woman writes to Chief Justice

Bengaluru, Mar 29: After a series of video statements, an unauthenticated letter surfaced in the early hours on Monday said to be written by the woman allegedly in the CD with former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi to the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court.

In a three-page letter dated March 28, the woman requested the CJ to supervise the investigation of the matter personally and direct the state government to provide her protection and ensure her justice.

The woman in the letter claimed she was a rape victim and said she had filed a complaint against Ramesh Jarkiholi with Cubbon Park police. Jarkiholi is a "highly influential person and has already threatened me in public of going to any extent against me to clear charges against him", she wrote.

"I have already expressed my serious apprehension that there is a threat to myself and my parents from Ramesh Jarkiholi and I have requested the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to provide security for myself and my parents. Despite this, SIT has not given any protection to myself and my parents so far in collusion with Ramesh Jarkiholi," she stated.

She added that she had learned from the media that Ramesh has already wielded his influence through SIT and caused a "serious threat" to her parents, using criminal force to prevent her from appearing before the magistrate and preventing her from making any statement against him.

She also alleged that the minister has started destroying evidence regarding offenses in every possible way. "He is openly threatening me that he can go to any extent to prevent me from approaching the investigating agency," she wrote.

"This is my fight, not anybody's. My family is in captive of Ramesh Jarkiholi, DySp Kattimani is pressurizing and working on behalf of Ramesh Jarkiholi and pressurizing," she said.