All you need to know about Shivamogga airport inaugurated by PM

Shivamogga, Feb 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Shivamogga airport airport with a lotus-shaped terminal today i.e. on 27 February. The event coincided with the 80th birthday of Karnataka BJP strongman and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

The airport has been built on 663 acres of land with an investment of ₹449.22 crore. Apart from this, the prime minister will inaugurate several other development projects in the poll-bound state.

“Shivamogga airport is grand & beautiful. At this airport, one can see the combination of Karnataka's tradition and technology. This is not just an airport. it is the drive for a new journey of the dreams of the youth of this area," PM Modi said while addressing the inaugural ceremony of Shivamogga airport.

Days ahead of his visit to Shivamogga, PM Modi said that the facility will boost commerce, connectivity and enhance tourism in the region.

Here's all you need to know about Shivamogga airport:

Shivamogga airport is being built on 663 acres of land with an investment of ₹449.22 crore and the foundation was laid in June 2020 by former CM B S Yediyurappa.

The Passenger Terminal Building of the airport can handle 300 passengers per hour.

As per the government statement, the airport will improve connectivity and accessibility of Shivamogga and other neighbouring areas in the Malnad region.

This is the 9th domestic airport in Karnataka. Currently the state's domestic airports are located at Bengaluru, Mysuru, Ballari, Bidar, Hubballi, Kalaburagi, Belagavi and Mangaluru. Bengaluru and Mangaluru airports are the two international airports in the state.

The airport have the longest runway of 3,200 metres after Kempe Gowda International airport, Bengaluru and is designed to operate Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 type aircraft and can handle about 200 peak-hour passengers.

Former CM Yediyurappa said that the Shivamogga airport, will have the second longest runway in Karnataka after Bengaluru and will fulfil a long-standing demand of the people of the Malnad region.

"The airport will enhance connectivity, boost tourism and further accelerate growth across Central Karnataka," he added.

The prime minister will also lay the foundation stones of two railway projects in Shivamogga -- Shivamogga-Shikaripura-Ranebennur new line and Koteganguru railway coaching depot. The new line, which will be developed at a cost of ₹990 crore, will provide enhanced connectivity between Malnad region and Bengaluru-Mumbai mainline. The coaching depot in Shivamogga city will be developed at a cost of more than ₹100 crore to help start new trains from Shivamogga and decongest maintenance facilities in Bengaluru and Mysuru.

The Prime Minister will also be visiting Shivamogga and the Belagavi districts to inaugurate water supply projects worth more than ₹2,500 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission which will benefit more than 13 lakh people of the two districts, according to a press release.