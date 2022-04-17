All those behind Hubballi violence including leaders will face action as per law: CM

  1. Home
  2. All those behind Hubballi violence including leaders will face action per law: CM

News Network
April 18, 2022

Bengaluru, Apr 18: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said arrests have been made and an investigation is on in connection with the violence in Hubbali over a social media post. Action will be taken against those guilty in accordance with law, he told reporters here.

"Arrests have been made and investigation is on. All those behind it, also leaders behind it, will face the investigation and action will be taken against those guilty in accordance with law," Bommai said, responding to a question regarding the violence in Hubbali in the early hours of Sunday.

A mob allegedly went on a rampage damaging many police vehicles, a hospital and a Hanuman temple in the old town of Hubbali and injured some police officers on duty over a social media post. According to police sources, it was allegedly following a social media post of a digitally altered image of a Bhagwa (saffron) flag flying over a masjid.

According to police, a complaint had been lodged on an objectionable social media post after which a person was arrested. Not satisfied with the action, some people gathered around the police station but were persuaded to disperse.

Later, a large number of people once again started gathering around the police station and indulged in heavy stone-pelting. A number of police officials sustained injuries in the incident.

News Network
April 5,2022

Bengaluru, Apr 5: Amid a renewed Hindutva campaign against use of loudspeakers in mosques, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday assured to look into the matter, adding that the high court order is against the use of loudspeakers not just in mosques, but in all religious places. 

His reaction comes after some rightwing outfits, including Bajrang Dal and Sri Ram Sena called for a ban on loudspeakers in mosques.

"This is a high court order. It's not forced. Everything has to be done by talking and explaining to people. It is not only for azaan, it is for all loudspeakers. So, we will take a call," the Karnataka CM said on demand for a ban on loudspeakers in mosques in the state.

Sri Ram Sena chief Pramod Muthalik has repeatedly said that the Hindutva organistaions have been demanding that the loudspeakers on mosques should be banned.

The Hindutva outfits called for the ban after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray demanded that loudspeakers of mosques be shut down across Maharashtra else his party workers will play Hanuman Chalisa, bhajans everyday at 5 am.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa said that any solution to the 'loudspeaker' issue can be found by taking the Muslim community into confidence and keeping the interests of students and patients in mind.

"The attempts by Raj Thackeray or Sri Rama Sene against the use of loudspeakers at mosques, has to be naturally done by taking the Muslim community into confidence. There have been complaints for a long time that it disturbs students and patients during morning and evening hours," Eshwarappa said.

The minister said that the Muslim community should understand that loudspeakers to call for prayer are disturbing students, including their children and patients.

"This is not a competition for us to play Hanuman Chalisa loudly on speakers to counter them....I have no objections to you (Muslims) offering prayer, but because of your using loudspeakers, if prayers are offered at temples and churches also in a similar way, it will lead to conflict between communities," he said. 

News Network
April 11,2022

Bengaluru, Apr 11: In the wake of widespread hate campaign by Hindutva outfits against Muslims in Karnataka, former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa today said that the government would not tolerate such activities. "Hindus and Muslims should live as the children of the same mother," he said.

"Chief Minister (Basavaraj Bommai) has already assured action against elements that disturb communal harmony," he said. In the coming days, people of the state should ensure that they live in harmony and such unsavoury incidents are not reported, he said.

He also said that Bommai should not be blamed for the communal issues that have surfaced in the state during his tenure as CM while speaking to reporters in Belagavi.

Yediyurappa urged people not to indulge in activities that disturb communal harmony of the state. "Stop all this and get on with your jobs. They (Muslims) too should live in peace in a respectful manner," he said.

To a question on Congress protest against price rise, he said that the party had nothing better to do. "I request them to join hands in the development of the state rather than cause confusion among people over small issues," he said. 

News Network
April 9,2022

Bengaluru, Apr 9: Amidst unprecedented hate campaign against Muslims in Karnataka by hardline hindutva outfits, the BJP high command has reportedly told the ministers of the state governments to talk about developmental works too as the assembly polls are nearing. 

“Yes, there’s a direction (from the high command). All ministers have been asked to showcase developmental works,” said Karnataka Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa told newsmen on Saturday. 

“When I go to my village or constituency, I have to tell people what was promised and what was delivered. So, we’re telling people our achievements and seeking votes based on that. This is politics, no question about that,” Eshwarappa said.

“The Congress, on the other hand, is raising Hindu-Muslim issues. Even Al-Qaeda got involved now,” he said, referring to the Hijab issue. “Congress kept saying BJP has nothing to show on development. So, we’re giving out the full list of our achievements. However, when issues like Hijab are raised, we aren’t mouni babas to keep quiet,” he said.

Back-to-back communal issues have rocked Karnataka this year. The BJP central leadership is said to have stepped in to make sure the party strikes a balance in its poll narrative by bringing development to the fore.

Comments

