  2. Al-Qaeda embarrasses Karnataka Muslims by commenting on hijab row, helps govt to defend its action

April 6, 2022

alqaedaterror.jpg

In an unwarranted development, Al-Qaeda chief Ayman Al-Zawahiri has reportedly used the recent hijab controversy in Karnataka to target democracy in India, saying "we must stop being deceived by the mirage of the pagan Hindu democracy".

Zawahiri’s comment has apparently embarrassed the Muslims of India, who consider Al-Qaeda as a dreaded terror outfit that intendeds to harm the image of Islam globally. On the other hand, it has helped the ruling BJP of Karnataka to justify its action against hijab.

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that the police are “going after” the new video in which Al-Qaeda chief is seen backing Muslim women on the Hijab row. “This proves what we’ve been saying from the beginning, and what the High Court stated in its Hijab judgement that there are ‘unseen hands’ involved. It is not ordinary for children to act that way, the court had said. The Al-Qaeda video proves what we were saying,” Jnanendra said. 

In an 8.43-minute video clip released by the terror outfit online, and verified by the American SITE Intelligence Group, Zawahiri also showered praises on Karnataka college student Muskan Khan for confronting a group of students opposing hijab in her college in early February.

In the Arabic video clip, with English subtitles provided by SITE Intelligence Group that tracks the online activity of white supremacist and jihadist organisations, Zawahiri also reads out a poem that he says he wrote for "our Mujahid sister" and for her "brave feat".

"May Allah reward her for exposing the reality of Hindu India and the deception of its pagan democracy," the Al-Qaeda chief said in the video, also ending speculations about his death due to natural causes.

The video, the Al-Qaeda chief's second in the past six months, focused mostly on the hijab controversy.

"...we must shake off the delusions that confound us... we must stop being deceived by the mirage of the pagan Hindu democracy of India, which, to begin with, was never more than a tool to oppress Muslims," said Zawahiri, one of the world's most wanted terrorists.

Addressing the Muslims of the Indian sub-continent, he said they must realise that in the real world there is no such thing as 'human rights' or 'respect of the Constitution' or 'law'.

"…It is exactly the same scheme of deception which the West has employed against us, the true nature of which was exposed by France, Holland, and Switzerland when they banned the hijab while allowing public nudity," he said.

"The enemies of Islam are one and the same…who vilify the hijab and assail the Islamic Shariah... It is a war on Islam, its core doctrines, its laws, ethics, and etiquettes."

Calling for the unity of Muslims from China to the Islamic Maghreb, and from the Caucasus to Somalia, Zawahiri said, "We must rely on Allah alone and actively cooperate with one another."

"We must realize that the governments imposed on us, specifically in Pakistan and Bangladesh, do not defend us; rather, they defend the very enemies that they have empowered them to fight against us," he said.

The hijab row began in January from a government PU College in Udupi where six students who attended classes wearing headscarves in violation of the stipulated dress code were sent out. It later spread to a few other colleges in nearby Kundapur and Byndoor.

The Karnataka High Court later dismissed all writ petitions filed by Muslim girl students seeking permission to wear a hijab in colleges, claiming hijab is not a part of essential religious practices of Islam.

It could be recalled here that former US secretary of state Hilary Clinton had openly admitted the American government and Intelligence Agencies had created and funded Al-Qaeda decades ago. 

March 30,2022

A Special Court in Bengaluru has ordered the registration of a 'special criminal case' against former Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa regarding alleged corruption in a land denotification issue when he was the deputy CM in the BJP-JDS coalition government in 2006-07. 

Sessions Judge B Jayantha Kumar of the special court, set up exclusively to deal with criminal cases related to elected MPs/MLAs in Karnataka, has issued the order on March 26, based on a private complaint by one Vasudeva Reddy.

"Register a Special Criminal Case against the accused No.2 Sri B.S.Yediyurappa for the offence punishable under Sec.13(1)(d) R/w Sec.13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. Issue summons to accused No.2 for his attendance only after filing of list of witnesses as required under Sec.204(2) Cr.P.C., and process fee is paid," the order says.

According to the complainant, the state government under the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Act acquired 434 acres of land in Bellandur, Devarabeesanahalli, Kariyammana Agrahara and Amanibellandur Khane to establish an Information Technology park. The same was however denotified by Yeddiyurappa "in favour of private persons without any public benefit."

The court in its order said the complainant has made a prima facie case against Yediyurappa, who has to be summoned to the court after due process.

"I am of the considered opinion that there are sufficient material to proceed against the accused by registering Special Criminal Case and summoning the accused No.2 for his attendance and give an opportunity to the complainant to establish his allegations against the accused No.2.

"I am of the considered opinion that there is nothing on record to disbelieve the case of the complainant at this stage. He has made out a prima facie case against the accused for the offence punishable under Sec.13(1)(d) R/w Sec.13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988," the court noted.

March 30,2022

Bengaluru, Mar 30: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the state government would look into the 'serious objections' raised over 'halal' meat. 

Responding to queries at a news conference, Bommai said that the government "had to study (the issue) in its entirety. It has nothing to do with rules. It was a practice that was going on. Now, serious objections are raised. We will surely take a look into it," he said.

BJP general secretary C T Ravi, who also sought a ban, had described 'halal' meat as 'economic Jihad' perpetrated by the minority community.

The government will study the demands of these groups and assess whether there is any truth in their claims, the CM said.

It can be recalled that the Hindutva right-wing groups have launched a campaign seeking a prohibition on 'halal' meat in the state.

March 24,2022

subinspector.jpg

Mangaluru, Mar 24: A sub-inspector attached to Konaje police station suffered stab injuries while attempting to catch a thief in Pavoor in the city's outskirts last night. 

Sharanappa had received information that the accused thieves Nasir and his associate Saddiq were hiding in a relative's house in Pavoor. The police team, including Sharanappa, raided the house.

However, Nasir succeeded in giving the police a slip after stabbing Sharanappa. Sadiq was arrested by the police. This is not the first time that Nasir has stabbed a cop.

Earlier, Vinod and Praveen, cops attached to Bunder police station, had tried to arrest Nasir on a tip-off that he was attempting to sell a stolen expensive wristwatch. Nasir, however, stabbed both cops before fleeing on his two-wheeler.

