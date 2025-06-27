All Aboard! Mangaluru–Vijayapura Train Finally Goes Regular

  1. Home
coastaldigest.com news network
June 28, 2025

Mangaluru, June 28: After years of public demand, the Vijayapura–Mangaluru Central train has been made a regular service. MP Capt Brijesh Chowta announced the news on Twitter and thanked Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister V Somanna for their support.

The train will now run daily with the following schedule:

  •  From Vijayapura to Mangaluru (Train No. 17377):

Departs Vijayapura at 3:00 PM → Arrives Mangaluru Central at 9:50 AM the next day.

  •  From Mangaluru to Vijayapura (Train No. 17378):

Departs Mangaluru Central at 4:45 PM → Arrives Vijayapura at 11:15 AM the next day.

The regular service will benefit patients from North Karnataka visiting Mangaluru for medical treatment, students studying in coastal districts, and daily commuters.

This train had been operating on a temporary basis since December 1, 2021.

June 18,2025

medcamp.jpg

Uchila, June 18: A comprehensive free medical camp and health check-up drive was successfully conducted under the joint auspices of Padubidri Government Health Center and Bada Gram Panchayat, Uchila (Udupi District) at the Uchila Ibrahim Cultural Center/Masjid. The initiative aimed at enhancing health awareness and early detection of medical issues among the rural population received an encouraging response from the local community.

During the camp, free screening for Blood Pressure (BP), Blood Sugar, Thyroid, and Hemoglobin levels was carried out. Individuals who tested positive for any concerning symptoms were promptly referred to further medical consultation and treatment, ensuring a continuum of care.

The primary objective of the camp was to raise awareness about preventive healthcare and encourage villagers to regularly monitor their health. In an age where non-communicable diseases are silently rising in rural regions, such outreach programs are vital to empower communities with timely health interventions.

The initiative was led by Panchayat members from the 2nd Bada Ward—Abdul Majeed, Abdul Razak, Leela, and Rumana—in collaboration with the Padubidri Health Center and the Bada Gram Panchayat-Uchila. Their active involvement and commitment played a pivotal role in the planning and execution of this community health initiative.

A large number of residents from Uchila and neighboring areas turned up and benefited from the free services offered by the dedicated medical team. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from citizens of all age groups, reflecting a growing consciousness about health and wellness in the region.

The event was further supported and facilitated by prominent community members including:
•    Ibrahim Mahmood Yermal, President, Masjid Committee
•    Iftikar Yermal, Honorary President 
•    Ahmed Shabu, Committee Vice President 
•    Abdul Azeez Palimar, Committee General Secretary
•    Ibrahim Haji, Committee Treasurer
•    Mustaqeem-Masjid Imam 
•    Ali Umer-Masjid Committee Dawah Chief
•    Shekabba, Ex-Taluk Panchayat Member, Bada Uchila. 

Their wholehearted cooperation and logistical support ensured the smooth conduct of the program, making it accessible, impactful, and beneficial to a wider section of the rural populace.

Adv. P.A. Hameed Padubidri-NRI Social Worker & Pro-bono lawyer, who was present, appreciated this program saying that “such collaborative efforts between local governance, public health institutions, and community organizations serve as a model for inclusive and people-centric healthcare delivery in rural Karnataka; he also applauded the all-out efforts of all the individuals including the Panchayath Members & Masjid Steering Committee executives.

June 27,2025

khameneiisrael.jpg

Tel Aviv, June 27: Israel's war minister (known as "defence" minister), Israel Katz, said on Thursday that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was marked for assassination during the recent 12-day conflict, but evaded elimination by going underground. 

“If Khamenei had been in our sights, we would have taken him out,” Katz told Kan public television, adding that the Iranian leader “went very deep underground and broke off contacts with commanders,” making a strike “not realistic”, according media reports.

Speaking in a round of televised interviews, Katz reiterated that Israel actively searched for Khamenei throughout the war. “We searched a lot,” he told Channel 13, explaining that Israel’s goal was not regime change but to destabilise Iran’s leadership and apply pressure mid-conflict.

The war, which began on June 13 and concluded with a US-brokered ceasefire on June 25, saw Israel launch airstrikes that killed several top Iranian commanders and nuclear scientists. Katz said Israel maintained aerial superiority and enforced what he described as a policy of “enforcement actions against Iran,” designed to prevent the country from rebuilding its nuclear and missile capabilities, as per the Times of Israel.

Asked if Israel had sought US approval to target Khamenei, Katz told Channel 13, “We don’t need permission for these things.” 

