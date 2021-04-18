  1. Home
  2. Amid covid surge, minister urges CM to relax ban on Hindu religious events in coastal Karnataka 

coastaldigest.com news network
April 18, 2021

Mangaluru, Apr 18: Karnataka Minister for Muzrai and Backward Classes Welfare Kota Srinivas Poojary has urged Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to relax the conditions of the ban imposed on religious programmes in the wake of increasing Covid-19 cases.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Poojary, who is also DK district-in-charge Minister, said religious events in the coastal districts have been badly affected with the ban and sought concessions in the rules.

Poojary said 'Yakshagana' performances to meet the religious vows of devotees, Nemotsavas, consecration of idols and Brahmakalashotsava have been severely hit as permission was not being given to hold them even in a symbolic manner.

He requested the Chief Minister to extend the concessions given to other programmes to religious activities also.

His appeal comes in the wake of constant demand by the Hindutva leaders in coastal Karnataka to exempt Hindu religious events from the covid restrictions. 

The state government on Saturday had banned all religious programmes in the wake of a spike in coronavirus cases and imposed restrictions on other private and public celebrations.

Meanwhile, in line with the state government's order, Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has withdrawn the permissions already given by it for holding religious programmes within the city.

MCC commissioner Akshy Sridhar in a release said those who violate the rules will be penalised as per the Disaster Management Act. 

April 13,2021
April 13,2021

Mangaluru, Apr 13: At least three fishermen were killed and nine others reported missing after a suspected foreign container ship rammed into their fishing boat 43 nautical miles off the Mangaluru coast on Monday.

The Coast Guard brought ashore two rescued fishermen to Mangaluru by Tuesday.

The boat IFB Rabah, owned by Mamantakath Jaffar, had sailed from Kerala’s Beypore on Sunday with 14 migrant fishermen on board. The boat overturned after being hit by the ship around midnight.

Kasaragod fisheries deputy director Satheesan P V said that the two rescued men don’t have any major injuries. They have been identified as Sunil Das of Bengal and Velmurugan of TN.

News Network
April 5,2021

desh.jpg

Mumbai, Apr 5: Amid a major controversy and allegations of corruption, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has resigned in the wake of the Bombay High Court order instituting a CBI probe against him following allegations made by former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh.

Deshmukh called on NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and held discussions. Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar too met Pawar Senior.

NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said that Deshmukh is on his way to meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and formally hand over his resignation.

Earlier, Param Bir Singh had alleged that Deshmukh fixed a Rs 100-crore collection target for suspended assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze.

Deshmukh (70), a senior politician from Vidarbha, is a loyalist of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and a confidante of party’s general secretary Praful Patel.

News Network
April 7,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 7: Amid rising Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru, the Karnataka government on Wednesday imposed Section 144 of CrPC in city limits from today.

The government has prohibited the operation of swimming pools, gymnasiums, party halls etc in apartments and residential complexes in Bengaluru city limits, according to the order. 

"Prohibit operation of amenities like Swimming Pool, Gymnasium, Party Halls etc in apartment/residential complexes in limits of Bengaluru City," reads the order.

