Airports proposed at Byndoor, Karwar under UDAN scheme

Mangaluru, Mar 21: Karnataka Minister for Medium and Heavy Industries Jagadish Shettar has said that there were plans to open airports in Byndoor and Karwar UDAN Scheme of the Central Government and that the land acquisition process for the same would begin soon.
Speaking after inaugurating the Karnataka Coastline Business Conclave organised by FICCI at TMA Pai Convention Hall today, he pointed out that airports have also been developed in Hubballi and Belagavi under the UDAN scheme and every day 15 to 20 flights are operated.
The Minister said that industrial development would get a boost if the land acquisition process is expedited. The state has received industrial investment proposals worth Rs 1.60 lakh crores and this was the highest ever in the State.
BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel, who was present as the Chief guest said Karnataka tops in the States in entrepreneurship development. The district had ample potential for religious tourism, medical tourism and hotel-resort tourism, he added.
FICCI Karnataka Chapter President Ullas Kamath, in his address, said Karnataka contributes significantly to the country's economy and stood second in GST collection. He also lauded the contribution of coastal Karnataka to the overall development of the State.