He also compared Khamenei to Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed last year, advising the Iranian leader to remain in hiding, “I wouldn’t recommend that he stay tranquil,” Katz told Kan.

“He should learn from the late Nasrallah… I recommend that he do the same thing. ”US President Donald Trump had also threatened Khamenei’s life during the conflict. On June 17, Trump wrote on social media: “We know exactly where the so-called ‘Supreme Leader’ is hiding… We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now.” 

However, days later, Trump walked back the statement, saying regime change was not advisable. Despite his earlier stance, Trump ordered the launch of Operation Midnight Hammer, a series of precision strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities. According to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, the strikes were a “total obliteration” and successfully degraded Iran’s nuclear infrastructure. 

“It was a total success… Not only does our own intelligence say that, but even the Iranian foreign minister and the United Nations agreed,” she said at a briefing Leavitt also confirmed that the Trump administration remains focused on diplomacy and peace, with US and Iranian officials set to hold talks next week. She said the US is in close communication with intermediaries like Qatar to explore pathways for Iran to adopt a “non-enrichment civil nuclear program.”

The ceasefire has shifted priorities. Katz said Israel will no longer pursue Khamenei's life post-ceasefire but warned that any future provocations would be met with force. “There’s a difference, before the ceasefire, after the ceasefire,” he said. He also acknowledged that while Israel destroyed Iran’s enrichment capabilities, it does not know the location of all enriched uranium. However, Katz claimed that the strikes have delayed Iran’s nuclear ambitions “by long years” and vowed that “we won’t let that happen.”

June 19,2025

conflict.jpg

The world is now witnessing the highest number of active state-based conflicts since the end of the Second World War, with 59 ongoing wars and 78 countries involved, according to the 2024 edition of the Global Peace Index released by the Institute for Economics & Peace.

The report paints a grim picture of international stability, warning that global peacefulness continues to erode amid a backdrop of deepening geopolitical rivalries, rising militarisation, and a growing number of cross-border disputes.

“Many of the leading indicators that typically precede large-scale conflict are now at their worst levels since 1945,” the study stated.

Sharp Rise in Conflicts

There are currently 59 active state-based armed conflicts, three more than last year, making this the most violent period since WWII. The conflicts are not only increasing in number but also in complexity, with 78 nations now engaged in violence beyond their borders, a trend that the index attributes to growing global fragmentation and the assertiveness of middle powers.

Major flashpoints highlighted in the report include:

Russia-Ukraine

Israel-Palestine and Israel-Iran

China-US tensions over Taiwan

India-Pakistan

Armenia-Azerbaijan

North Korea-US

Iran-US

Yemen-Saudi Arabia

EU-Russia and UK-Russia

The report particularly noted the recent escalation between Israel and Iran, where Israel launched airstrikes on June 13 targeting Iranian military and nuclear infrastructure, killing senior Iranian officers—an incident that marked a dangerous expansion of the Middle East conflict.

Internationalisation of War

Conflicts are no longer localised. The report stresses that 78 countries are directly involved in conflicts beyond their borders, marking a significant shift toward internationalised warfare. The causes range from proxy wars and foreign interventions to the increasing involvement of middle-tier powers asserting dominance in their regions.

Decline in Conflict Resolution

The world is also seeing a steep decline in effective conflict resolution. The success rate of wars ending in a decisive military victory has plummeted from 49% in the 1970s to just 9% in the 2010s, while peace agreements as a method of resolution have dropped from 23% to just 4%.

Meanwhile, the long-term trend of falling militarisation has reversed. In the last two years alone, 106 countries have become more militarised, reflecting a broader shift toward rearmament and power projection.

Global Rankings

The Global Peace Index ranks 163 countries and territories, covering 99.7% of the world’s population.

Most Peaceful Countries (Top 5):

Iceland (since 2008)

Ireland

Austria

New Zealand

Switzerland

Least Peaceful Countries (Bottom 5):

Russia (for the first time)

Ukraine

Sudan

Democratic Republic of Congo

Yemen

Regional Overview

Western and Central Europe remains the most peaceful region globally.

Middle East and North Africa (MENA) retains its position as the least peaceful.

South Asia is now the second least peaceful region, with growing political repression in Bangladesh and enduring tensions between India and Pakistan contributing to its decline.

Interestingly, South America was the only region to record an overall improvement in peacefulness last year, with 7 of 11 countries showing gains.

Final Outlook

Overall, 87 countries saw a decline in peacefulness, while only 74 improved, leading to a net global deterioration of 0.36%. The report concludes that without major diplomatic interventions, the world is on a trajectory of escalating conflict and instability unseen since the mid-20th century.

