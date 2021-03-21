Airports proposed at Byndoor, Karwar under UDAN scheme

  1. Home
March 21, 2021

Mangaluru, Mar 21: Karnataka Minister for Medium and Heavy Industries Jagadish Shettar has said that there were plans to open airports in Byndoor and Karwar UDAN Scheme of the Central Government and that the land acquisition process for the same would begin soon.

Speaking after inaugurating the Karnataka Coastline Business Conclave organised by FICCI at TMA Pai Convention Hall today, he pointed out that airports have also been developed in Hubballi and Belagavi under the UDAN scheme and every day 15 to 20 flights are operated.

The Minister said that industrial development would get a boost if the land acquisition process is expedited. The state has received industrial investment proposals worth Rs 1.60 lakh crores and this was the highest ever in the State.

BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel, who was present as the Chief guest said Karnataka tops in the States in entrepreneurship development. The district had ample potential for religious tourism, medical tourism and hotel-resort tourism, he added.

FICCI Karnataka Chapter President Ullas Kamath, in his address, said Karnataka contributes significantly to the country's economy and stood second in GST collection. He also lauded the contribution of coastal Karnataka to the overall development of the State.

March 17,2021

demi-lovato.jpg

US singer Demi Lovato revealed that she was raped as a virgin during her teenage years as a Disney Channel actress and pop star, in a tell-all documentary that opened the online South By Southwest festival Tuesday.

Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil, a series from YouTube Originals, centres on Lovato's notorious 2018 fentanyl overdose that caused her brain damage and partial blindness, and her ongoing battles with addiction.

The four episodes, presented as the opening night film of an SXSW forced online by the pandemic, also contained new details of sexual assaults suffered by Lovato, including an attack on the night of her overdose.

"I know what I'm about to say is going to shock people too. But when I was a teenager, I was in a very similar situation - I lost my virginity in a rape," says Lovato.

"We were hooking up but I said, 'Hey, this is not going any further. I'm a virgin and I don't want to lose it this way'," she recounts.

"And that didn't matter to them - they did it anyway."

Lovato, now 28, does not name her attacker but says the rape happened when "I was part of that Disney crowd," and that she "had to see this person all the time" following the assault.

Dubbing the incident "my #MeToo story," Lovato says that she reported the attacker but "they never got in trouble for it - they never got taken out of the movie they were in."

Lovato shot to fame with the Disney Channel movie Camp Rock, which was filmed when she was 15.

She has long spoken of her struggles with depression, eating disorders and addiction, belying her happy persona as a smiling star of the children's show Barney and Friends.

In the documentary, which features input from Elton John, music mogul Scooter Braun and actor Will Ferrell, Lovato says that quitting cold turkey has proven to not work for her, and she now allows herself to smoke marijuana and drink in moderation.

Her 2018 overdose prompted a flurry of statements of solidarity from fellow stars who praised her personality - although the attention also triggered a backlash from social media users, who noted that many non-celebrities suffer from drug overdoses with little fanfare.

SXSW Online 2021 opened earlier Tuesday with a virtual performance from Janelle Monae before a keynote talk with Stacey Abrams, the former Georgia lawmaker credited with recent key Democratic victories in the state.

The film, television, music and technology conference runs until Saturday. 

March 13,2021

Mangaluru, Mar 13: Officers of Customs at Mangaluru International Airport today seized 737 grams (net) gold after intercepting an international passenger. 

Mammini Khalid (45) hailing from Koppa in Kerala, had disembarked the Air India flight from Dubai early in the morning. 

Acting on a tip off, the officers subjected him to complete body search. He had tried to smuggle gold by concealing it in his specially designed inner wear. Gold valued at Rs 33,75,470 was seized from him. 

The operation was led by Avinash Kiran Rongali IRS deputy commissioner. Crucial role of surveillance and interception was executed by Bhomkar, Rakesh Kumar and Bikram Chakraborty who are all superintendent rank officers.

Just two days ago, the Customs at Mangaluru Airport had seized a whopping 2.41 kg valued at Rs 1.10 crore from a female passenger from Dubai.

March 12,2021

konkniawards.jpg

Mangaluru, Mar 12: Karnataka Konkani Sahitya Academy today announced honorary and book awards in different categories of Konkani literature for the year 2020.

President of the academy Dr Jagadish Pai addressing a press meet here today, said, “the honorary awards for the year 2020 are awarded to Arun Subrao Ubhayakara for Konkani literature, Puttur Panduranga Nayak for Konkani art and Laxmi K Siddi for Konkani Janapada.

 “The Book awards for 2020 are awarded to Prem Moras for his poem 'Ek Moot Paavlyo', Monica D'Sa Mathias for her short story 'Navi Disha' and Steven Quardros Permude for his essay 'Sugandhu Swaas',” he said.

Registrar Manohar Kamath, members Gopi Bhat, Arun G Shet, Sanoor Narasimha Nayak and Canute J Pinto were present in the press meet. 

