  'After rape, Jarkiholi threatened me of going to any extent': Woman writes to Chief Justice

‘After rape, Jarkiholi threatened me of going to any extent’: Woman writes to Chief Justice

News Network
March 29, 2021

Bengaluru, Mar 29: After a series of video statements, an unauthenticated letter surfaced in the early hours on Monday said to be written by the woman allegedly in the CD with former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi to the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court.

In a three-page letter dated March 28, the woman requested the CJ to supervise the investigation of the matter personally and direct the state government to provide her protection and ensure her justice.

The woman in the letter claimed she was a rape victim and said she had filed a complaint against Ramesh Jarkiholi with Cubbon Park police. Jarkiholi is a "highly influential person and has already threatened me in public of going to any extent against me to clear charges against him", she wrote.

"I have already expressed my serious apprehension that there is a threat to myself and my parents from Ramesh Jarkiholi and I have requested the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to provide security for myself and my parents. Despite this, SIT has not given any protection to myself and my parents so far in collusion with Ramesh Jarkiholi," she stated.

She added that she had learned from the media that Ramesh has already wielded his influence through SIT and caused a "serious threat" to her parents, using criminal force to prevent her from appearing before the magistrate and preventing her from making any statement against him.

She also alleged that the minister has started destroying evidence regarding offenses in every possible way. "He is openly threatening me that he can go to any extent to prevent me from approaching the investigating agency," she wrote.

"This is my fight, not anybody's. My family is in captive of Ramesh Jarkiholi, DySp Kattimani is pressurizing and working on behalf of Ramesh Jarkiholi and pressurizing," she said.

News Network
March 27,2021

Pratapgarh, Mar 27: A 52-year-old man was beaten to death by a few unidentified men after he allegedly took sugarcane from their field, police said on Saturday.

Additional superintendent of police Surendra Dwivedi said Dhirendra Bahadur Singh's body was found on a road outside Peethapur village.

"Singh had gone to an agriculture field to take sugarcane around 9 when some persons beat him up with sticks, resulting in his death," he said.

The body has been sent for postmortem, police added.

coastaldigest.com news network
March 20,2021

tou.jpg

Mangaluru, Mar 20: The Karnataka Tourism Department is working on building aerodromes and heliports to promote seaplane services and heli tourism in the State, Tourism Department Secretary Pankaj Kumar Pandey said.

Addressing a meeting of Deputy Commissioners of Udupi and Dakshina Kannada Districts, he said that under Udaan scheme, aerodromes can be set up in waterfront areas to facilitate heli tourism. Heliports also need to be set up to promote seaplane services.

The seaplane will help to woo tourists, Pandey said during Connect 2021 organised by the Karnataka Tourism Society and Tourism department.

He said that suitable land for the aerodrome should be identified and submit a feasibility report. Further, cruise liners need to be attracted to Mangalore and Udupi, he added.

Pandey said that the Tourism department is planning to promote water sports activities in 24 places in Karnataka, including Krishnaraja Sagar Dam, Kanva Dam, River Kali and Shanthi Sagar Lake.

He said that Rs 165 crore will be invested to provide ropeway, entrance plaza, viewing area and other development works at Jog falls.

Pandey said that Karnataka will host the second edition of the Karnataka International Travel Expo from August 27 to 29 in Bengaluru. The event will have over 400 buyers and media from 30 countries seeking opportunities in Karnataka Tourism eco system.

Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra said that the work on identifying land for heli tourism and seaplanes had been initiated. Once these areas are finalised, a technical feasibility report will be submitted. Once the coastal berth work is completed at Bengre, the domestic cruise lines can be operated.

Structures complying with CRZ norms will come up in Someshwara beach. Efforts are on to get Rhinoceros, zebra and giraffe to Pilikula Biological Park. The KSRTC in association with the tourism department is working on ‘Hop On Hop Off Bus Services’. 

The department in association with the forest department is working on hidden trekking routes in the district.Villagers will be trained as guides to explore trekking routes with the trekkers.

He said that the district administration will bring out a video on tourist spots, along with a coffee table book, shortly. “We will ensure that these books will be available in airports. In addition, a tourism directory is also planned in the district,” he added.

Agencies
March 17,2021

Shootings at two massage parlours in Atlanta and one in the suburbs left eight people dead, many of them women of Asian descent, authorities said Tuesday. A 21-year-old man was taken into custody in southwest Georgia hours later after a manhunt.

Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant said three people were killed at a spa in northeast Atlanta, while a fourth person was killed at another spa across the street. He said all four victims were female, and It appears that they may be Asian.

Atlanta police officers responding to a call of a robbery in progress at one spa around 5:50 pm (local time) found three women dead from apparent gunshot wounds, police said. While they were at that scene, they learned of a call reporting shots fired at another spa across the street and found a woman who appeared to have been shot dead inside the business.

Earlier, around 5 p.m., five people were shot at Young's Asian Massage Parlor in Acworth, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Atlanta, Cherokee County Sheriff's Office spokesman Capt. Jay Baker said. Two of the victims were dead and three were transported to a hospital where two of them also died, Baker said.

Authorities were not immediately releasing the gender or race of the victims, Baker said.

A man suspected in the Acworth shooting was captured by surveillance video pulling up to the business around 4:50 p.m. Tuesday, minutes before the shooting, authorities said. Baker said the suspect, Robert Aaron Long, of Woodstock, was taken into custody in Crisp County, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) south of Atlanta.

Baker said they believe Long is also the suspect in the Atlanta shootings.

With two shootings at massage parlours in Atlanta and the knowledge of the Acworth shooting, Atlanta police said they dispatched officers to check nearby similar businesses and increased patrols in the area.

