All you need to know about Shivamogga airport inaugurated by PM

News Network
February 27, 2023

Shivamogga, Feb 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Shivamogga airport airport with a lotus-shaped terminal today i.e. on 27 February. The event coincided with the 80th birthday of Karnataka BJP strongman and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

The airport has been built on 663 acres of land with an investment of ₹449.22 crore. Apart from this, the prime minister will inaugurate several other development projects in the poll-bound state.

“Shivamogga airport is grand & beautiful. At this airport, one can see the combination of Karnataka's tradition and technology. This is not just an airport. it is the drive for a new journey of the dreams of the youth of this area," PM Modi said while addressing the inaugural ceremony of Shivamogga airport. 

Days ahead of his visit to Shivamogga, PM Modi said that the facility will boost commerce, connectivity and enhance tourism in the region.

Here's all you need to know about Shivamogga airport:

Shivamogga airport is being built on 663 acres of land with an investment of ₹449.22 crore and the foundation was laid in June 2020 by former CM B S Yediyurappa.

The Passenger Terminal Building of the airport can handle 300 passengers per hour.

As per the government statement, the airport will improve connectivity and accessibility of Shivamogga and other neighbouring areas in the Malnad region.

This is the 9th domestic airport in Karnataka. Currently the state's domestic airports are located at Bengaluru, Mysuru, Ballari, Bidar, Hubballi, Kalaburagi, Belagavi and Mangaluru. Bengaluru and Mangaluru airports are the two international airports in the state.

The airport have the longest runway of 3,200 metres after Kempe Gowda International airport, Bengaluru and is designed to operate Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 type aircraft and can handle about 200 peak-hour passengers.

Former CM Yediyurappa said that the Shivamogga airport, will have the second longest runway in Karnataka after Bengaluru and will fulfil a long-standing demand of the people of the Malnad region.

"The airport will enhance connectivity, boost tourism and further accelerate growth across Central Karnataka," he added.

The prime minister will also lay the foundation stones of two railway projects in Shivamogga -- Shivamogga-Shikaripura-Ranebennur new line and Koteganguru railway coaching depot. The new line, which will be developed at a cost of ₹990 crore, will provide enhanced connectivity between Malnad region and Bengaluru-Mumbai mainline. The coaching depot in Shivamogga city will be developed at a cost of more than ₹100 crore to help start new trains from Shivamogga and decongest maintenance facilities in Bengaluru and Mysuru.

The Prime Minister will also be visiting Shivamogga and the Belagavi districts to inaugurate water supply projects worth more than ₹2,500 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission which will benefit more than 13 lakh people of the two districts, according to a press release.

News Network
February 20,2023

Bengaluru, Feb 20: The brutal murder of two young men at Doddabelavangala village on the outskirts of Bengaluru has shone light on sports tournaments sponsored by politicians. 

Bharath Kumar (23), an engineering graduate working for a private firm, and Prateek N (17), a PUC student, were fatally stabbed by a five-member gang during violence that erupted after a fight over car parking around 3.10 pm on February 17. 

Vinay, 27, the son of a former president of Hulikunte gram panchayat, his younger brother Anil, and three others had tried to drive into the Karnataka Public School playground where the cricket tournament was being played. Organisers and participants asked them not to park there. 

An argument ensued, and the crowd at the ground smashed the car and forced the group to leave. 

The brothers and their three friends, Trimurthy, Kori and Deepu, later got into a fight with local residents — Channappa, Kitty, Chikka Ramaiah and Nagaraju — who gave them an earful for causing disturbance. The group attacked them with pepper spray. They also pulled out cricket bats, wickets, hockey sticks, daggers and rods, and went on a  rampage. 

They attacked Kumar and Prateek, assuming that they were also part of the crowd as they wore T-shirts provided by the tournament organisers. Prateek was stabbed with a dagger that remained stuck in his private parts while Kumar was knifed in the lower abdomen. 

Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baldandi, Bengaluru Rural, said that the murders were "spontaneous" but they were investigating whether or not the victims were part of the crowd that had smashed the car. 

On Sunday, police shot Vinay and Trimurthy in the right leg after they allegedly tried to attack constables Qarar Hussain and Sunil Basagi with a knife and stones. Anil, Kori and Deepu remain at large. 

The tournament was sponsored by Dheeraj, a local BJP leader who aspires to contest the Assembly election from Doddaballapur. 

Following the murders, police have banned all sports tournaments sponsored by politicians until the elections get over. 

Vinay and Anil's mother Parvathamma was the president of Hulikunte gram panchayat. She was an independent but received support from the Congress party. 

Doddaballapur's Congress MLA, T Venkataramanaiah, said that the tournament's organisers hadn't taken permission from the school principal or the police. 

"They submitted a written request to the police, who acknowledged the letter but didn't give permission," he said.

"Had the organisers taken police permission, the cops would have provided security at the school ground and averted the fight over parking. These unfortunate murders over parking wouldn't have occurred." 

News Network
February 20,2023

Mangaluru, Feb 20: A young woman and a middle aged farmer were trampled to death by a wild elephant in Munady near Kutrapady village in Kadaba taluk of Dakshina Kannada early hours on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as 23 year-old woman Ranjitha and 50 year-old farmer Ramesh Rai.

The incident took place when Ranjitha was returning home after submitting milk at Peradka Milk Society. 

The elephant after trampling Ranjitha, chased Ramesh and crushed him to death. 

Ranjitha died while being shifted to a hospital in Nelyady, sources added. Forest personnel from Subrahmanya, Kadaba have rushed to the spot.

